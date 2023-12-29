The Battle of Good and Evil – How Do We Save the World?

Controversial opinions coming up, but here we go…

Are there people in the world who are inherently evil? Is it even possible to quantify what good or evil is? I am not denying that people cause harm and suffering to each other. But how much of that can really be placed on the shoulders of an individual, and how much is a product of our environment and history? Is it even possible to break this cycle of hurt and blame? Or, at least, what’s the most empowering perspective we can find to guide us in our dark times?

My starting point when trying to unpack all this was when I started to really pay attention to how polarised so much of modern society is. Everything is being made so black and white – often pitting traits against each other that are completely unrelated. With people on both sides believing that they are right and just, and the ‘others’ are ‘wrong’. It seems to me it’s really all a matter of perspective – and the way we see the world is largely a result of the systems, organisations and environment we happen to have been exposed to.

I came across this quote from Paul, the Apostle.

“Put on the whole armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” —Ephesians 6:11–12

It’s really interesting that Paul describes ‘spiritual wickedness’ as coming from principalities and powers in high places. He also suggests the devil is not found in flesh and blood. So what does he mean by this?

Something I’ve been trying to get a hold of for a long time, is the way that an organised group seems to have a mind of it’s own – independent of any one individual. A hive mind, if you will. In that respect, I don’t think it’s unfair to compare the principalities, kingdoms, empires of old to modern corporations.

Any organisation creates a system, built on a set of rules and expectations that will naturally push behaviour and outcomes towards certain goals. These ideals can absolutely be intended for the greater good. But very often, the desire to achieve these goals, and the motivation to prioritise the system above all else, can lead people to compromise their values and cause harm to others. Let me give you an example.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A company launches a product that is wildly successful. The company grows, they launch on the stock market, they have shareholders, everyone’s making loads of money. Suddenly, new information comes to light that proves the product is, in fact, harmful. If this information gets out, the company will undoubtedly go bankrupt and the investors will lose millions.

So they keep selling it. Every member of staff is just doing their job, their own little sliver, doing what they need to do to get their pay cheque, so they can look after their family. They don’t want to hurt anyone, but they have kids to feed and bills to pay. They can’t risk losing their job right now.

These people aren’t inherently evil. They are looking out for their loved ones, but the system has created a situation where they are willing to compromise on their values, because they are afraid of what they will lose.

When you go higher up the organisation, the directors or the shareholders, we perceive them as more evil because of their apparent greater awareness, and the more money involved. There seems to be more at stake, but fundamentally they are behaving in exactly the same way. Compromising their values because of what they fear to lose.

Everyone, from the top down, is afraid they won’t have enough. We are all guilty of this. Prioritising our own needs over the common good. It’s necessary to an extent – for our survival. But the system we’re playing in capitalises on this primitive human behaviour and seemingly exploits it to have us chasing things we really don’t need.

The Devil on Your Shoulder

So, we can think of these systems in much the same way as people used to think of evil spirits. They are these huge, intangible ‘beings’ that have intention and, to some extent, a mind of their own. They don’t have the physical capability to cause harm but, it’s very possible that they can create situations that encourage people to betray what they stand for. That sounds rather like the devil on your shoulder, don’t you think? And you can see how this played out in Nazi Germany, or Communist Russia, or even the fall of the Roman Empire, where people compromised on their values, little by little, for their own self-interest, and it all stacked up into unimaginable horrors. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago, where he describes the atrocities of Communist Russia and it’s hard labour camps in Siberia, said “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart”. And what I take that to mean is, we cannot look outside of ourselves and identify any group, organisation or individual as being fundamentally evil. We all have the capacity to do truly horrifying things if circumstances aligned. If it came to the crunch, most of us would betray a casual acquaintance if it meant saving ourselves or our loved ones from torture and death – just as ordinary people did to their neighbours in Russia. There was a slow, insidious creep to get to that stage, but this is what happens when we elevate allegiance to a system above staying true to our values. Or you might say, when we worship false idols. We can look at the whole system of capitalism as, possibly, the biggest of these false idols today. The way the system is organised leads us all to believe that more is always better. That we should constantly be striving to collect more resources, more money. But it’s never enough. There’s no finish line. We can look at so many of the super rich who are still unsatisfied and panicking about the future. And I can’t blame them, because that’s what the system we have built over centuries seems to suggest. Couple that with the fact that so many highly successful people are driven by the need to prove themselves worthy, to overcome pain they suffered in their past. These people are driven to hoard for themselves because they subconsciously still don’t trust that they are safe and people aren’t out to get them. You only need to look at many of our modern-day politicians to see this – it’s obvious to me that so many of them have sought power to overcome their own feelings of powerlessness or inadequacy. But when people act from a place of fear in this way, it can never be satiated because it’s unquantifiable. Every system has the possibility of abuse for personal gain or for a sense of control. But a desire for control is, simultaneously, an admission that you don’t feel in control. Which is why people can never get enough. And it’s not sustainable.

Enough for Everyone