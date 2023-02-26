My Oldest Flipped the Script on Me! [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
were you angry when you snatched it off
0:01
his head you weren’t angry at all
0:07
oh man that’s a big lie yeah yeah still
0:10
blinking welcome welcome welcome back
0:13
disco heart in it like that welcome back
0:16
to belief in fatherhood my name is
0:17
belief and I think Theo might be getting
0:19
too old for the slide detector test now
0:21
look if you’re a parent and you’re a new
0:23
parent or anything like that I know you
0:25
always wonder what is going on in your
0:27
kid’s head are they lying or are they
0:29
telling you the truth and I figured out
0:30
the perfect parenting hack this right
0:32
here is a homemade lie detector test
0:33
that lets me know whether or not my kids
0:35
are lying or not and so I hook them up
0:38
to this thing I ask them some tough
0:39
questions and I really just try to see
0:41
where I can get them to falter you know
0:43
I mean now no one really knows how this
0:44
works but I do and I will never let out
0:47
the secret because you would bite my
0:49
videos welcome welcome back this go hard
0:53
in it like that
0:55
[Music]
0:56
okay you know the deal you know what
0:58
this is what is it
1:00
lie detector test we do this every year
1:03
if we why
1:06
happy
1:08
[Music]
1:10
exactly so all you gotta do is tell the
1:12
truth
1:13
[Music]
1:14
that’s all I gotta do baby you know what
1:17
this is all right so your name Christia
1:20
Henry Theo Henry boom
1:24
and your age nine
1:28
um yeah she’s old almost 10.
1:32
okay almost 10 okay have you ever
1:35
referred to yourself as a pre-teen
1:38
no
1:39
you haven’t
1:41
what
1:43
have you ever referred to yourself at
1:45
nine years old saying I’m a preteen I
1:48
never said that no
1:51
team
1:56
live
1:57
that’s what happens it’s still blinking
2:00
right now it’s blinking it’s blinking
2:02
yeah
2:03
[Music]
2:05
go ahead
2:09
so I elf made this
2:11
yeah man you know the deal else aren’t
2:14
real I know elf
2:16
I know one else I know elves aren’t real
2:18
but I know it’s one L for sure all right
2:22
okay Dad after this is over can I ask
2:25
of course you got with this one
2:31
yeah and I’ll tell you the truth okay
2:34
I’m online okay all right so let’s see
2:38
um
2:39
D.O Henry who was nine years old who is
2:44
not a pre-teen yeah right when when do
2:47
you when do you become a preteen what
2:49
age 12 and 11 12 and 11 11 and 12 okay
2:52
cool 11 and 12. okay and 12 years old
2:57
all right so do you like school
3:00
uh homeschool or
3:04
um Co-op thing the co-op the group that
3:08
you’re in at the school so on campus
3:11
yeah uh yes okay who is the better
3:16
teacher me or Mom
3:19
[Music]
3:28
who’s the better cook
3:31
you oh well Dad what’s your favorite
3:34
thing that I cook
3:37
I like those
3:38
things those are called Smash Burgers
3:39
did you have a good Christmas
3:42
yeah okay I got a hoverboard I got a
3:45
remote control car I got a cookbook and
3:48
I um got a wallet with 100 bucks in it
3:53
and and a Pac-Man that me and Ryan and I
3:58
enthusiastic share in this airplane
4:00
thing with um teaches how to make all
4:03
kinds of airplanes and
4:06
um we also got some Pickup Sticks and so
4:09
out of all these gifts what was your
4:12
favorite gift
4:13
the hoverboard do you believe you’re the
4:16
best athlete in the house
4:22
huh not better than you okay what was
4:26
the better feeling
4:28
giving gifts this year or getting gifts
4:33
no
4:35
no
4:36
so good one and I like the gifts I gave
4:38
her but I also like when I got yeah but
