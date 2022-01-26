Love Lost and Love Will Return

We weren’t invincible

there were hurts triggered

from long ago wounds

wrapped around the thickets

in our mind’s eyes

even with a tender touch

those places bled their truth.

It happened a long time ago

you told me

you’d always believe in me

but a long time ago

doesn’t know about now

how you’d slowly let go

and so, would I

knowing our paths

needed to travel separately.

Sometimes I still get sad

and you are the first one

I want to reach out to

when a hurt tumbles in

and the trees cry.

But I stop myself

knowing we aren’t anything

anymore

barely a friend

but there will always be

the time you and I shared.

An emotional intimacy

that crossed thru the phases

and circled many moons

we touched the sea’s depth

and with respect

held each other’s blues.

But now

that part of me

is finally closing the wound

ready to step out from feeling so small

and once again willing

to open the doors to a love

that pulls me close and holds me dear.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

