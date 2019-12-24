Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Situational

Situational

A depressed man is kidnapped by his roommate to see a sunrise over the ocean.

by Leave a Comment

Charlie is in a funk. Actually, more than a funk — a bog of serious depression he can’t quite pull himself out of, even with his latest prescription of anti-depressants.

His roommate Miles, though, is convinced he can fix Charlie. He flushes Charlie’s medication down the toilet and “kidnaps” Charlie, taking him on a fast-paced road trip to see a sunrise over the ocean.

But tensions mount as the depth of Charlie’s pain is revealed — and the ocean could be an end for Charlie, not the beginning of a new chapter.

Depression is a serious topic, but this dark comedy takes a sarcastic, sharply humorous approach to Charlie’s story, with its witty dialogue and finely drawn performances. But it never minimizes real pain and agony of Charlie’s depression.

The result is a mordant yet funny jaunt that will make you laugh — but also illuminates how misunderstood depression is, and how that lack of understanding makes an already painful mental health condition even more difficult.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.