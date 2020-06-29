Pandemic of Hate: Anti-Asian Racism During COVID-19

.
Actors Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and many more are in our new BNF film calling for a stop to the hate. These leading Asian American voices expose the falsehoods of Trump’s dangerous rhetoric and call him out for his bigotry.
When Trump calls the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” he INTENTIONALLY stirs up racism and hate against Asian Americans. It’s just another example of how our president’s xenophobia towards minority groups puts many at risk. Asian Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear.
Watch our film and go to www.bravenewfilms.org/StopHate to fight back against this pandemic of hate directed at Asian Americans.
#RacismIsAVirus
A big thank you to the powerful Asian American voices of Ming-Na-Wen, Kelly Hu, Alec Mapa, Randall Park, Brian Tee and Ken Jeong for being a part this incredibly important BNF film.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
have you had a hate crime directed at
00:02
you or at someone you love there’s been
00:04
a horrible explosion of hate crimes in
00:06
this country and many of those hate
00:08
crimes have been directed towards Asian
00:10
Americans some false information based
00:13
on lies and it has to be stopped we must
00:16
stop the xenophobia we must stop the
00:18
racism we must stop the hate announcing
00:22
some important developments in a war
00:24
against the Chinese virus why do you
00:28
keep calling this the Chinese virus
00:29
there are reports of dozens of incidents
00:32
of bias against Chinese Americans in
00:35
this country there has been an uptick in
00:37
hate crimes against the Asian community
00:39
aah
00:42
the Chinese verse a fight against the
00:45
Chinese virus raftsmen and bias
00:47
anti-asian violence there was a person
00:50
who was not happy with what we were
00:52
covering he said to me to get out of his
00:56
country with an expletive and that I was
00:59
responsible for this referring to my
01:01
ethnicity our daughter called us a few
01:03
months ago to say that while she was
01:05
crossing the street a man total stranger
01:08
yelled out a hateful racial slur and
01:11
told her to go back to where she came
01:13
from I know friends who have been
01:16
threatened who have been verbally
01:18
assaulted had things thrown at them even
01:21
had threats of harm to their children he
01:24
was walking down the street last week
01:26
when four people attacked him who use
01:39
the term kung flu
01:40
do you think that puts asian-americans
01:43
no no no I think they probably would
01:47
agree with it 100% this man and his two
01:50
children stabbed at a Sam’s Club the
01:52
suspect off the family was infecting
01:54
people with a coronavirus walking my dog
02:02
and they bodyslam me and took my dog and
02:06
my dog screams he yelled at me on the
02:08
train and said you people brought this
02:10
virus here middle school students
02:12
Jawa and John being gone they they were
02:15
harassed near the spring garden subway
02:17
station it was something about the
02:18
killer virus like do you have your mask
02:20
on or something just because we look
02:22
Chinese definitely not pretty much
02:30
unconscious Thailand wind bed he was
02:33
probably the street when a dispute with
02:34
a driver escalated
02:36
it’s not racist at all you know this
02:39
photo of his speech with the word
02:40
Chinese replacing corona
02:42
went viral ethnicity does not cause the
02:45
virus comes from China most of the cases
02:48
came from Europe what’s your assessment
02:51
of those studies well I think that’s
02:53
probably correct Europe became the
02:55
epicenter pretty quickly after China in
02:58
February most of the genomes point back
03:00
to Europe and not China comes from China
03:04
it’ll be accurate we didn’t see the
03:07
spike in anti-asian violence until
03:09
President Trump started saying
03:12
– China virus the buyers that hate is
03:15
scapegoating the Asian American Pacific
03:16
Islander community as the ones that
03:18
brought about the Philomath virus and
03:20
that’s not true in just one month
03:23
stop AAPI hates receives nearly 1500
03:27
reports of racist incidents across the
03:29
country directly linked to Koba 19 the
03:32
mayor says he’s seeing an uptick in
03:34
anti-asian bigotry you dirty Chinese and
03:36
he just kept saying that over and over
03:37
again I’ve never felt anything like this
03:39
a woman who’s Asian says she was punched
03:42
by another woman in midtown Manhattan
03:44
and she accused her of having the covin
03:46
19 virus
03:50
the FBI has warned of a potential surge
03:52
in hate crimes still to come
03:54
my feeling animosity that I’ve never
03:56
felt that far were your friends your
03:58
neighbors or even the doctors and nurses
04:01
that are risking their lives to help
04:03
yours the essential workers and the ones
04:06
on the front lines doing their part to
04:09
try to keep us all safe they’re the ones
04:13
being targeted agent Americans are
04:18
feeling hate infect every part of our
04:20
life we’re better than this diversity is
04:24
what makes America great
04:40
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
