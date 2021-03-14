The Divorced Mom Chronicles: On the 10th Day, She Broke

Day 10

I am utterly broken.

I have to break apart the life that I’ve known for the last twenty years, piece by piece, and have faith that I can somehow put myself back together again someday despite some major missing parts.

I’m sorry, guys. That’s all I’ve got in me for tonight.

And sometimes it doesn’t actually pass; it shifts and molds and becomes absorbed. Our pain wants to teach us. It often drops us to our knees and demands to be felt and acknowledged. Our pain requires us to pay attention and really lean into what the hurt wants us to learn. It likes to stick around if we’re not paying much attention to it, so it becomes important for us to surrender to the hurt and be present with its teachings if we want to move through it.

— Somewhere on Instagram

. . .

—

***

—

