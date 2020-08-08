Old Gays Try Dating [Video]

By Into More
.
.
“Edibles? Poppers? Wow!”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
– [Producer] Robert. – Yes?
00:01
– [Producer] What are your thoughts on dating?
00:02
– Dating was something that I’ve done
00:06
mainly in my past life
00:09
and I’ve moved on.
00:10
– [Producer] Are you currently seeing anyone?
00:12
– No.
00:12
– [Producer] I’m gonna introduce you to three guys
00:14
that wanna go on a date with you.
00:15
– Oh!
00:16
– [Producer] And you’re gonna pick which one
00:17
you wanna go on a date with.
00:18
– Okay.
00:19
– [Producer] You can ask them questions,
00:20
but you can’t see their face.
00:22
– Okay.
00:23
– [Producer] Sound good?
00:23
– All right.
00:24
– [Producer] Great, let’s get started.
00:25
– Let’s do.
00:27
– [Producer] With introductions.
00:28
Guys, go ahead and introduce yourself to Robert.
00:30
– Hey, I’m Jordan.
00:32
I’m a makeup artist.
00:33
I love to go on hikes with my dog
00:35
and just have fun.
00:37
– I’m Wilhelm.
00:38
I’m a writer and I love taxidermy and don’t have a dog.
00:43
– I guess not if you’re a taxidermist.
00:46
– Hey, I’m Dante.
00:47
– Oh, Jesus.
00:49
– Dante.
00:50
– I do fashion design and I’m from Texas.
00:53
– Yeehaw.
00:55
– [Producer] Now, Robert, introduce yourself to the guys.
00:57
– I’m Robert.
01:00
I live in the desert
01:02
and I was a city planner for 20 years
01:06
and now a sculptor.
01:07
– A really good one.
01:08
– Thank you.
01:09
– A very good one.
01:10
– Thank you.
01:11
– [Producer] Okay, here we go.
01:12
Our first round of questions
01:13
are going to help you get ready.
01:15
– Hey, guys,
01:15
what would you wear on our first date?
01:18
– Something comfortable,
01:20
but still kind of sexy
01:22
and something that says I’m put together.
01:25
– I only have like five T-shirts
01:27
so probably like my nice blue T-shirt
01:29
and some skinny jeans
01:31
just to liven things up a little bit on the bottom.
01:34
– Okay.
01:35
– If we’re going to dinner
01:37
I have a couple really nice button downs
01:40
with kinda eye catching patterns on them.
01:42
– [Producer] Robert?
01:43
– I like Jordan’s.
01:45
– [Producer] Comfort speaks to you.
01:46
– Yes, I like being comfortable.
01:48
Guys, what would we do on our first date?
01:51
– We really would just get to know each other.
01:53
Maybe we go on a walk afterwards
01:55
or go grab a drink.
01:56
– We’d enjoy a lovely dinner, have lovely topics.
01:59
I would google the nearest gross bar that we could go to
02:02
and call an Uber and hope that works.
02:05
– One fun thing to do on a first date
02:07
is to have some edibles.
02:10
I don’t know if you’re into that or not, Robert.
02:12
– I like the idea of edibles.
02:16
So I would have to say Dante.
02:19
Hey, guys,
02:20
Italian food or Indian food?
02:23
– I think I’d have to go with Indian food.
02:25
I’m all about eating healthy, so.
02:27
– Yeah, Indian for me too.
02:29
– I like all kinds of food, honestly,
02:31
except for Italian.
02:32
Unless it’s like a little Italian cafe,
02:34
something more homey.
02:36
– [Producer] Robert?
02:37
– I love Italian
02:38
and Dante’s the only one who raised Italian,
02:43
so I would have to lean towards Dante.
02:47
– You can lean toward me.
02:48
Is that a point?
02:49
– A half.
02:51
– It’s the edibles.
02:53
– If we have edibles, I’ll eat Italian.
02:56
– You’ll eat everything.
02:58
– Spaghetti a la kush.
03:01
– [Producer] It looks like Dante
03:02
was your favorite that round.
03:03
– Yes.
03:04
– [Producer] Bill, Jessay, what do we think?
03:05
– Dante just melted me saying hello.
03:08
– I would have to go with Dante.
03:10
I think that would be a good mix for Robert.
