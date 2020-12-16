The Ultimate Guide To Falling Asleep Next To You

After another day at my office job, I applied on a whim to be a nightshift support worker. Better pay, ridiculous hours (11:30pm to 7:30, Jesus Christ), one delirious decision after sitting behind a desk all day helping clients. But I could do it, I told myself. It’d make a good story.

I was feeling pretty damn proud of myself and my impulsive Indeed.com clicking skills until 11pm rolled around and I hauled myself up into our loft bed and onto your waiting chest, where I could lay my head down and drift off to sleep.

Dammnit.

This part of my day is perfect. In a brief moment I imagined myself going off to work as you drift off to sleep; arriving home as you emerge from your cocoon of blankets. Not being able to drift off to sleep next to you.

I love it too much to give it up.

Yeah, I’ll admit it: I like falling asleep next to you.

Hauling ourselves up to bed

We get sleepy (and by that, I mean grumpy) at different times (me at like 9pm, you somewhere around 1am) and yet somehow we always migrate towards our bed at the same time, an unspoken compromise.

First one up to the loft gets the joy of watching the other flick off the lights and undress from the comfort of a nest of pillows. Last one up has to get the water.

Getting undressed

Your clothes trail behind you in a steady stream as you make your way up the small stairs, and I slip out of a teeshirt and shorts underneath the covers.

At one point, I slept in a hoodie and sweatpants every night (it only took you two years to convince me that sleeping naked was 1000% percent better. Thank you.)

F*cking cuddles

F*cking cuddles, man.

My head on your chest, ear near your collar bone, one arm over your chest and the other squished comfortably by your side. Your arm around my back. My leg thrown haphazardly over yours.

Perfection.

Unbearable heat

Usually seven minutes into ‘perfection’.

Your affectionate nickname for me is Furnace. I emit heat with such ferocity, it makes touching *almost* unbearable for both of us. Sorry.

Juuust Right

That Goldilocks shit.

Somehow in our second year together we developed a weird way of sleeping that was functional in the twin beds that we had access to, either in your shitty basement suite or my dingy dorm room.

Backs to each other, feet interwoven. Sometimes one of us would scoot back, and wiggle our butt at the other person, an unspoken I love you and Goodnight.

The Flickering Glow

About three minutes after we settle into our perfect positions, you grab your headphones and pop them in to watch something, your over active and how are you not sleepy yet!! brain still rambling and rolling despite my insistence that we head to bed.

I fall asleep to the flickering blue glow of the small screen in your hand, and you roll over to kiss my forehead.

Goodnight*

*I didn’t end up getting the job. The world works in mysterious ways (either that, or I’m severely under qualified). Let’s go with the former.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Unsplash