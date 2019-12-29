A woman. A smoking gun. A high rise. The pavement. Mix well, and you get an intriguing, taut take on a tale of passion, jealousy and rage.

Filmed in stylish black-and-white, this short thriller is a modern riff on classic film noir. True to the visual panache that characterizes the genre, the film also offers a puzzlebox of a story, using a looping narrative structure that unfurls a complex story into a tightly edited three minutes.

Notable for its rhythm and storytelling finesse, this short landed director Taylor Engel in the top 10 of HBO’s Project Greenlight competition.

With its stunning, elegant images and its unique story structure, “The Pavement” is a classic story about revenge, told in a brilliantly modern way.

