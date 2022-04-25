The Curse of Invisibility

I just recently wrote a blog about how being pretty has brought a great deal of unwanted attention. It was met with a lot of understanding and resonated with many people. I am grateful. But…there is another side to every story and this one, I do not know as well. However, I have seen this scenario play out repeatedly around me throughout my life.

In my large family of origin, there were nine children. Each was and is incredibly unique. Yes, we might all have the same eyebrows, the same propensity toward tan skin in summer, the same tendency to get moles, and the same ability to sing well. There are some things we have in common. But, having that many kids in a family give rise to a great deal of “middle child syndrome” or “invisible child syndrome”.

The third and fourth brothers in line in my family (I am surrounded by boys), I am going to deem the middle children. My (barely) older brother, and the brother right under me, they both are alpha males. The next two, however, were not.

They were both quiet, growing up. Number three had to go to speech therapy because he simply had no desire to talk. If you know my family, you know why. We can be quite loud at times, talking over each other (usually all happy sounds). There is no taking turns, politely. We all have things to say:)

Both were excellent students, #3 was very studious, #4 was just naturally smart, not needing to study. Both got into prestigious colleges and both became doctors. They were our first doctors, the first to get advanced degrees, and the first to make a buttload of money. I wonder about this.

They never squawked and made fusses about their needs not being met, didn’t make trouble with other siblings (except for a few times with a younger sister), and had quiet hobbies. They still do. #3 is an amazing carpenter and #4 is a WWII history junkie.

Because there is a separation between the first six of us and the second batch of three kids, there are extra middle children. My sister, #6, became a middle child. And my brother, #8, was another.

Each of these was different. There was a struggle here. Their struggles to be seen were more demanding, dramatic, and more emotional. I figure my sister’s struggle came from being the baby for five years, then being booted into “middle child” status overnight by a little sister.

#8 was sandwiched between my alpha athletic sister and the final baby. That baby played the part perfectly. So…#8 played his as well. But, there are reasons for that, as you all likely know well.

Family dynamics are incredibly complex and interesting, coming from a large Mormon family. The demanded perfection and performance are never-ending. Children most visible have the most demands placed on them, until one of the middles steals the show with their rebellion. Luckily, (or not?) my parents really didn’t have a rebellious one.

There were tempers that flared, there were doors taken off hinges, and chairs thrown. There were brothers thrown at walls, indenting the drywall, and windows broken. But…there were 6 boys, for heaven’s sake. There was no end to the testosterone.

The middle children, however, were not found to be in the middle of the drama. The oldest, alphas, and the babies were. They were the ones who took all of my mother’s bandwidth and patience. Interesting, huh?

The attention-seeking behavior of the middle child was quiet, it was subversive. It was silent.

My two brothers became the doctors. My sister became a school teacher (which was her dream), and my other brother is a rockin’ awesome contract manager in the booming area of CO Springs. (He might be my favorite brother along with #4 brother).

Their quiet, humble, dedication to their families is amazing. There is nothing showy about them. Yes, they are handsome enough. In fact, I think #8 is the most handsome of us all. They are smart enough. I am sure they get enough attention. But they are not attention-seeking and never have been.

They quietly accomplished their goals and now, do them. They provide well for their families, are pretty great husbands, and are amazing and attentive fathers. Middle children might be the way to go, ladies, when it comes to dating and mating…

However, there is evidence to the contrary as well. But birth order isn’t the “end all, be all”. My ex is a middle child. But, he is at the end of the line of boys in his family, and right above his two sisters. He was adored as the baby for years before the sisters came around. And then…was adored by his sisters, and still is. Adoration-seeking is the name of his game, predictably. Of course, I had no idea back in the day when it mattered.

Do “invisible” children have an agenda too? Do they consciously or subconsciously seek attention in ways they might not even recognize? Are they over-achievers, needing to prove something to themselves?

I think these answers are a resounding “YES!”. But, it’s not usually in a big, flamboyant way. The subtle ways of the middle, invisible child, are a lesson for those of us who are not that.

I think I am more like the oldest child, being the first girl in the family. But, it’s hard to say. But, unlike the oldest, I had an older sibling, who was often abusive. I had to figure out how to live my life more quietly in order to NOT bring more attention to myself. Because he hated when I got more attention than he did.

I wasn’t a middle child, either. My help was needed, as I was the second mom of the family. The middle or invisible child definition does not fit me either.

However, I see it in my siblings. My middle sibs are my favorite ones. They are more of the free-thinking ones as well…because no one really noticed them. They had more freedom growing up as well. They could do as they liked, in a lot of instances. They slipped in and out without the notice of my mother, thus avoiding responsibilities and chores. Lucky them…lol!

I question the curse of being the middle child because of this reason:

I saw all my middle sibs DO their lives, without things getting in the way. No one had things to say about their choices or made suggestions on how they should do life differently. Perhaps they went more unnoticed. But they also went through life, less bothered. Perhaps people invested less time and attention into them. But they also didn’t have to please fucking everyone and be perfect every minute of their lives.

There are two sides to each story. I wouldn’t trade places with one of my middle sibs, but now they make more sense to me.