03:14
– So far.
03:15
– [Producer] All right, and our second round of questions,
03:16
you’re going to get to know one another.
03:18
– Guys, what was the last show you binge watched?
03:22
Different question.
03:23
– I don’t like to binge too much
03:26
because I’m really focused on my career.
03:29
– The last show I binge watched was “The Leftovers”.
03:33
– I don’t like binge watching
03:34
’cause then all of a sudden
03:35
you kind of snap back into reality
03:37
and it’s like, whoa, I just lost six hours,
03:39
but probably some cartoons or something.
03:41
– I’m kind of split on this between Nathan and Dante
03:45
because I’m not into binge watching myself.
03:49
– [Producer] Who’s Nathan?
03:51
– I’m sorry.
03:53
We need little placards.
03:55
Jordan, between Jordan and Dante.
03:58
– [Producer] So both or neither?
03:59
– Both, yes.
04:00
Guys, are you an early bird or a night owl?
04:04
– I’m definitely naturally a night owl.
04:07
– You know what, these days more of an early bird,
04:09
especially after daylight savings really screwed me over.
04:13
But take like a hit of poppers
04:14
and I’m ready for the night.
04:17
– Boy, you got the fun guys.
04:19
– Edibles, poppers. Wow.
04:22
– I’m definitely an early bird.
04:24
Love seeing the sun rise and the sky changing colors.
04:27
– [Producer] All right. Robert?
04:28
– Dante on this.
04:30
I like also seeing the sun rise and the colors.
04:35
Guys, what’s something you want to learn?
04:38
– Although I’m really great at makeup,
04:40
I’d love to improve my hair skills.
04:41
– I’m trying to listen to and learn bird calls.
04:44
– [Producer] Do you know any?
04:45
– Do you want me to try?
04:46
I can rasp.
04:47
There’s like a caw, caw.
04:49
– Sounds real to me.
04:50
– I’m sure that’s a mating call of some breed.
04:54
– Reading a lot of books about the Civil Rights Movement.
04:56
There’s just so much more to it
04:58
than I thought I knew at first.
05:01
And it’s been really inspiring.
05:02
– I would have to say Wilhelm
05:04
because I have an affinity for birds.
05:08
– [Bill] Really?
05:09
– Yeah.
05:10
Ever since my bird experience.
05:12
– [Producer] What bird experience was that?
05:15
– It’s a little bit of a story
05:18
and you know how I can get going.
05:21
– [Producer] It looks like Dante
05:22
was your favorite that round.
05:23
– Sounds like it.
05:24
– [Producer] Bill, Jessay, what do we think?
05:26
– I wanna see ’em.
05:28
Dante sounds like you.
05:29
– I have to agree.
05:30
– But they all sound just yummy and sweet.
05:33
They really do.
05:33
– [Producer] Okay, we’ll see if that changes.
05:37
Now for our third round of questions
05:39
things are about to get serious.
05:41
– Oh.
05:42
Guys, alcohol or marijuana?
05:45
– What?
05:46
– Definitely marijuana for me.
05:48
I know alcohol’s a big part of American culture
05:51
but it’s ultimately really destructive.
05:53
– Yeah, that’s why I love alcohol.
05:55
It’s very destructive.
05:57
If I smoke marijuana,
05:58
I don’t wanna go out and dance all night,
06:00
whereas in alcohol, you can do that.
06:02
– I definitely prefer marijuana,
06:03
love just chilling out,
06:05
and it just makes everything a little bit nicer.
06:09
– I forget his name.
06:11
– Jordan.
06:12
– Jordan. I would have to go with Jordan.
06:15
I don’t drink anymore at all.
06:17
Guys, if we were stranded on a desert island
06:21
what three items would you bring?
06:24
– I would bring my dog, a yoga mat, and a military knife.
06:29
– All right.
06:30
– I would just bring a gun,
06:31
’cause I’m not gonna last on that island very long.
06:34
And that’s the end of it.
06:36
– Child, that sounds like me.
06:37
– Well, at least he’s honest.
06:39
– I love it.
06:40
– Can we bring a boat?
06:42
– To escape?
06:43
– Yeah.
06:44
– The two of them can ride off together in a boat.
06:47
– I guess I lean towards Troy because I like dogs.
