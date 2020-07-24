Life and Love, Behind the Camera

Love,

You see life as a collection of photos. Saviour, family, wedding, good person, kind person, CO2, impact, utility, missions, legacy.

I see life as what happens behind the camera. I see the impact inside. I love the unknown, I let it teach me.

I despise rules and dogma. You love them. You hate that you love them. You are confused by the love-hate paradigm. You despise hate, but that doesn’t mean you love love.

I despise confusion. Answers are pretty easy to reach. In the moment. The following moment may have other answers.

I despise unkindness. You despise the despising of unkindness, but that doesn’t mean you love kindness. You love to hate things that are not love. You are a dog chasing its own tail.

I love dogs. I love cats more. They are independent and don’t give a fuck.

You give so many, everyone has your fucks and they don’t even know how they got them.

You see the world as a puzzle to be brought to its complete form. You despise chaos, yet you force yourself to accept it. You can’t accept it if you’re always piecing its pieces.

I adore chaos and wouldn’t change it for the world. When someone tries to piece it together, I scramble the pieces into a new chaos. I want the game to last longer.

Our experiences are not distinguishable through words, or even metaphors. Nonetheless, they are different entities, breathing different qualities of air.

I am earth-bound. You like your air high up. I can’t reach you. You don’t exactly want to be reached. You wish you did. But you don’t.

