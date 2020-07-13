The Things You Think I’m Thinking

By Omeleto

.

.

Sean is a black male burn survivor on his first date since his accident. He’s struggled with emotional barriers and insecurities with his physical image since being badly scarred, and losing both of his arms in a fire. Yet he’s put himself out there after many years of recovering, in hopes of making a romantic connection.

His date with Caleb seems promising, and the pair head back to Sean’s place. But just when things seem to be progressing, Sean’s insecurities flare up and take the evening in an unexpected direction.

Director Sherren Lee and writer Jesse LaVercombe have crafted a warmly empathetic romantic drama about learning to open up to another person in a vulnerable situation and offering compassion to someone just when they need it the most.

The narrative approach and scale is a classic two-hander in many ways, featuring two people and their strong emotions in a confined setting. Crafted with a solid, steady sense of intimacy, it’s heavy on excellent dialogue like many two-handers, especially as its two characters negotiate a tricky, delicate situation.

What makes the film highly unique, though, is the main character and actor, and an unusual level of specificity and honesty about his initially defining traits. Actor Prince Amponsah was caught in an apartment fire in 2012, and took years to recover after burns covered over half his body. Amponsah returned to acting four years later, and LaVercombe’s script — which is loosely based on the writer’s first encounter with Amponsah — is a lovely tribute to the process of recovery and how difficult it was to return to some semblance of a full life after such a life-altering accident.

But while the onscreen chemistry between Amponsah and LaVercombe is very connected and open and both actors offer authentic, affecting performances, the film’s power isn’t in replicating a true-life story in a fictional setting. Instead, with careful, compassionate emotional honesty and understatement, the film extracts a sense of universality from a highly specific character, and when Sean experiences intense vulnerability just as he’s on the verge of an intimacy he both fears and desires, the dynamic is highly relatable, both in how it plays out and the tenderhearted way it’s resolved.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The Things You Think I’m Thinking” offers a full emotional experience about a character we don’t often see, but its resonance is in its story and core emotions. At its heart, the narrative is about how we often project the shame and uncertainty we feel about ourselves out into the world, letting these color and shape our interactions and experience, especially in situations like first dates where we are afraid of being judged despite all our best efforts.

Yet sometimes, though, we meet those who are able to be honest — sometimes painfully so — and patient in the face of those defenses. In those moments of openness and authenticity, we can grow in empathy and self-awareness — and offer one another the ordinary yet wonderful miracle of mutual understanding.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04 ♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

00:11 ♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

00:17 ♪ Happy birthday dear Sean ♪

00:25 ♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

00:28 (coughing) (chuckling)

00:32 – What?

00:33 Whoa, whoa, whoa.

00:35 ♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

00:40 (cheering) (clapping)

00:49 (sighs)

02:04 (upbeat music) (people laughing and chatting)

02:08 – [Sean] There was pizza and some lesbian make-out action.

02:11 – [Caleb] Oh, perfect.

02:12 – Cake.

02:13 – [Caleb] What kind?

02:15 – Oh, chocolate.

02:17 Is there any other kind?

02:18 – [Caleb] Not that I’ve heard of.

02:19 (laughing)

02:20 – Put LaBong James to use.

02:22 – [Caleb] Who’s LaBong James?

02:24 – Bongye West?

02:25 Kim Bong-Un?

02:26 – Weed!

02:28 Got it.

02:29 – Yes, sir.

02:30 We smoked a lot.

02:31 – Right.

02:32 – Like, a lot.

02:37 Another one?

02:38 – Um, I mean yeah, or–

02:42 – Oh– Do you not smoke?

02:43 – Oh no, no, no, no.

02:44 I, no, I smoke, it’s just,

02:48 it’s been a while,

02:50 since, like, high school.

02:52 – High school? – Yeah.

02:53 – Wow.

02:54 How old are you now?

02:57 – How old are you?

02:59 – (chuckling) I see how it is.

03:00 – Because you told me your entire birthday story,

03:03 but you didn’t tell me your age

03:05 which is weird.

03:06 – I’m sly like that.

03:07 – Well, you know.

03:11 – It’s just weed.

03:12 – Yeah.

03:13 – I don’t do drugs drugs.

03:14 – Okay.

03:15 – Anymore.

03:18 (laughs)

03:20 – Cigarettes?

03:22 My ex smoked a lot and it was not a good,

03:25 like, I couldn’t,

03:27 the kissing was–

03:29 – Oh… No.

03:30 No I don’t.

03:33 – I’d try smoking weed again.

03:36 – Well, I–

03:37 – I’m saying that quietly,

03:38 like it’s a dangerous thing to do.

03:39 – It’s not that dangerous.

03:40 – Okay.

03:41 – Actually, I do have some.

03:42 No pressure.

03:43 – Like, on you?

03:44 – No, no.

03:46 At home.

03:50 – Okay.

04:13 (chuckles)

04:13 You got some sweet friends.

04:15 – Yeah.

04:16 I mean, they’re idiots, but yes.

04:38 I didn’t make a playlist.

04:41 – Pardon?

04:42 – I mean, I — I didn’t make like a — sexy playlist.

04:45 It’s been a while, so that might not be a thing anymore.

04:49 (upbeat playful music)

04:50 – Oh, that’s still a thing.

04:52 But don’t worry, I forgive you.

04:55 ♪ It’s gonna change my life ♪

05:00 Cheers.

