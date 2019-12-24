Situational

Charlie is in a funk. Actually, more than a funk — a bog of serious depression he can’t quite pull himself out of, even with his latest prescription of anti-depressants.

His roommate Miles, though, is convinced he can fix Charlie. He flushes Charlie’s medication down the toilet and “kidnaps” Charlie, taking him on a fast-paced road trip to see a sunrise over the ocean.

But tensions mount as the depth of Charlie’s pain is revealed — and the ocean could be an end for Charlie, not the beginning of a new chapter.

Depression is a serious topic, but this dark comedy takes a sarcastic, sharply humorous approach to Charlie’s story, with its witty dialogue and finely drawn performances. But it never minimizes real pain and agony of Charlie’s depression.

The result is a mordant yet funny jaunt that will make you laugh — but also illuminates how misunderstood depression is, and how that lack of understanding makes an already painful mental health condition even more difficult.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—