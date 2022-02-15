Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Nine Signs of Internet Addiction [Video]

The Nine Signs of Internet Addiction [Video]

Several teens describe their experiences of playing on-line games for hours at a time, using cell phones to communicate with friends and spending endless hours on social networks.

www.hrmvideo.com

The purpose of this program is to raise awareness of the growing problem of internet and cell phone addiction. Several teens describe their experiences of playing on-line games for hours at a time, using cell phones to communicate with friends and spending endless hours on social networks. The video addresses nine signs, developed by Dr. David Greenfield of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, where viewers can better understand if they are at risk for addiction. For each sign the program describes ways to address and reverse course.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:01
my parents constantly tell me that I’m
00:03
on my phone too much or my pen my
00:07
computer too much on the Internet in
00:08
general too much I just do it
00:10
automatically so I have to force myself
00:12
to stop
00:12
it’s a horribly easy distraction my
00:18
phone’s gotten look nervous my phone’s
00:21
gotten in the way of what I’m doing
00:24
probably every day it’s kind of nice
00:27
when you can just kind of go on your
00:28
phone and post a photo and see that this
00:31
many people are liking it and it feels
00:32
good you know in it
00:34
it’s like deeper than it is just like
00:36
the like you know if I was to hand
00:38
someone my phone and they were to start
00:39
looking through it even if I didn’t have
00:41
anything that I could think of in my
00:43
mind that was like definitely I didn’t
00:44
want them to see they’re still over just
00:45
that idea of like maybe there’s a
00:47
picture way back in my history that I
00:48
took that I don’t want anyone to see
00:50
being like constantly aware of the fact
00:52
that I want to spend less time on my
00:54
phone and continuing to spend the same
00:56
amount of time on my phone it’s like
00:58
makes it feel like I’m like very much
01:01
addicted to my phone
01:02
[Music]
01:09
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

