The Untold Secret to the Power of Positive Thinking

“90% of the game is half mental.” — Yogi Berra (The Yogi Book: I Really Didn’t Say Everything I Said)

If you asked any successful person how they achieved their accomplishments, they would undoubtedly tell you it was through a lot of hard work and determination.

However, there is one other key ingredient that is often overlooked — positive thinking. When you have a positive outlook on life and believe in your ability to succeed, you are setting yourself up for success.

Contrary to what many people believe, the power of positive thinking is not just a pipe dream — it is backed by science. So, if you want to achieve your goals, start by adopting a positive attitude and see how far it takes you.

The power of positive thinking is one of the most important things you can learn in life. It’s a skill that will help you achieve success in anything you do.

But what many people don’t know is that there’s more to it than just thinking positively. In order to get the most out of positive thinking, you need to take action and put it into practice.

Here are three simple tips that will help you harness the power of positive thinking and achieve anything you set your mind to.

1. Believe in Yourself

One of the key steps to harnessing the power of positive thinking is to not only believe that you will succeed, but also believe that you deserve success.

Believing in yourself may seem like a self-explanatory concept. Of course, we should all believe in ourselves. But if you think about it, you will find that many people have a hard time doing this.

When you develop the courage to believe in yourself and your own self-worth, it becomes easier for others to believe in you too. This is how success spreads from person to person — because people want to be associated with positive individuals who work towards their goals.

Believing in yourself also means believing in your own ability. If you ask successful people, they will tell you that one of the keys to success is to have a strong work ethic.

Of course, it’s important to know what you are doing before beginning any task. But if you want to achieve success, make sure these efforts are followed by practice and a positive outlook.

When you have the confidence to believe in yourself and work hard, you will be setting yourself up for success from the very beginning.

2. Get rid of Negative Thoughts

Positive thinking is powerful when it’s combined with realistic thinking. But if you want to harness the power of positive thinking, then this is the most important thing to learn.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing in your own lies or exaggerations, but this is not helping you achieve anything. Instead, focus on being positive yet realistic when it comes to reaching your goals.

If you have a hard time figuring out how to distinguish between reality and fantasy, here are some tips to help you.

One of the easiest ways to keep your feet on the ground is by surrounding yourself with optimistic people. When you surround yourself with individuals who just want to drag you down, it can become hard for you to see things clearly and focus on positive thinking.

Positive thinking requires all of your efforts and it’s often not easy to maintain. But if you surround yourself with positive individuals who want to see you succeed, your job becomes much easier.

The people around you can have a very significant effect on your own mindset and thinking processes. Make sure the people in your life are encouraging and supportive so that they don’t affect your ability to think positively.

3. Take Action

One of the best ways to harness the power of positive thinking is by taking action and putting your thoughts into practice.

Sometimes, it may be difficult for you to get started because you are too focused on what could go wrong or how things might not turn out in your favor. But this kind of thinking is a hindrance and it will hold you back from ever achieving your goals.

When you take action towards positive thinking, the end result will always be more rewarding than any negative thoughts that you could have had. It’s important to realize that not everything will go perfectly, but if you stay determined and focused, then there is no reason why you can’t achieve greatness.

There are no limitations to what we can achieve when we set our mind to it. But in order to harness the power of positive thinking, you need to be able to distinguish between reality and unreality.

If you surround yourself with optimistic individuals and take action when needed, you will soon find that it’s much easier to believe in yourself and reach your goals.

Takeaway

Imagine yourself eight to ten years from now. Are you living the life of your dreams? If not, what needs to change? The first step toward making a difference in your life is by changing your attitude — it really is that simple.

If you want to make a change, take some time to reflect on how negative thinking has been holding you back. Next, identify why you have adopted that mindset and how it is preventing you from achieving your goals. Finally, commit to adopting a positive attitude through daily affirmations and visualizations of the life you want to lead.

For example, if one of your goals is to lose weight by eating healthier, make sure you are surrounding yourself with healthier food options at home and in social settings. In addition, replace certain negative self-talk phrases with empowering ones such as “I can do this!”

With a positive attitude, you are setting yourself up for success from the very start. You have to believe that you can achieve your goals before they become a reality. Of course, that’s not to say you can sit back and expect everything to fall into place without lifting a finger. You have to take action as well — you simply can’t neglect one part of the equation for the other.

You are more likely to achieve your goals if you believe in yourself, so make sure that positive thinking is what propels you forward every day.

Believe in yourself. Believe in success.

