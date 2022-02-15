The Nine Signs of Internet Addiction [Video]

www.hrmvideo.com

The purpose of this program is to raise awareness of the growing problem of internet and cell phone addiction. Several teens describe their experiences of playing on-line games for hours at a time, using cell phones to communicate with friends and spending endless hours on social networks. The video addresses nine signs, developed by Dr. David Greenfield of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, where viewers can better understand if they are at risk for addiction. For each sign the program describes ways to address and reverse course.

my parents constantly tell me that I’m

on my phone too much or my pen my

computer too much on the Internet in

general too much I just do it

automatically so I have to force myself

to stop

it’s a horribly easy distraction my

phone’s gotten look nervous my phone’s

gotten in the way of what I’m doing

probably every day it’s kind of nice

when you can just kind of go on your

phone and post a photo and see that this

many people are liking it and it feels

good you know in it

it’s like deeper than it is just like

the like you know if I was to hand

someone my phone and they were to start

looking through it even if I didn’t have

anything that I could think of in my

mind that was like definitely I didn’t

want them to see they’re still over just

that idea of like maybe there’s a

picture way back in my history that I

took that I don’t want anyone to see

being like constantly aware of the fact

that I want to spend less time on my

phone and continuing to spend the same

amount of time on my phone it’s like

makes it feel like I’m like very much

addicted to my phone

