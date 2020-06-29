Pandemic of Hate: Anti-Asian Racism During COVID-19

.

Actors Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and many more are in our new BNF film calling for a stop to the hate. These leading Asian American voices expose the falsehoods of Trump’s dangerous rhetoric and call him out for his bigotry.

When Trump calls the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” he INTENTIONALLY stirs up racism and hate against Asian Americans. It’s just another example of how our president’s xenophobia towards minority groups puts many at risk. Asian Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear.

Watch our film and go to www.bravenewfilms.org/StopHate to fight back against this pandemic of hate directed at Asian Americans.

#RacismIsAVirus

A big thank you to the powerful Asian American voices of Ming-Na-Wen, Kelly Hu, Alec Mapa, Randall Park, Brian Tee and Ken Jeong for being a part this incredibly important BNF film.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

have you had a hate crime directed at

00:02

you or at someone you love there’s been

00:04

a horrible explosion of hate crimes in

00:06

this country and many of those hate

00:08

crimes have been directed towards Asian

00:10

Americans some false information based

00:13

on lies and it has to be stopped we must

00:16

stop the xenophobia we must stop the

00:18

racism we must stop the hate announcing

00:22

some important developments in a war

00:24

against the Chinese virus why do you

00:28

keep calling this the Chinese virus

00:29

there are reports of dozens of incidents

00:32

of bias against Chinese Americans in

00:35

this country there has been an uptick in

00:37

hate crimes against the Asian community

00:39

aah

00:42

the Chinese verse a fight against the

00:45

Chinese virus raftsmen and bias

00:47

anti-asian violence there was a person

00:50

who was not happy with what we were

00:52

covering he said to me to get out of his

00:56

country with an expletive and that I was

00:59

responsible for this referring to my

01:01

ethnicity our daughter called us a few

01:03

months ago to say that while she was

01:05

crossing the street a man total stranger

01:08

yelled out a hateful racial slur and

01:11

told her to go back to where she came

01:13

from I know friends who have been

01:16

threatened who have been verbally

01:18

assaulted had things thrown at them even

01:21

had threats of harm to their children he

01:24

was walking down the street last week

01:26

when four people attacked him who use

01:39

the term kung flu

01:40

do you think that puts asian-americans

01:43

no no no I think they probably would

01:47

agree with it 100% this man and his two

01:50

children stabbed at a Sam’s Club the

01:52

suspect off the family was infecting

01:54

people with a coronavirus walking my dog

02:02

and they bodyslam me and took my dog and

02:06

my dog screams he yelled at me on the

02:08

train and said you people brought this

02:10

virus here middle school students

02:12

Jawa and John being gone they they were

02:15

harassed near the spring garden subway

02:17

station it was something about the

02:18

killer virus like do you have your mask

02:20

on or something just because we look

02:22

Chinese definitely not pretty much

02:30

unconscious Thailand wind bed he was

02:33

probably the street when a dispute with

02:34

a driver escalated

02:36

it’s not racist at all you know this

02:39

photo of his speech with the word

02:40

Chinese replacing corona

02:42

went viral ethnicity does not cause the

02:45

virus comes from China most of the cases

02:48

came from Europe what’s your assessment

02:51

of those studies well I think that’s

02:53

probably correct Europe became the

02:55

epicenter pretty quickly after China in

02:58

February most of the genomes point back

03:00

to Europe and not China comes from China

03:04

it’ll be accurate we didn’t see the

03:07

spike in anti-asian violence until

03:09

President Trump started saying

03:12

– China virus the buyers that hate is

03:15

scapegoating the Asian American Pacific

03:16

Islander community as the ones that

03:18

brought about the Philomath virus and

03:20

that’s not true in just one month

03:23

stop AAPI hates receives nearly 1500

03:27

reports of racist incidents across the

03:29

country directly linked to Koba 19 the

03:32

mayor says he’s seeing an uptick in

03:34

anti-asian bigotry you dirty Chinese and

03:36

he just kept saying that over and over

03:37

again I’ve never felt anything like this

03:39

a woman who’s Asian says she was punched

03:42

by another woman in midtown Manhattan

03:44

and she accused her of having the covin

03:46

19 virus

03:50

the FBI has warned of a potential surge

03:52

in hate crimes still to come

03:54

my feeling animosity that I’ve never

03:56

felt that far were your friends your

03:58

neighbors or even the doctors and nurses

04:01

that are risking their lives to help

04:03

yours the essential workers and the ones

04:06

on the front lines doing their part to

04:09

try to keep us all safe they’re the ones

04:13

being targeted agent Americans are

04:18

feeling hate infect every part of our

04:20

life we’re better than this diversity is

04:24

what makes America great

04:40

you

