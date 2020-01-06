Get Daily Email
The Perfect Gooseys

The Perfect Gooseys

A janitor's son is bullied at an elite prep school. But his father has a plan.

George attends the competitive private school Auburn Academy, where he struggles to keep up with the other students.

Auburn is a harsh, even cruel, place, full of overachievers who are often mean to the boy — if they aren’t completely ignoring him. It doesn’t help that his dad is the school’s janitor, either, who picks up his son in a rickety old car everyday.

But George’s dad decides to stand up for his kid, showing just how far a parent will go to love and support their child — even if it means possible further humiliation.

Director Andrew Mudge has crafted a sweet, delightful dramedy full of genuine heart and compassion. Its charming quirks — minimal dialogue for the main characters, soaring score and meticulous and witty production design — never overwhelm the film.

“The Perfect Gooseys” wears its sincerity and emotion proudly, earning every second of its touching finale — and reminding us what really matters when it comes to what teach our families.

