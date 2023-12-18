Monster Managers: Toxic Cultures and Tortured Workers (Part 1)

The Renaissance period Italian statesman, Niccolo Machiavelli, once said, “It is better to be feared than loved…”

But does this age-old adage ring true in the modern workplace?

How do terrible bosses impact company culture, executive leadership, brand loyalty, employee productivity and equal opportunity, among other work-related issues?

All employees want great managers, yet few appear to enjoy that luxury.

This is the start of a new limited series examining bad bosses, whom I dis-affectionately call “monster managers” — perhaps you’ve had one?

Upcoming topics in this series will include:

Defining different types of monster managers (bullies, bigots, etc.).

How monster managers eviscerate ethics and employee engagement.

Unethical work cultures and unlawful work environments.

How and why monster managers resort to retaliation.

Top 5 ways employees can respond to monster managers.

op 3 reasons for companies to fire monster managers.

Roles and responsibilities of C-suite and Human Resources.

Analysis of major federal employment anti-discrimination laws.

Noteworthy statistics and surveys on good and bad managers and work cultures.

Final thoughts and reader questions.

Some say it’s more effective for managers to use fear tactics to get results. Others assert that a positive can-do management style is best for business. Who’s right?

Recognizing Monster Managers

You’ve probably had a manager at some point in your career who was a real jerk, to put it mildly…maybe even a monster. If not, consider yourself lucky.

For example, have you ever had a manager who would make a great Army drill sergeant or boss of a crime family? You know, the type of manager who displays some of the following tendencies:

Micromanages your work assignments and constantly watches the clock.

Towers over your shoulder barking orders, as you cower and sweat it out.

Gets angry often and lets staff know it. They yell, they curse, they finger wag, etc. Some even throw phones against the wall.

Rigidly adheres to the organization’s byzantine bureaucratic culture, even at the cost of lost productivity.

Plays favorites with staff, engaging in nepotism or discrimination.

Have you ever had a manager who was a mean-spirited “back stabber” — a boss who bad mouthed you to coworkers behind your back?

Ruling by the Sword

Monster managers stand out at work — albeit in the worst way — because they rule by the sword and wear authority on their sleeve.

Some of these bad bosses rely on intimidation and bullying tactics which make people dread going to work. Meanwhile, some employees who are bullied and beaten down may cringe when a monster manager approaches, even choosing to hide under their desk rather than face the evil entity.

Monster managers cause you to carry out your work with a sense of fear, loathing or even paranoia. This is a lose-lose situation for business owners, the C-suite, middle managers and labor alike.

When dealing with a monster manager, you may feel like you can’t make any mistakes or do anything wrong — lest the rabid beast eats you alive.

You may even have nightmares and dread going into the office.

Monster Managers can cause your work life to negatively affect your personal life. Your health and wellness may suffer, sometimes badly.

Yes, these monster managers stick around and may even get results because they are feared. However, ask yourself these questions:

Do monster managers get the best results possible, in the most effective and efficient way for business?

Do monster managers get the most productivity and loyalty out of staff?

Is being a monster manager a failed and discredited leadership approach? If not, should it be?

Final Thoughts

I’ve had both good and bad bosses over the course of my career, including a few dreaded monster managers. Therefore, I know firsthand how monster managers can make an employee’s work-life miserable, if not unbearable.

Perhaps you know what I mean?

Perhaps you’ve just had good or great bosses?

Or perhaps you’re new to the labor force?

Either way, monster managers suck! But what can you do about it? What should you do about it?

Stay tuned to this multi-part series to find out.

NOTE TO READERS: If you’ve had a monster manager at some point in your career, please consider commenting on the experience below?

…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: I’m a former strategic communications executive and national/global spokesman for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). I also once worked in the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, and at the Presidential Transition Office. You can learn more about me here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash