Home / Featured Content / Reading as a Writer: Is Ploughshares a Fit for My Writing?

Reading as a Writer: Is Ploughshares a Fit for My Writing?

After reading the three issues, I could see that Ploughshares was a longshot.

by

 

I’ve acquired a lot of ephemera over the past year. When my mom moved out of the house I grew up in, I became the family archivist. Which is why I recently needed to clean out my office. I started with the pile of literary magazines.

It seemed a waste to pass them on before storing up some of the knowledge I’d acquired . After all, as a writer with a goal to be published in literary magazines, part of the reason I read them is to learn if they are a good fit for my writing. So before I pass them on, here’s what I learned about the first one: Ploughshares.

What is Ploughshares?

Ploughshares is published by Emerson College in Boston. Emerson offers an MFA in creative writing and a graduate-level publishing program. They also offer a comedic arts program with a bunch of notable alumni.

The magazine has been published since 1971 and has quarterly issues along with an onsite blog.

Comparing Genres

I read the Spring, Summer and Fall 2022 issues and compared the number of fiction, nonfiction and poetry pieces.

  • Fiction: About 25 fiction pieces in these three issues
  • Poetry: About 75 poems in the Spring 2022 issue
  • Nonfiction: Three pieces in the three issues

I don’t need a graph to show that the genre weight of this magazine is skewed toward poetry and fiction. This means it’s probably not a great place for me to submit my nonfiction writing. Of the three nonfiction pieces published in the issues I read, two were similar in style to what I might submit and the third was a what Ploughshares calls a Look2Essay. This is an essay series about underappreciated writers.

What Did I Learn?

After reading the three issues, I could see that Ploughshares was a longshot. With only a few pages open to nonfiction essays a year, I was am likely better off submitting my writing somewhere else.

I did enjoy the magazine, especially the nonfiction and poetry. I read less fiction, so I can’t really comment on that.

This post was previously published on Catherine Lanser’s blog.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Catherine Lanser

Catherine Lanser is a writer from Madison, Wis. She has lived in the Midwest her whole life and writes about life there and growing up as the baby of nine. She recently completed her first full-length memoir about how she learned we are all worth more than our weaknesses, told through the lens of her brain tumor and her father's stroke.

