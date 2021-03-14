Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Divorced Mom Chronicles: On the 10th Day, She Broke

The Divorced Mom Chronicles: On the 10th Day, She Broke

Our pain wants to teach us.

by Leave a Comment

 

Day 10

I am utterly broken.

I have to break apart the life that I’ve known for the last twenty years, piece by piece, and have faith that I can somehow put myself back together again someday despite some major missing parts.

I’m sorry, guys. That’s all I’ve got in me for tonight.

And sometimes it doesn’t actually pass; it shifts and molds and becomes absorbed. Our pain wants to teach us. It often drops us to our knees and demands to be felt and acknowledged. Our pain requires us to pay attention and really lean into what the hurt wants us to learn. It likes to stick around if we’re not paying much attention to it, so it becomes important for us to surrender to the hurt and be present with its teachings if we want to move through it.

— Somewhere on Instagram

. . .

If you are in immediate danger, call 9–1–1. For anonymous confidential help please call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1–800–799–7233 (SAFE) or 1–800–787–3234 (TTY)

Thank you for your love and support. You Are Loved. ❤

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

I love to write about my feelings on relationships & motherhood, be grateful, sing & play guitar, & drink coffee in my underwear. [email protected] / Medium.com/@divinasrelease / Twitter @divina_grey

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x