05:03 ♪ Got your parents knocking on our room now ♪

05:06 ♪ I hope they hear us ♪

05:09 ♪ I hope they hear us ♪

05:14 ♪ We, we are interdisciplinary ♪

05:18 ♪ Because we, grew up in the 20th century ♪

05:22 ♪ Wow, oh my god ♪

05:24 ♪ I could see your future taking off ♪

05:28 ♪ I can see the future ♪

05:30 ♪ Take me with you ♪

05:33 ♪ I can see the future ♪

05:36 ♪ Take me with you ♪

05:38 ♪ Future ♪

05:41 ♪ I can see the future ♪

05:53 What happens now?

05:58 – Back to beer?

06:03 – Sure.

06:17 Then maybe some Mr. James Bong?

06:22 – Yeah.

06:22 Yeah. – Yeah.

06:27 I’m gonna pee.

06:36 I’ll be back.

06:38 – You’ll be back.

06:42 – Anything I need to know about the–

06:47 – All normal.

06:48 Just a bathroom.

06:49 – Right.

06:51 Yup.

07:04 (toilet flushing)

07:05 – Shit.

07:19 Hey.

07:22 – Hey.

07:25 – Since the accident, anything I open

07:28 I pretty much taste, so that was an unexpected perk,

07:32 or whatever the opposite of perk is.

07:37 – [Caleb] Hindrance?

07:38 – There it is.

07:39 Hindrance.

07:47 – It’s gotta be tough, though.

07:50 – You should see the guy upstairs.

07:52 He’s this retard in a wheelchair,

07:54 and he’s got this spine thing,

07:55 so he’s always shaking.

07:58 Mr. Stumpy Stoner and the Retards.

08:00 Shit.

08:02 (sighs)

08:03 No, no, no buddy, I got it.

08:05 I got it.

08:09 Hey, hey, hey.

08:10 Leave it.

08:50 – Thought you didn’t smoke.

08:51 (laughing)

08:53 – Well, how you’re ever going to overcome that hangup

08:54 is a fucking mystery to me.

09:11 Don’t get shy on me now.

09:15 – Excuse me?

09:16 – Well where you going?

09:17 – I’m just, I’m standing here.

09:19 I, I tried to kiss you, and you offered me a beer,

09:24 and so I went to the bathroom and–

09:25 – The bathroom?

09:26 – [Caleb] Now I’m just standing here.

09:27 – Careful, don’t fall in love with me,

09:28 or else you’ll be helping me out in there, too.

09:29 – Sean, slow down.

09:31 I’ve– – Well first you’ll get high,

09:32 and then everybody wins.

09:33 – I’m not here to get high.

09:34 – Well you seemed pretty keen on it.

09:35 – You think I can’t get fucking high without–

09:36 yeah, clearly I’m here for your medical marijuana.

09:38 It’s impossible to obtain in 2017 Toronto.

09:41 – Whatever.

09:42 – Yeah, no.

09:43 I’m actually here because I love getting yelled at

09:45 over spilled beer.

09:46 – I don’t know what your fucking fetishes are.

09:48 (scoffs)

09:55 – Yeah.

09:55 You figured me out.

09:56 – You wouldn’t be the fucking first.

10:02 – Look, I’m sorry that you assume–

10:06 – I think you’re here because you feel bad for me.

10:10 Right?

10:13 Get out.

10:17 – [Caleb] Really?

10:18 – Please leave my apartment.

10:21 – Make me.

10:29 (grunting)

10:44 – Leave.

10:46 Caleb, leave.

10:54 – If we’re not gonna bone, Sean,

10:55 I’m gonna get on your grade A weed before I go.

10:57 – Caleb, I swear to god.

10:59 (bong bubbling)

11:07 – You don’t know a goddam thing about me, Sean.

11:14 (coughing)

11:25 (coughing heavily)

11:40 (bong bubbling)

11:45 (coughing)

11:48 – Really?

11:49 – Fuck you.

12:03 When’s the last time you did this?

12:05 – Did what?

12:08 – Had someone over.

12:11 Kissed someone.

12:17 Am I the first since …

12:22 – Yeah.

12:24 I was 20.

12:29 – And how old are you now?

12:31 – 30.

12:39 – Those things that you think I’m thinking…

12:45 I’m not.

12:50 – How old are you?

12:54 – 25.

12:56 – And you haven’t smoked since high school?

13:01 (chuckling) You’re about to get wrecked.

13:06 ♪ I hope they hear us ♪

13:08 ♪ I hope they hear us ♪

13:14 ♪ We, we are interdisciplinary ♪

13:17 ♪ Because we, grew up in the 20th century ♪

13:21 ♪ Wow, oh my god ♪

13:23 ♪ I can see your future taking off ♪

13:27 ♪ I can see the future ♪

13:29 ♪ Take me with you ♪

13:32 ♪ I can see the future ♪

13:35 ♪ Take me with you ♪

13:37 ♪ Future ♪

13:40 ♪ I can see the future ♪

13:46 ♪ We, we are interdisciplinary ♪

13:49 ♪ Because we, grew up in the 20th century ♪

13:54 ♪ Wow, oh my god ♪

13:55 ♪ I can see your future taking off. ♪

13:59 ♪ I can see the future ♪

14:01 ♪ Take me with you ♪

14:05 ♪ I can see the future ♪

14:07 ♪ Take me with you ♪

14:09 ♪ Future ♪

14:13 ♪ I can see the future ♪

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video