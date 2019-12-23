00:02
Like a man,
00:04
I lied to myself saying I would do better than my father.
00:09
And thus he is lying before me in a made bed.
00:14
I crept through darkness to find him here,
00:17
asleep in his new life,
00:20
drool warm in his mouth,
00:22
nearly at peace.
00:24
On the wall, there are photos of a woman I’ve never met.
00:27
She’s not here.
00:29
She doesn’t need to be dragged into this.
00:32
Nothing looks the way I pictured.
00:35
His bed an altar pressed neatly.
00:38
Square. Lines for blood to run.
00:41
It was no small act to track him down.
00:45
I brought a hammer.
00:47
Common, hard, the type used to build a home.
00:49
I won’t dwell.
00:51
His head is on the pillow,
00:53
and the hammer is in my hands, raised.
00:56
My mother was terrified
00:57
that my father would creep through my childhood window
01:00
and drag me into the night.
01:02
We never knew when he’d strike.
01:03
Him, coming back to take what he thought was his.
01:08
In other words, he would come back.
01:10
I had nightmares of his hands holding me and not letting go.
01:14
I locked my doors. I tucked a screwdriver.
01:17
I bolted my windows, but kept watch at night,
01:20
looking for the man’s eyes through the blinds.
01:24
In the glass,
01:26
I’d see a face looking back at me.
01:28
Once, my mother was not a mother.
01:31
Once, my father bends lilies into her hair.
01:33
Once, my father decides my name.
01:36
Once, my mother loves hard.
01:38
Once, my father loves harder.
01:39
Once, I laugh on my father’s shoulders
01:41
while he runs.
01:42
Once, he runs.
01:44
Once, rage pulled me far from joy.
01:47
Then one became the other.
01:49
Can cruelty be unbelievable?
01:52
I can imagine so much.
01:55
I am told the worst violence came years before me.
01:59
A beating I never received.
02:01
The scars that aren’t on my back.
02:04
I should be grateful he wasn’t there.
02:07
And yet, I can’t stop seeing.
02:10
I dreamed the color red
02:11
and wake to find I’ve pushed my own tooth clean through my lower lip.
02:16
The tortured voice in my head, whispering.
02:20
Hello.
02:22
You had to know it would come to this.
02:24
A dead man and his creations.
02:27
A living child with work to do.
02:30
But give me some credit.
02:32
This is all me.
02:34
This was a bad plan, I know, sloppy.
02:38
But there is a reason why I am the one who is alive to tell this story.
02:43
It would be a comfort to call this generational,
02:46
that violence begets violence.
02:48
My father as a child, shaking,
02:52
pissing his pants in front of his father,
02:54
who bellowed, “The only thing you have to fear is me!”
02:58
And his father, as a teenager,
03:00
sprinting, gasping for his life,
03:03
a white man’s dog biting at his heels,
03:05
and the man screaming, “Don’t you dare look me in the eyes!”
03:10
That none of these men were ever brought to light
03:12
and revenge bled from one hand to the next.
03:15
That I had no choice but to pick up the hammer
03:17
and resume the murderous labor.
03:21
But where is the fun in that?
03:23
Would it kill you to know
03:24
that amongst the pearls of sweat and ruby spray, I smiled?
03:29
It wasn’t until it was over that I realized
03:31
I was the one screaming the whole time.
03:33
Even dead, he looks just like me
03:36
the way all blood resembles itself.
03:39
Now I know what it is like to hold someone close as blood,
03:43
and then see the blood.
03:45
I have nothing left to imagine.
03:48
My love, what a wonderful home I’ve built with you.
03:53
Out of his blood, a ripple.
03:55
Something new.
03:57
First hands, then the crown of a head pushing through the pool.
04:02
A body emerges, then another, then another.
04:06
Crawling from my father’s blood comes a new line of fathers,
04:11
men shimmering scarlet, scarless and bare,
04:15
released from their blood prison.
04:17
They walk past me on their way out,
04:19
pat me on the shoulder,
04:21
whisper, “Attaboy.”
04:24
Now there is me.
04:26
Alone in a blood-lit room
04:30
What to do? What to do?
04:33
To run like an ancestor,
04:36
trails of red footprints in the mud.
04:40
To leave my mark on everything.
04:44
To sit in the mess.
04:46
So many years it took for this.
04:50
Out of the blood, I lift myself.
04:53
Father to one.
04:55
The night awaiting my arrival.
04:58
I look over my shoulder,
05:01
still holding the hammer.
05:05
Who’s after me?
05:09
(applause and cheers)
05:12
Woo! Word. Um… thanks, y’all.
