Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / My Tale of Survival in the Himalayas

My Tale of Survival in the Himalayas

Lamadugh natural valley trek, Manali.

by Leave a Comment

 

I was in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India, for a month as a digital nomad in 2023.

One day, I went on a six-hour-long hike (Lamadugh Natural Valley Trek) with a Canadian guy I met at the hostel. He was a big, tall guy with regular hiking experience, while I was a complete beginner.

We started hiking at around 11 am, and after two hours of hiking, I was exhausted, I could hike, but I needed some rest in between. This guy was so fast, I wasn’t able to keep up with him, and he was forced to rest just because of me.

Since the hike is six hours long and we must return before sunset, he told me to hike faster.

Since the altitude also began to rise, I said that if you hike with me, we would both go slowly, and this six-hour hike would take eight hours, so I think I should head back.

He told me to go back to the hostel and continue hiking.

After resting for a while, I started descending. On the way back, I got lost and Google Maps wasn’t working either. I was very scared as I was completely alone in the middle of a dense pine forest, but I continued to descend the eastern side of the mountain without trying to find the exact route since I was certain that the city of Manali was located on that side of the mountain.

I finally found the route after hiking for half an hour. I felt relieved, and while returning, I made a video about how I earn money while I travel. The video is in Hindi, if you don’t understand Hindi, you can read the blog post I wrote about how I make money while traveling the world.

That was my unique adventure experience while hiking in Manali.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thanks for reading this article. 💚

If you loved what you read, would you be able to buy me a cup of coffee? It’s okay if you can’t right now.

If you have any questions or if you wanna work with me, feel free to contact me. I’m always available to help young hustlers like you @InuEtc on Instagram.

Keep traveling!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Toomas Tartes on Unsplash

 

About Inu Etc

I help young hustlers build their own online businesses. Blogger, web developer, marketer, traveler, hustler!

Follow me on Medium:
inuetc.medium.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x