4:41
what was better what was the best
4:42
feeling
4:44
get it right yeah getting kissed because
4:47
you got a lot yes yeah
4:49
yeah is your brother annoying
4:53
what
4:55
what’s the problem is he annoying
4:59
sometimes yeah yeah that’s cool it’s
5:01
cool
5:03
um are you annoying
5:06
okay
5:08
who do you annoy
5:10
Anaya Anaya and Ryan do you do it on
5:13
purpose sometimes yeah yeah
5:18
I do it on purpose of course yeah I’m
5:21
annoying I already know that do you
5:23
enjoy us spending time together as a
5:26
family
5:27
sometimes sometimes yeah but sometimes
5:31
okay what else would you want to do I’d
5:33
rather
5:38
play
5:40
video games yes yeah it’s okay to say
5:43
that now I wanted to ask you about an
5:45
incident that happened in this office
5:48
Okay
5:49
so
5:52
I have one game that I like to play okay
5:56
the only thing I really enjoy it’s mine
6:00
I love it you came in here you asked to
6:03
play it with your brother and you played
6:05
with my Oculus yes to the Oculus the
6:10
quest the metal Quest 2 whatever they
6:11
call him in nowadays you play with it
6:14
how did it break
6:16
all right Ryan was on the set he asked
6:19
for my help
6:21
and
6:23
[Music]
6:24
why did you Snapchat to help I had to
6:29
wear it to get get them set up were you
6:32
angry when you snatched it off his head
6:33
yeah you weren’t angry at all
6:39
oh man that’s a big lie yeah
6:42
the blanket
6:45
you were angry uh I don’t know why okay
6:48
but
6:49
flashlight off his head it dropped it
6:52
broke just the case not the actual thing
6:54
it just needs a new case
6:56
well I’m super excited about that
6:58
because
7:01
I saw this
7:03
and I want to thank you because Mom told
7:06
me you got this for me
7:07
[Music]
7:08
did you yeah so this is right here is a
7:11
gift
7:12
and she told me that you spent your own
7:14
money honest
7:16
[Music]
7:23
you got me a new Oculus case yeah wow
7:27
you got me a brand new Oculus case
7:30
I don’t know
7:33
you didn’t get this no well why’d you
7:36
lie I don’t know
7:38
why did you say who got this I don’t
7:40
know
7:44
were you gonna get me one because you
7:45
broke mine huh
7:50
I wasn’t really thinking about it you
7:53
weren’t thinking about replacing my
7:54
broken things
7:56
oh okay well I guess I’ll just use this
8:00
yeah
8:02
who did pay for it I don’t know who paid
8:05
for it that’s weird
8:10
I don’t know who paid for this but I’m
8:11
excited
8:13
so thank you
8:15
universe
8:19
all right Theo I think we’re good
8:20
anything else you want to ask yeah I
8:23
mean you want to answer oh you’re gonna
8:25
ask me questions guys
8:27
did you pay for that did I pay for this
8:29
yes no
8:31
yes
8:40
okay that was a setup it was a setup I
8:43
tried to get you man I tried to get you
8:45
any other questions yes what
8:48
have you met a real elf have I met a
8:51
real elf yes I have for sure
8:53
no I have not dang
8:57
over all these
8:59
we’re just a family full of liars
9:01
we can’t do that man we got to change
9:03
our Legacy together high five
9:06
okay
9:10
man I know but you may be making me
9:12
black people look bad can’t be doing
9:14
that
9:16
you lie two times in a row uh you lied
9:20
twice too pre-teen
9:27
he wasn’t in a row but you’re still
9:29
alive you have a history line I got
9:30
years of you lying on this thing be sure
9:32
to subscribe to our channel so you don’t
9:33
miss the next episode of belief in
9:35
fatherhood welcome welcome welcome back
9:37
this go hard and it hit like that took
9:40
my Sabbath I can relax like Boomerang
9:42
like right back
9:45
just like yo-yos come right black hold
9:48
on
9:49
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
