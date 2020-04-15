Get Daily Email
The Calm Within the Storm

The Calm Within the Storm

The Own Your Truth Podcast

During times of crisis, look for the opportunities to deliver kindness and hope where they are needed the most.

Never forget the origin story of us and how we evolved as tribes. Small communities of people, who banded together for a common purpose: survival and strength.

 

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