06:52
– [Producer] Who’s Troy?
06:54
– It’s Jordan.
06:54
– Every time.
06:56
I have difficulty remembering names.
06:59
– Just don’t call me late for dinner.
07:00
– Okay.
07:01
Guys, what’s your longest relationship?
07:04
– Seven years.
07:05
– You know what,
07:06
I’m gonna give it a judicious six months.
07:08
– A year and a half.
07:09
– My longest relationship was seven years,
07:14
so I would agree most with Jordan.
07:18
– [Producer] All right, Jordan wins round three.
07:20
– Hoo, hoo.
07:21
– Okay, this is the part where y’all get to turn around.
07:23
Not Robert, Jessay and Bill.
07:25
– Hello.
07:27
– Hi, guys.
07:28
– Hello.
07:29
– Shock.
07:31
– Shock?
07:34
– I need to turn one more time.
07:36
– Okay yeah, it’s good shock.
07:38
– [Producer] Someone perked up.
07:41
Okay, for our final round
07:42
you’re going to have an opportunity
07:44
to get closer to Robert before he makes his decision.
07:46
– I stand up?
07:47
– [Producer] Yeah.
07:48
– Stand still.
07:50
– Let’s do a little hug.
07:51
– Okay.
07:55
Was that Jordan?
07:57
– [Producer] Now you remember his name.
08:00
– Wilhelm.
08:01
– And is a cheek kiss good for you
08:02
or is that too much?
08:04
– Oh no, that’s fine.
08:06
– [Wilhelm] You’re a good hugger.
08:07
– He’s from the South.
08:08
– I like hugging.
08:10
– [Producer] Dante.
08:11
– Mr. Texas.
08:12
– [Dante] Hello.
08:13
– Hello.
08:15
– [Dante] I thought you were so cute
08:16
since I saw you in that Mr. Clean outfit.
08:21
– [Producer] Okay, Robert, who’s it gonna be?
08:23
Jordan, Wilhelm, or Dante?
08:25
– Well, first of all,
08:26
all three of them hugged really nicely,
08:29
but I think Dante kind of wins out.
08:33
– [Producer] All right, are you ready to meet Jordan?
08:36
– Oh, do I?
08:37
– [Jessay] Here, give me the, no, no, no.
08:39
Give me this.
08:40
– Hi. – Hi.
08:42
– How are you?
08:43
– [Jordan] Doing great.
08:44
– [Both] Nice to meet you.
08:47
– Turn around. Don’t turn around.
08:49
– Oh no.
08:50
Wilhelm, Wilhelm.
08:51
– [Wilhelm] Hello. Nice to meet you.
08:53
– You’re a tall one.
08:55
– I’ll see you in seven years.
08:58
– Are you German?
08:59
– Yeah, I have that in me, among other things.
09:02
– It looks like it.
09:03
– [Producer] And finally, meet Dante,
09:04
your choice for your date.
09:06
– Hi, it’s a pleasure.
09:07
– [Robert] Nice.
09:08
– So good to meet you.
09:09
– Nice to meet you.
09:11
– Okay, Dante has the voice to melt the hell out of you.
09:15
– [Producer] Are y’all happy?
09:16
– Yeah! – I’m very happy.
09:17
– Very happy, too.
09:19
– Well, hug him again.
09:21
– [Producer] Thanks, Mother.
09:23
– Nice.
09:25
– [Dante] I brought you something.
09:27
– Awe.
09:29
Thank you so much.
09:33
I appreciate that.
09:35
– I hope they survived in my bag.
09:36
I hid them from everyone so it would be a surprise.
09:39
– That’s a sweet thought.
09:41
– I hope you enjoy.
09:43
– I will. Thank you so much.
09:44
– [Producer] What did you guys think?
09:46
– I was robbed.
09:47
I wanna see who he picks on the app.
09:49
– Yeah, I guess somehow my vibe
09:51
just didn’t match with his vibe,
09:53
but I feel like in a few years it could.
09:55
Just to give him time to catch up with me.
09:57
– I think I really lucked out.
09:59
I think we’re actually a good match.
10:01
– [Producer] Does this change your perspective on dating?
10:03
– Hmm.
10:07
– [Bill] Sounds like a qualified no.
—
.