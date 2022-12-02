Reading as a Writer: Is Ploughshares a Fit for My Writing?

I’ve acquired a lot of ephemera over the past year. When my mom moved out of the house I grew up in, I became the family archivist. Which is why I recently needed to clean out my office. I started with the pile of literary magazines.

It seemed a waste to pass them on before storing up some of the knowledge I’d acquired . After all, as a writer with a goal to be published in literary magazines, part of the reason I read them is to learn if they are a good fit for my writing. So before I pass them on, here’s what I learned about the first one: Ploughshares.

What is Ploughshares?

Ploughshares is published by Emerson College in Boston. Emerson offers an MFA in creative writing and a graduate-level publishing program. They also offer a comedic arts program with a bunch of notable alumni.

The magazine has been published since 1971 and has quarterly issues along with an onsite blog.

Comparing Genres

I read the Spring, Summer and Fall 2022 issues and compared the number of fiction, nonfiction and poetry pieces.

Fiction: About 25 fiction pieces in these three issues

About 25 fiction pieces in these three issues Poetry: About 75 poems in the Spring 2022 issue

About 75 poems in the Spring 2022 issue Nonfiction: Three pieces in the three issues

I don’t need a graph to show that the genre weight of this magazine is skewed toward poetry and fiction. This means it’s probably not a great place for me to submit my nonfiction writing. Of the three nonfiction pieces published in the issues I read, two were similar in style to what I might submit and the third was a what Ploughshares calls a Look2Essay. This is an essay series about underappreciated writers.

What Did I Learn?

After reading the three issues, I could see that Ploughshares was a longshot. With only a few pages open to nonfiction essays a year, I was am likely better off submitting my writing somewhere else.

I did enjoy the magazine, especially the nonfiction and poetry. I read less fiction, so I can’t really comment on that.

This post was previously published on Catherine Lanser’s blog.

