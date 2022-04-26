Lechell “The Shootah” R.H. – Typecasting [Video]

By Button Poetry

LeChell “The Shootah” R.H. performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

0:02

a dark-skinned black girl gets

0:04

cast from misery yet again so she picks

0:07

up a pen

0:08

writes her own story and this poem the

0:11

dark-skinned black girl ain’t the

0:12

punchline or the punching bag she’s the

0:14

main character

0:15

so she don’t die in the first scene she

0:17

ain’t the sidekick the last pick the

0:19

fall back

0:20

plan she ain’t watching her

0:21

light-skinned best friend be loved

0:23

is loved falls in love without having to

0:25

hurt for it or back a negative see she

0:27

deserves shade the baby mama

0:29

the welfare queen or the man me she

0:31

black like

0:32

yeah just black and she still be pretty

0:35

and not just for a black girl she ate

0:37

the token

0:38

the loud friend the ghetto friendship

0:40

angry ain’t bitter she unbothered as

0:42

she carefree

0:44

she owe pearly white teeth and smile she

0:46

happy

0:47

and this poem the dark skinned black

0:49

girl says you

0:51

and she gets her happy ending

1:03

you

