Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Raising Black Boys From a Black Canadian Women’s Perspective [Podcast]

Raising Black Boys From a Black Canadian Women’s Perspective [Podcast]

The role of Black mothers raising Black boys is not getting easier.

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with a trio of Black Canadian mothers about the Black mother’s experience of raising Black boys during these times

Dr. Vibe hosts the conversation Raising Black Boys From A Black Canadian Women’s Perspective :

The panelists were:

Event Planning Specialist, Inspirational Speaker, Podcaster and Activist, the multi-faceted Nicole Waldron works tirelessly for the betterment of her community. She believes in partnering with various individuals/companies that work to enhance the lives of others.

Tanya Hayles is an award-winning event planner and creative storyteller, using various mediums to evoke emotions, create change and magnify moments. She spends most of her days turning ideas into reality through via her creative agency rsvp + co. where event planning is not just what she does, it’s who she is. By night, she is the founder of Black Moms Connection, an online global village of over 15,000 and non-profit providing culturally relevant programs and resources to educate and empower the Black mother and her family.

Dr. Lisa Gunderson is an award winning educator, community speaker, organizer, leader, and equity consultant and trainer for various institutions in Canada and the United States focusing on issues that impact BIPOC populations especially on racial identity and mental wellness. Dr. G. is also a frequent guest speaker to various organizations and to K-12 and post-secondary institutions. Her pronouns are she/her.

During the conversation, the ladies talked about:

– Some of the challenges you had/have raising your Black son(s)
– How much support they are getting from family, friends and community in regards to help with raising your Black son(s)
– The challenges and opportunities has 2020 (eg. Covid19, racism etc.) brought you in raising your son(s)
– The suggestions they have for Black mothers, Black fathers and the Black community in regards to raising Black boys

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock photo ID:1136386986

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x