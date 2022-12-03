Love at First Sight or Love After Being Friends? The Debate Continues

Does love at first sight exist? That depends on who you ask, but there’s no denying that the feeling of falling in love at first sight can be real and powerful. When it happens to you, it’s a memory that you never forget, like when you met your high school sweetheart or first laid eyes on your future wife or husband. As much as it happens, though, there are plenty of people who argue against love at first sight and say that true love comes from being friends with someone before becoming romantically involved. This debate continues to rage on, even today.

The Case For Love At First Sight

People say that love, at first sight, is like winning the lottery. It just happens, and you don’t know how or why it happened. I’ve been lucky enough to experience this twice in my lifetime, but I can’t say the same for those who are against love at first sight. It’s easy to see why people would be skeptical about meeting someone for the first time and automatically feeling a spark, a connection, an instant familiarity. But for me, there’s something about those moments when I know that person could potentially be the one. Sometimes it takes weeks, months, or years of getting to know each other before you really feel that way. And if we’re not willing to risk being hurt or heartbroken in order to find out if we might have found the one, then what are we doing with our lives? There are times when I believe there is no such thing as true love without a bit of risk. We take risks every day — some big, some small — to do things that make us happy or proud. Maybe falling in love is worth the risk too. Maybe it’s worth taking a chance on someone who made your heart skip a beat at first sight.

The Case For Love After Being Friends

The debate about whether love at first sight is possible or not has been going on for decades. There are people who believe in love at first sight and there are people who do not. But what if the person you are destined to be with is someone that you have already known for years, someone that you already call a friend?

In my opinion, I think this could work out better because the bond between friendship and relationship can become stronger when there is no other option of where to put your focus. If you have been friends for years, then it’s easier to know the other person really well and know what they want out of life as well as know how they want things done. For example, if one person likes spicy food and another does not like spicy food, knowing this beforehand will make dinner time more enjoyable. If two people had just met that day, they would have to spend time figuring each other out and may never get around to eating dinner due to the need of compatibility tests. One might say I don’t like spicy food, but not give any reason why, so the other person would assume they don’t like spicy food because they’re too lazy to tell them.

Which Is More Likely?

A lot of people believe that love, at first sight, is possible, while other people think that it’s impossible. Having a connection with someone right away seems like the best way to fall in love, but what if you’ve been friends with the person for a long time before finally realizing how much you like them? Can you really call it love when you’ve never been in contact with each other before then suddenly something sparks between the two of you. It’s hard to say which is more likely because both can be true. Either there could be an instant attraction where one person feels a strong connection to another and there could also be love after being friends. People are always trying new things so there will always be those who try love at first sight and those who don’t want to take any risks. With social media taking over the love scene, I believe love, at first sight, has a significantly lower chance of prevailing.

What Does History Say?

Historically, love at first sight has been portrayed as a moment of intense and immediate attraction. However, it is not unheard of to fall in love with someone after becoming friends with them.

In the book Mansfield Park by Jane Austen, the protagonist falls in love with her friend’s brother after they become close friends. This relationship is then cultivated into something more romantic when she moves away from home and they are separated for a long period of time. When he returns, he confesses his feelings for her and they get married. Many other examples exist of people falling in love after being friends first such as Emma Bovary from Gustave Flaubert’s novel Madame Bovary who also marries her best friend Charles. Most people might think that if you’ve never seen someone before but you instantly know they’re your soulmate, this would be an example of love at first sight. But while there are instances where this may happen, there are just as many examples of couples who had their chance encounter later on in life and fell in love anyway.

What Does Science Say?

A study by psychology professor Arthur Aron and colleagues (1997) found that love at first sight is a real phenomenon. They studied people who were strangers and made them fall in love with each other through a series of 36 questions before they met face-to-face. When the pairs finally met, about one third said it was love at first sight. On the other hand, some experts argue that there are many factors involved in making someone fall for someone else, including how you look and how your personality meshes together. It’s not just about attraction, says Andrea Syrtash, author of He’s Just Not Your Type (And That’s a Good Thing). It also includes shared values and interests. And once we’re friends first, we start to see that person as more than just an object of our desire. Others say we fall in love because we want to get closer to someone who fulfills us on an emotional level — someone with whom we share common interests and a similar outlook on life. It may seem like opposites attract when really what may be happening is two people become attracted to each other because they both have similar needs and desires.

Conclusion

The debate between whether love is more likely to happen when people are friends before they become romantically involved, or if love is stronger when people meet and fall in love right away, will always be a hot topic. But really it all boils down to one thing — the type of person you are. If you’re the type of person who likes long-term commitments and enjoys being with someone for a long period of time, then love after being friends is probably best for you. If you like quick relationships with no strings attached, then love at first sight would probably suit your needs better. Whether it’s love at first sight or love after being friends, we can’t predict what happens when two people get together. What do you think? Leave your thoughts below!

