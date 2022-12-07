Sneak Peek at Season 7 of BEYBLADE BURST and All-New QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set Reveal!

BEYBLADE History

Originated in 1999, the BEYBLADE franchise was inspired by traditional Japanese tops called “Bei-Goma” and designed by Toymaker TOMY Company, Ltd. with a modern battling top system. Since then, the brand has been an international phenomenon in over 80 countries, with three full generations to date— BEYBLADE, BEYBLADE: Metal Fusion, and current generation BEYBLADE BURST. The BEYBLADE universe continues to evolve and expand through innovative animated episodic content, social media imprints, digital and physical gaming components, consumer products, live events and a robust licensing and merchandising program.

BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set

By scanning a code on BEYBLADE BURST tops and Beystadiums, players can unlock other components and take on virtual battles in the BEYBLADE BURST app. The Thunder Edge Battle Set will be available at most major retailers early January 2023.

Season seven of BEYBLADE BURST brings all-new adventures and epic battles that we’re thrilled to share with fans,” said an ADK Emotions representative. “The launch of this all-new BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set by Hasbro is the perfect way to get involved in the action.

The BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set unleashes the energy of QuadStrike, enhancing 4-in-1 top customization with elevated Armor Tips designed for a fiercer, more intense battle. Players can configure the top in four separate ways, giving four modes to strategize, customize, battle and win. Bladers can build the best configuration, rise to the fundamental challenge, and overpower opponents to take the Beymaster title. Included in the BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set is the Lightning Pandora Endless QuadStrike top, which appears in the upcoming seventh season of the BEYBLADE BURST animated series. In advance of the BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE Thunder Edge Battle Set, Hasbro will also release the new QuadStrike line of battling tops throughout the month of December.

BEYBLADE BURST animated series

In celebration of the latest battle set, fans can also get a first look at the upcoming season of the BEYBLADE BURST animated series, which premieres in spring of 2023!

Here’s a first look at the trailer!

Official Synopsis of BEYBLADE BURST Season 7:

The stage is set for a masquerade tournament, but the Dark Prince isn’t the only belle at this ball! Enter: the masked Blader known as ‘Quadra.’ Wielding her elemental Bey, Lightning Pandora, Quadra has defeated every foe to come her way. Meanwhile, Quadra’s brother, Pax, is busy studying the elemental powers radiating from a series of mysterious ruins nearby. Bel might be the Dark Prince, but this adventure is full of even darker secrets!

Learn more about BEYBLADE at beyblade.hasbro.com and purchase the BEYBLADE BURST QuadStrike Thunder Edge Battle Set everywhere, toys are sold this January. Fans can also purchase other BEYBLADE BURST QuadStrike items starting in December. More information on BEYBLADE BURST season seven can be found at beyblade.com.

art credit – Hasbro