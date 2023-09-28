The Rescuing the Discarded Jeans Mission

How can one justify designing new things in a world overflowing with unwanted stuff and trash? I am puzzled with this question as I embark on my new venture, Southeast Saga. I grapple with the idea of creating new items and potentially contributing to further consumption.

As I wrote in my book “Anti-trend”:

“There are already so many things in the world and so much waste from unwanted, discarded things that designing new clothes, furniture, kitchenware, etc., can really be justified if these are made out of waste materials or are upcycled from old, castoff products, if they involve sustaining dying crafts-traditions and empowering the livelihood of craftspeople, make vanishing local communities flourish, or if they develop or improve the user’s ability to live sustainably and resiliently and alter polluting habits.”

But, I’m beginning to believe that the most genuine motivation for creating something new lies in repurposing waste as a valuable resource, completely avoiding the use of virgin materials.

To initiate my Southeast Saga journey, I feel drawn discarded denim, because it is an extremely resource demanding textile, and furthermore renowned for its durability. Additionally, it is (to a degree) aesthetically durable.

The global denim market has seen persistent growth in the past few years, and is forecast to reach $107 billion by 2023.

Research shows that less than 1 per cent of discarded denim is recycled. 80 per cent of this is sold as second-hand apparel in poorer countries (and I went to one of the markets where this takes place today), and nearly 20 per cent goes to landfill or are incinerated.

Approximately 2,900 liters of water is used in the production of a single pair of jeans. And yet we happily throw away our jeans when they no longer serve us (meaning are no longer perceived as trendy, cool, beautiful or whatever we choose to call it)

So, after rescuing a bunch of rejected jeans from an Indonesian secondhand market overflown with unwanted garments from developed countries, I have started an experiment, mixing discarded denim with handwoven textiles crafted here in Indonesia.

The importance of preserving fading craft traditions is something I cannot let go of completely, as it resonates deeply with me, and I have so much respect for the skilled hands of the craftswomen in the colourful region of Indonesia.

Furthermore, I’ve always been in love with the concept of one-size, unisex clothing; I find it both fun and empowering. This passion and my sustainability values fuel my debut design project — a collection of unisex kimonos, created from a mosaic of reclaimed denim and handwoven fabrics.

My goal is to turn waste into wearable art, crafting a collection of garments that offer a rich tactile and aesthetic experience.

In this post you can see a short video of my first mission. There will be more, so stay tuned!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Taisia Karaseva on Unsplash