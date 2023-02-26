My Oldest Flipped the Script on Me! [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

were you angry when you snatched it off

0:01

his head you weren’t angry at all

0:07

oh man that’s a big lie yeah yeah still

0:10

blinking welcome welcome welcome back

0:13

disco heart in it like that welcome back

0:16

to belief in fatherhood my name is

0:17

belief and I think Theo might be getting

0:19

too old for the slide detector test now

0:21

look if you’re a parent and you’re a new

0:23

parent or anything like that I know you

0:25

always wonder what is going on in your

0:27

kid’s head are they lying or are they

0:29

telling you the truth and I figured out

0:30

the perfect parenting hack this right

0:32

here is a homemade lie detector test

0:33

that lets me know whether or not my kids

0:35

are lying or not and so I hook them up

0:38

to this thing I ask them some tough

0:39

questions and I really just try to see

0:41

where I can get them to falter you know

0:43

I mean now no one really knows how this

0:44

works but I do and I will never let out

0:47

the secret because you would bite my

0:49

videos welcome welcome back this go hard

0:53

in it like that

0:55

[Music]

0:56

okay you know the deal you know what

0:58

this is what is it

1:00

lie detector test we do this every year

1:03

if we why

1:06

happy

1:08

[Music]

1:10

exactly so all you gotta do is tell the

1:12

truth

1:13

[Music]

1:14

that’s all I gotta do baby you know what

1:17

this is all right so your name Christia

1:20

Henry Theo Henry boom

1:24

and your age nine

1:28

um yeah she’s old almost 10.

1:32

okay almost 10 okay have you ever

1:35

referred to yourself as a pre-teen

1:38

no

1:39

you haven’t

1:41

what

1:43

have you ever referred to yourself at

1:45

nine years old saying I’m a preteen I

1:48

never said that no

1:51

team

1:56

live

1:57

that’s what happens it’s still blinking

2:00

right now it’s blinking it’s blinking

2:02

yeah

2:03

[Music]

2:05

go ahead

2:09

so I elf made this

2:11

yeah man you know the deal else aren’t

2:14

real I know elf

2:16

I know one else I know elves aren’t real

2:18

but I know it’s one L for sure all right

2:22

okay Dad after this is over can I ask

2:25

of course you got with this one

2:31

yeah and I’ll tell you the truth okay

2:34

I’m online okay all right so let’s see

2:38

um

2:39

D.O Henry who was nine years old who is

2:44

not a pre-teen yeah right when when do

2:47

you when do you become a preteen what

2:49

age 12 and 11 12 and 11 11 and 12 okay

2:52

cool 11 and 12. okay and 12 years old

2:57

all right so do you like school

3:00

uh homeschool or

3:04

um Co-op thing the co-op the group that

3:08

you’re in at the school so on campus

3:11

yeah uh yes okay who is the better

3:16

teacher me or Mom

3:19

[Music]

