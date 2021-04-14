Real Men Feel: NLP For Dating & Confidence With Women [Podcast]

“We have these programs going on inside our heads that dictate our behavior.”

Listen to Real Men Feel, #228,”NLP Uses For Dating & Confidence With Women” here:



Dating coach and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner, Mark Sing, joins us to share how guys can rewire their brains and thoughts to eliminate negativity, boost confidence and self-esteem and increase masculinity.

“Women want a man who is high-value and can succeed in life. If she can push your buttons so easily, what’s life gonna do to you?” ~ Mark Sing

Consistently, one of the most common reasons guys reach out to me is around their relationships. Mark Sing was no different. After his first girlfriend cheated on him, he wondered what he did wrong. That experience, combined with anxiety and panic attacks, got him interested in NLP as a tool for his own self-improvement. He was formerly an admitted dirtbag out to manipulate women, but he recognized how bad he ended up feeling and began working on himself.

Many guys want to approach women, but all these thoughts and limiting beliefs say don’t do it; you’re going to get hurt. They’ve got one foot on the gas and one on the brake. There is no such thing as a woman out of your league. NLP is ultimately about self-improvement. With internal validation, you feel your worthiness and value. You first have to love yourself, want yourself, and accept yourself before confidently approaching a woman.

In this episode, we talk about the biology of attraction, value in the sexual marketplace, and the definition of charisma. Mark shares how Covid has affected dating, the point of suffering, and his podcast, the Unapologetic Man.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:08) What exactly is NLP?

(3:38) What first got you interested in NLP?

(5:31) Andy’s negative views on NLP

(7:38) How did you come to focus on dating?

(10:43) How does NLP help dating?

(11:25) Is “I’m not enough” the biggest obstacle in dating for most guys?

(16:51) Are there basics rules when it comes to attraction between people?

(19:02) Guys complain that women only want rich guys, only care about money. Is there any truth to that?

(26:15) What are some first date do’s and don’ts?

(28:34) How has Covid impacted dating?

(30:07) What do you wish more men knew?

(33:47) Do women ever ask to work with you?

(35:01) Anything you wish more women realized about men?

(38:15) Tell me about your podcast, The Unapologetic Man Podcast

(40:28) What’s the best way for people to learn more about what you are up to?

Watch Real Men Feel, #228, “NLP Uses For Dating & Confidence With Women” March 2, 2021



“The inner game is everything with women. Women are attracted to you in your masculine self-esteem-based state. If you are apologetic about who you are, women pick up on that immediately.” ~ Mark Sing

Learn more about Mark at CoachMarkSing.com.

Check out his podcast, The Unapologetic Man Podcast on iTunes.

Need to talk about getting out of your own way? Visit TheAndyGrant.com/talk.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash