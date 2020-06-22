Pranks and Social Media Done Right (SavageShawn)

Today I had the pleasure to interview one of the funniest pranksters I’ve seen in a while!
Savage Shawn has been into pranking ever since high school and doesn’t look like he’ll be stopping anytime soon!
Don’t let his vids fool you, he knows what he’s doing social media-wise, and you can learn a lot from him right here.
Let’s begin!
What Made You Start Posting on Social Media?
Throughout high school, I was obsessed with Youtube videos. I watched pranks, vlogs, and any other funny video I found amusing.
I found it so inspiring to see people like you and me, build up a great youtube channel, and make a lot o f money from it, all while living fantastic lifestyles.
I was so pumped by that for so long that I knew in my heart that it was what I wanted to do.
I was always the class clown, so I knew that doing pranks videos would be the perfect niche for me!
So I picked my iPhone and started recording public prank videos all the time.
Is There Any Social Media Platform You Like More Than Others?
My favorite by far has to be YouTube now that I’ve built some good views and subscribers on it.
First of all, I get to create longer-form content, which creates a healthier and more engaged fan base in which they feel like they know you personally, which I find awesome.
Also, the money gained from it is way better than on other platforms, so of course, it’s a big plus.
YouTube was always my number one focus, I believe it’s a great platform where you can create impact, a strong fan base, and overall build a sustainable business.
What Makes Your Content so Unique From All of the Rest?
I think my content is a lot different from other prank channels because I like to do the funny and risqué pranks that others don’t dare to do.
I like doing original pranks that no one has ever seen before; I also have a crazy personality that people seem to enjoy.
I mean, even the name “Savage Shawn” is pretty cool, right? Haha.
Who’s Your Social Media Idol and Why?
When I first started watching YouTube, I really liked Vitalzdtv and FousyTube.
I liked FousyTube more because he was very relatable to me, and to see someone like that blow up and become successful by making YouTube vids, was super inspiring to me.
Just like Savage Shawn, you can take your dream and make it a reality with the power of social media and an excellent idea!
