Reading as a Writer: Is Ploughshares a Fit for My Writing?

I’ve acquired a lot of ephemera over the past year. When my mom moved out of the house I grew up in, I became the family archivist. Which is why I recently needed to clean out my office. I started with the pile of literary magazines.
It seemed a waste to pass them on before storing up some of the knowledge I’d acquired . After all, as a writer with a goal to be published in literary magazines, part of the reason I read them is to learn if they are a good fit for my writing. So before I pass them on, here’s what I learned about the first one: Ploughshares.
What is Ploughshares?
Ploughshares is published by Emerson College in Boston. Emerson offers an MFA in creative writing and a graduate-level publishing program. They also offer a comedic arts program with a bunch of notable alumni.
The magazine has been published since 1971 and has quarterly issues along with an onsite blog.
Comparing Genres
I read the Spring, Summer and Fall 2022 issues and compared the number of fiction, nonfiction and poetry pieces.
- Fiction: About 25 fiction pieces in these three issues
- Poetry: About 75 poems in the Spring 2022 issue
- Nonfiction: Three pieces in the three issues
I don’t need a graph to show that the genre weight of this magazine is skewed toward poetry and fiction. This means it’s probably not a great place for me to submit my nonfiction writing. Of the three nonfiction pieces published in the issues I read, two were similar in style to what I might submit and the third was a what Ploughshares calls a Look2Essay. This is an essay series about underappreciated writers.
What Did I Learn?
After reading the three issues, I could see that Ploughshares was a longshot. With only a few pages open to nonfiction essays a year, I was am likely better off submitting my writing somewhere else.
I did enjoy the magazine, especially the nonfiction and poetry. I read less fiction, so I can’t really comment on that.
—
This post was previously published on Catherine Lanser’s blog.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock