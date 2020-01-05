A seasoned voiceover artist is just trying to do his job as he reads his script out loud in his distinguished voice and accent.

But a trio of demanding corporate clients listening in on the recording session have other ideas, offering criticism at nearly every line.

When one of them offers a ludicrous “suggestion” meant to improve his work, it pushes the artist to the brink. And what he does next is both surprising, hilarious and deeply satisfying.

This award-winning short comedy is self-contained and its premise is simple. But Sam H. Buchanan’s skillful directing works within its constraints, and the film never loses pace with its excellent rhythm and editing.

With its tight, economical writing, intelligent wit and well-calibrated performances, “The Lion” is a flawlessly executed satire about work, art and corporations — with a punchline that anyone who’s ever had a frustrating day at work should relate to.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—