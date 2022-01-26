Love Lost and Love Will Return

We weren’t invincible
there were hurts triggered
from long ago wounds
wrapped around the thickets
in our mind’s eyes
even with a tender touch
those places bled their truth.
It happened a long time ago
you told me
you’d always believe in me
but a long time ago
doesn’t know about now
how you’d slowly let go
and so, would I
knowing our paths
needed to travel separately.
Sometimes I still get sad
and you are the first one
I want to reach out to
when a hurt tumbles in
and the trees cry.
But I stop myself
knowing we aren’t anything
anymore
barely a friend
but there will always be
the time you and I shared.
An emotional intimacy
that crossed thru the phases
and circled many moons
we touched the sea’s depth
and with respect
held each other’s blues.
But now
that part of me
is finally closing the wound
ready to step out from feeling so small
and once again willing
to open the doors to a love
that pulls me close and holds me dear.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Shelby Deeter on Unsplash