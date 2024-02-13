My Tale of Survival in the Himalayas

I was in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India, for a month as a digital nomad in 2023.

One day, I went on a six-hour-long hike (Lamadugh Natural Valley Trek) with a Canadian guy I met at the hostel. He was a big, tall guy with regular hiking experience, while I was a complete beginner.

We started hiking at around 11 am, and after two hours of hiking, I was exhausted, I could hike, but I needed some rest in between. This guy was so fast, I wasn’t able to keep up with him, and he was forced to rest just because of me.

Since the hike is six hours long and we must return before sunset, he told me to hike faster.

Since the altitude also began to rise, I said that if you hike with me, we would both go slowly, and this six-hour hike would take eight hours, so I think I should head back.

He told me to go back to the hostel and continue hiking.

After resting for a while, I started descending. On the way back, I got lost and Google Maps wasn’t working either. I was very scared as I was completely alone in the middle of a dense pine forest, but I continued to descend the eastern side of the mountain without trying to find the exact route since I was certain that the city of Manali was located on that side of the mountain.

I finally found the route after hiking for half an hour. I felt relieved, and while returning, I made a video about how I earn money while I travel. The video is in Hindi, if you don’t understand Hindi, you can read the blog post I wrote about how I make money while traveling the world.

That was my unique adventure experience while hiking in Manali.

Photo credit: Toomas Tartes on Unsplash