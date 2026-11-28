The power went out at my home in Haryana on Wednesday night at 10:30 PM.

I thought it would come back soon. But little did I know that the next two days would turn into a nightmare.

The next morning, I woke up to complete darkness. No electricity. No fan. No Wi-Fi. And slowly, even my phone became useless.

I had forgotten to charge my phone the previous night. My inverter also ran out of power. So, I spent the entire next day without a phone.

Imagine living in 2026 without electricity or a working phone. It feels like going back several decades in just a few hours.

But the biggest problem was not the internet.

It was water.

Without electricity, the water supply stopped too. Suddenly, even basic household activities became difficult.

I was in the kitchen, trying to prepare meals for the kids, working in the dark. Cooking became a challenge because there was no proper light. The heat made everything worse.

For the last two days, I started preparing dinner around 5 PM. I had to finish cooking before it became too dark and the mosquitoes started attacking.

And sleeping? Forget about it.

Without a fan, the nights felt endless. The mosquitoes made things even worse. You could barely sleep, and the next morning, you had to wake up and repeat the same struggle.

The most unusual sight was outside.

People were walking around on the roads in the darkness. Some were standing outside their homes, trying to talk to their neighbours.

It felt strange. People were stepping outside, not for a walk or fresh air, but because sitting inside their dark, hot homes had become unbearable.

Everyone was looking for something to do.

Some were trying to pass the time by talking. Others were simply waiting for the electricity to return.

Meanwhile, Haryana was facing a three-day strike by electricity employees over the proposed private distribution licence. Power cuts affected several areas, including Gurugram. The Haryana government backed the employees and planned to challenge the regulator’s order.

Whatever the reasons behind the strike, ordinary people were the ones struggling.

We often complain about electricity bills, internet speed, and slow Wi-Fi. But when everything disappears together, you realise how dependent your life has become on these basic services.

Electricity is not just about charging phones or watching television. It powers our water supply, helps us cook, keeps our homes cool, and allows us to live comfortably.

Finally, yesterday night, around 9:30 PM, the electricity returned.

The fans started spinning. The lights came on. The inverter began charging. And suddenly, life felt normal again.

I cannot explain how relieved I felt.

Sometimes, you don’t need a vacation or a big achievement to feel happy. You just need electricity after two days of darkness.

For now, I have only one thing to say: Thank God, the lights are back!

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This post was previously published on Sushila Devi’s blog.

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