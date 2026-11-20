You can agree with what a woman says about men’s nature. What’s hard to accept is how uncomfortable self-introspection feels afterward.

It’s a deeply unsettling feeling. One you never forget.

Misogyny is easy to single out as wrong. It is also easy to say abuse is wrong. Yet it is hard to assign wrongness to self-beliefs of being a good man that make it hard to accept correction or rejection.

You’re the calm, understanding guy who facilitates others’ shortcomings and flaws. You’re the trying and willing-to-help husband and father. What’s hard to acknowledge is that you may also be the guy whose emotions a woman has to fear or manage after explaining how your actions hurt her.

You are highly aware of the sacrifices you make for others.

These sacrifices didn’t seem like a choice. Each was an obligation based on a silent expectation or voiced request that caused pain. Eventually, men’s pain reaction becomes an obligatory consequence others must endure. This shouldn’t be. But it’s a behavior I’ve seen in myself, in comments, and in daily interactions.

And since it’s obligatory, the patriarchy lets excuses precede men’s accountability.

Often, even in court cases, what’s discussed at length is the why behind a man’s retaliatory actions. The system and society victim-blame while documentaries study the perpetrators’ excuses aka bad childhood stories.

My dad didn’t/wasn’t…

Women expect me to…

She was wearing…

She provoked me…

I’m lonely…

I have to…

I’m not saying good men don’t exist. I’m saying good men may unknowingly practice misogyny in acceptable forms. I’ve noticed it because…

Women are comfortably online saying they “wouldn’t want to live with a man again.” A stated opinion.

In response, men are comfortably explaining away why today’s men increasingly do antagonistic physical and online actions against women. Some have admitted men intentionally target women who stay single or refuse to date men. A violent reaction validated by excuses and no accountability.

It’s a dangerous cocktail of rejection and hurtful reactions feeding into the bigger issue of the manosphere. Because 60% of intentional, life-altering violence against women is done by people (men) they know and trust.

Let’s Begin with Acknowledgement. Not Blame.

Or, if blame is necessary, lay it at the feet of the patriarchal media.

Girls and Boys

The script for raising boys doesn’t change.

Meanwhile, girls’ education evolves. Girls were once raised to marry a rich man. Now, girls’ life-planning chats involve being the rich one and having options in or outside of marriage and kids.

Boys, however, have free time to play. Then, they’re taught not to cry, not to act like a girl, not to show weakness (aka emotion). Nobody tells men femininity is inferior. They’re told to be strong and not act like a girl.

Women

Content warns women about red flags to avoid in a man. Many sources list reasons to cut men off early. Far fewer people explain what a woman should look for in an emotionally healthy, secure man.

Women receive all this education before they can understand it. Before they’ve had a chance to experience the nuances between men. Because two men can leave dirty dishes in a sink. But one is willing to change after a conversation, while the other makes an enemy of you.

Lacking awareness of nuances causes women to see red-flag behavior only and often. It’s inescapable. So, some women choose to avoid men. Society teaches women how to protect themselves. Then, villainizes them for extreme prevention tactics.

Men

Content, however, tells men how to be alphas. It doesn’t acknowledge men’s insecurity. Most details feature manipulative and gaslighting training. Some of the most common frames: Overcompensate with lovebombing. Study her desires to create honeymoon phase facades. Be certain: No matter how you feel, where you are in life, believing you know best for those you love is a sign of strength.

Imagine. I’m at work. We’re having lunch. We’re all talking. Eventually, a colleague deadpans, “Men are liars and cheats.” One guy looks stunned at the generality. A coworker replies, “Don’t be offended. Women who say that are the most loving in relationships. That’s why breakups hurt so much. She’s getting older. By the time she settles down with someone again, she’ll be all in love. Probably taking a baby to daycare.” Now, this response shocked her. All she could say was, “Look at Richard planning out my life with such certainty, and he doesn’t know me well.”

No one teaches men to acknowledge their insecurity with grace. The lessons ignore insecurity, make excuses to feel sorry for yourself, distract yourself at the gym and hustle, or blame and belittle women like you’re a Tate brother.

Men learn to suppress their emotions.

Acceptable learned expressions included revenge, pettiness, anger, or being controlling. What’s forgotten is control is both direct and indirect.

Richard was possibly just as frightened and insecure about her opinion of men as the other guy. But he learned to mask it by being controlling. He knows well how to mask his feelings behind a dismissive, narrative-controlling statement. It allows him to be calm and appear emotionally secure; meanwhile, rage simmers below.

Richard will wait until he’s alone with his boys or in the chatroom to voice his true opinions about women. That’s the difference.

That’s why the sleep corn of the motherless site surprised thousands and intrigued millions of others. Those men were role model husbands and boyfriends in public. But they harbored much hatred for their partners and got revenge at night.

When a Good Man Becomes an Offended Insecure Man.

You don’t know you’re insecure until people start walking on eggshells around you. People around you don’t know how to tell you anything. They begin voicing their emotions to you, but they quit midway.

Conversations go from what you did to managing your emotions. Rejection needs a soft landing and a pre-planned safety exit. Your old wounds easily reopen. You learned as a boy emotions aren’t safe. Feelings aren’t manly. You need to be strong.

You aren’t listening to hear.

You’re waiting your turn to shut her down. That’s fine for a comment section. It’s toxic for all human relationships.

Security is about genuine curiosity. It’s wanting to know why, to have a reason to try and change. A secure man wants to understand her more than he wants to protect your image. Insecurity is the opposite.

Insecure men deflect, deny, explain away, project, or justify actions. They want the conversation to stop. You discover something about yourself you don’t want to be true. Both men and women can be insecure. Look at how venomous Jax’s Unreasonable Doubt character was during her birthday intervention.

The line between the two is not going low.

Secure men aren’t passive. They don’t belittle, gaslight, demand, or make women feel foolish for voicing their emotions. They also don’t apologize or go silent to make the conversation end. Nor plot to get even afterward by cheating. He stays in the conversation and doesn’t expect women to pick up the slack because of their gender.

He’ll have the conversations. So, the loneliness doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Within such discussions is an opportunity to understand yourself. As well as a motivation to do more than act masculine and actually be a responsible adult doing the inconvenient parts of adulthood.

The Revolving Door Consequences.

A guy can easily blame his behavior on his new podcast-listening habit.

If boys’ “How to be a Man” training never updates, men will always have an excuse for their chosen actions. Guilt and shame are the tomatoes people will throw at them. But lots of men won’t accept fault or change. All because emotion and empathy aren’t identities they associate with manliness.

For instance, in sex ed class, men learn to believe women’s bodies are for babies. That’s what it is meant to do. The end. They’re dismissed. The girls stay back to also learn the toll carrying a baby takes on their bodies. They’re taught you can be built for motherhood and suffer through it.

Boys learn nothing about this, nor gain enough understanding to appreciate it. It’s just an expectation they can rest on women. Boys instead learn there’s value in paid work and money. And that’s what they chase, worry about, and use to control others. If boys’ early lessons don’t evolve, gender-based societal problems will continue.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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