People Need To Hear the Right Voice To Get Through To Them

They lose weight and get happier without your help

You tell your friend about the KETO diet you’re on, the workout you’re doing, the meditation app you’re using, the fertilizer you’re using for your lawn…they still haven’t lost the weight, they’re still anxious and stressed…their lawn still looks like shit.

One day, you meet up with her and she’s as happy as a clam, lost all the weight she wanted and her lawn is green and luscious.

Then she starts raving about how she finally listened to someone else’s advice. She raves about this person, their story, their successes, their wisdom, their expertise and how you should start following them too. She credits this person for everything she’s made better in her life.

How do you feel?

Annoyed? Unfair? Frustrated? Like you got ripped off?

But ripped off from what? Getting credit for advice they should have been following in the first place?

You care about your friend right?

You want her to succeed. You want her to change. You want what’s best for her. You wanted her to lose weight, reduce her anxiety, improve her lawn etc.

So why do you care who she got the advice from?

You really shouldn’t. It’s your inflated ego that’s causing those feelings, wanting credit, that you deserve to be recognized and acknowledged. Words are just words and there are billions of them written on the Internet, spoken in Podcasts, videos, chats online and conversations in-person.

It’s not about the words but how someone shares them, putting them together that provides value to the people reading and listening. Not everyone will resonate with your way of conveying a message and that’s OKAY!

Sometimes people need to hear the same piece of advice from many different voices before the right one gets through to them.

Don’t take it personally if it’s not yours. What REALLY matters is that the person you care about has made a change in their lives and they’re better because of it.

They’re now happier, healthier and/or wealthier and it aligns with what you believe in.

Be grateful for their newfound life and support them through their transformation. They’re now in your wavelength, having followed what you’ve been practicing and preaching all this time.

Savour the moment, love your friend even more and appreciate the good things that have happened.

Because when you support them in this way, thinking of them instead of yourself, they’ll be there when you need it.

So Readers, have you ever felt this way? How did you manage?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Frame Harirak on Unsplash