Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Nanxi Liu: One Leap Away From Success

Nanxi Liu: One Leap Away From Success

Ways in which the team is sometimes more important than the idea.

by Leave a Comment

By Brian Wish

Nanxi Liu is the co-founder and co-CEO of Blaze, a software company that gives teams and leaders everything they need to create custom web applications and internal tools that supercharge your operations. Nanxi has founded and led multiple companies, including the revolutionary Nanoly Bioscience, a biotech company that has developed polymers that enable vaccines to survive without refrigeration. In 2012, Nanxi also cofounded Enplug, a rapidly-growing tech company that’s built the leading open software for managing and distributing content on digital displays.

Nanxi serves on the board of several non-profits, including National Foster Youth Institute, After-School All-Stars, and Yes2Jobs. She also is a member of XFactor Ventures, a group of CEOs and founders that invest in extraordinary startups with woman founders. So far, XFactor Ventures has invested in 53 companies including Chief and one of the fastest-growing kitchenware companies, Our Place.

Nanxi was born in China and grew up in Colorado. She went to college at UC Berkeley and built multiple apps during her time there. When she’s not leading teams and building companies, Nanxi loves to adventure, playing music, and volunteering.

In this episode, Nanxi and Bryan discuss:

– Ways in which the team is sometimes more important than the idea

– Why one must constantly be pitching with a true belief in the service to anyone who will listen

– How leaders should always do their best to take care of their team

 

The show is shared on the following platforms: 

 

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

 

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x