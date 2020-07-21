Raising Black Boys From a Black Canadian Women’s Perspective [Podcast]

Dr. Vibe speaks with a trio of Black Canadian mothers about the Black mother’s experience of raising Black boys during these times

Dr. Vibe hosts the conversation Raising Black Boys From A Black Canadian Women’s Perspective :

The panelists were:

Event Planning Specialist, Inspirational Speaker, Podcaster and Activist, the multi-faceted Nicole Waldron works tirelessly for the betterment of her community. She believes in partnering with various individuals/companies that work to enhance the lives of others.

Tanya Hayles is an award-winning event planner and creative storyteller, using various mediums to evoke emotions, create change and magnify moments. She spends most of her days turning ideas into reality through via her creative agency rsvp + co. where event planning is not just what she does, it’s who she is. By night, she is the founder of Black Moms Connection, an online global village of over 15,000 and non-profit providing culturally relevant programs and resources to educate and empower the Black mother and her family.

Dr. Lisa Gunderson is an award winning educator, community speaker, organizer, leader, and equity consultant and trainer for various institutions in Canada and the United States focusing on issues that impact BIPOC populations especially on racial identity and mental wellness. Dr. G. is also a frequent guest speaker to various organizations and to K-12 and post-secondary institutions. Her pronouns are she/her.

During the conversation, the ladies talked about:

– Some of the challenges you had/have raising your Black son(s)

– How much support they are getting from family, friends and community in regards to help with raising your Black son(s)

– The challenges and opportunities has 2020 (eg. Covid19, racism etc.) brought you in raising your son(s)

– The suggestions they have for Black mothers, Black fathers and the Black community in regards to raising Black boys

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.