Home / Featured Content / The Treehouse

The Treehouse

A young boy who lost his mother meets a girl that claims her spaceship can find her.

by Leave a Comment

Matt is a young boy who just lost his mother. He doesn’t fit in at school, and he misses her desperately.

He’s adrift in his own grief and loneliness when he meets Angela, a girl who lives next door. She claims she’s an alien — and that she has a spaceship that can take him to a planet for departed souls.

The two launch a plan to reunite with their lost loved ones — and learn to connect and empathize with one another in the process.

This touching drama, directed by Sam Shapson and A.J. Sheeran, features sweet but never saccharine writing and performances, and offers an imaginative take on grief and loss from a child’s perspective.

“The Treehouse” touches upon a simple universal truth — no one is ever immune from loss or sadness. But it’s through our friendships and other loving connections that we find solace, comfort and the help we need to move forward.

