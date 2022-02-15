The Nine Signs of Internet Addiction [Video]

www.hrmvideo.com
The purpose of this program is to raise awareness of the growing problem of internet and cell phone addiction. Several teens describe their experiences of playing on-line games for hours at a time, using cell phones to communicate with friends and spending endless hours on social networks. The video addresses nine signs, developed by Dr. David Greenfield of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, where viewers can better understand if they are at risk for addiction. For each sign the program describes ways to address and reverse course.
my parents constantly tell me that I’m
on my phone too much or my pen my
computer too much on the Internet in
general too much I just do it
automatically so I have to force myself
to stop
it’s a horribly easy distraction my
phone’s gotten look nervous my phone’s
gotten in the way of what I’m doing
probably every day it’s kind of nice
when you can just kind of go on your
phone and post a photo and see that this
many people are liking it and it feels
good you know in it
it’s like deeper than it is just like
the like you know if I was to hand
someone my phone and they were to start
looking through it even if I didn’t have
anything that I could think of in my
mind that was like definitely I didn’t
want them to see they’re still over just
that idea of like maybe there’s a
picture way back in my history that I
took that I don’t want anyone to see
being like constantly aware of the fact
that I want to spend less time on my
phone and continuing to spend the same
amount of time on my phone it’s like
makes it feel like I’m like very much
addicted to my phone