3:28

who’s the better cook

3:31

you oh well Dad what’s your favorite

3:34

thing that I cook

3:37

I like those

3:38

things those are called Smash Burgers

3:39

did you have a good Christmas

3:42

yeah okay I got a hoverboard I got a

3:45

remote control car I got a cookbook and

3:48

I um got a wallet with 100 bucks in it

3:53

and and a Pac-Man that me and Ryan and I

3:58

enthusiastic share in this airplane

4:00

thing with um teaches how to make all

4:03

kinds of airplanes and

4:06

um we also got some Pickup Sticks and so

4:09

out of all these gifts what was your

4:12

favorite gift

4:13

the hoverboard do you believe you’re the

4:16

best athlete in the house

4:22

huh not better than you okay what was

4:26

the better feeling

4:28

giving gifts this year or getting gifts

4:33

no

4:35

no

4:36

so good one and I like the gifts I gave

4:38

her but I also like when I got yeah but

4:41

what was better what was the best

4:42

feeling

4:44

get it right yeah getting kissed because

4:47

you got a lot yes yeah

4:49

yeah is your brother annoying

4:53

what

4:55

what’s the problem is he annoying

4:59

sometimes yeah yeah that’s cool it’s

5:01

cool

5:03

um are you annoying

5:06

okay

5:08

who do you annoy

5:10

Anaya Anaya and Ryan do you do it on

5:13

purpose sometimes yeah yeah

5:18

I do it on purpose of course yeah I’m

5:21

annoying I already know that do you

5:23

enjoy us spending time together as a

5:26

family

5:27

sometimes sometimes yeah but sometimes

5:31

okay what else would you want to do I’d

5:33

rather

5:38

play

5:40

video games yes yeah it’s okay to say

5:43

that now I wanted to ask you about an

5:45

incident that happened in this office

5:48

Okay

5:49

so

5:52

I have one game that I like to play okay

5:56

the only thing I really enjoy it’s mine

6:00

I love it you came in here you asked to

6:03

play it with your brother and you played

6:05

with my Oculus yes to the Oculus the

6:10

quest the metal Quest 2 whatever they

6:11

call him in nowadays you play with it

6:14

how did it break

6:16

all right Ryan was on the set he asked

6:19

for my help

6:21

and

6:23

[Music]

6:24

why did you Snapchat to help I had to

6:29

wear it to get get them set up were you

6:32

angry when you snatched it off his head

6:33

yeah you weren’t angry at all

6:39

oh man that’s a big lie yeah

6:42

the blanket

6:45

you were angry uh I don’t know why okay

6:48

but

6:49

flashlight off his head it dropped it

6:52

broke just the case not the actual thing

6:54

it just needs a new case

6:56

well I’m super excited about that

6:58

because

7:01

I saw this

7:03

and I want to thank you because Mom told

7:06

me you got this for me

7:07

[Music]

7:08

did you yeah so this is right here is a

7:11

gift

7:12

and she told me that you spent your own

7:14

money honest

7:16

[Music]

7:23

you got me a new Oculus case yeah wow

7:27

you got me a brand new Oculus case

7:30

I don’t know

7:33

you didn’t get this no well why’d you

7:36

lie I don’t know

7:38

why did you say who got this I don’t

7:40

know

7:44

were you gonna get me one because you

7:45

broke mine huh

7:50

I wasn’t really thinking about it you

7:53

weren’t thinking about replacing my

7:54

broken things

7:56

oh okay well I guess I’ll just use this

8:00

yeah

8:02

who did pay for it I don’t know who paid

8:05

for it that’s weird

8:10

I don’t know who paid for this but I’m

8:11

excited

8:13

so thank you

8:15

universe

8:19

all right Theo I think we’re good

8:20

anything else you want to ask yeah I

8:23

mean you want to answer oh you’re gonna

8:25

ask me questions guys

8:27

did you pay for that did I pay for this

8:29

yes no

8:31

yes

8:40

okay that was a setup it was a setup I

8:43

tried to get you man I tried to get you

8:45

any other questions yes what

8:48

have you met a real elf have I met a

8:51

real elf yes I have for sure

8:53

no I have not dang

8:57

over all these

8:59

we’re just a family full of liars

9:01

we can’t do that man we got to change

9:03

our Legacy together high five

9:06

okay

9:10

man I know but you may be making me

9:12

black people look bad can’t be doing

9:14

that

9:16

you lie two times in a row uh you lied

9:20

twice too pre-teen

9:27

he wasn’t in a row but you’re still

9:29

alive you have a history line I got

9:30

years of you lying on this thing be sure

9:32

to subscribe to our channel so you don’t

9:33

miss the next episode of belief in

9:35

fatherhood welcome welcome welcome back

9:37

this go hard and it hit like that took

9:40

my Sabbath I can relax like Boomerang

9:42

like right back

9:45

just like yo-yos come right black hold

9:48

on

9:49

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com