Tis the Season To Give Gifts That Will Last a Lifetime

Now that we have gorged like bears preparing to hibernate for the winter as we did only weeks ago during Thanksgiving and have shopped until our credit scores dropped just as we did only days ago during Black Friday, maybe now I can get your attention when I say “Tis the Season”. For the record, you might want to note that when I say “Tis the Season” I do so without including words like “ho ho ho”, “he went to Jared” or “make this is a December to remember”. Tis the season is absolutely not a reference for us to continue raising our BMI like jolly old St. Nick nor to persist in buying stuff that causes our credit scores to plummet further.

Once and for all, “tis the season” means maybe now we can focus and commit to doing a better job taking care of ourselves and being better for those who count on us to be our best – our children. It is my prayer this Holiday season that we all could be healthy, wealthy and wise.

However, the first step to being better – improving our health, liberating ourselves from financial bondage and growing wiser – is admission. We have to admit who we are and where we stand – like literally and figuratively standing on a scale, naked in front of a mirror (more on that in a later post). I know that is a scary proposition perhaps even scarier than looking at your credit card statements after all the Holiday shopping. Now that’s going to be ugly!

In the meantime, while you are literally and figuratively preparing yourself to get naked, stand on the scale, look in the mirror and honestly critique what you see, there are a few less threatening things I can share with you that can improve your and your children’s life.

Tis the Season to Become A Lifetime Learner

A good way to begin the journey towards health, wealth and wisdom is to be informed – to always be learning. Your gender, race, age, religion, or socio-economic status is irrelevant.

Our entire planet benefits when we ALL continue to learn.

For those who will dismiss this article because you have something better to do like return a gift – give me your undivided attention if only for a couple seconds. You would be doing yourself and your children a great favor if you focused on becoming an informed consumer the very same way you passionately and eagerly fight traffic to get to the mall so that you may pick up the latest fashion items and brand name goods.

If helping your children was not reason enough to become a lifetime learner, let’s not forget that your child’s uninformed decision to purchase their next $350 Ferragamo belt and $2,500 Celine handbag could depend on your ability to help them understand the significance of income, appreciating asset accumulation and wealth transfer.

Tis the Season to Embrace STEM

STEM is the way of the future. If you don’t know what STEM is you better get acquainted soon before it’s too late. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. STEM represents the academic and vocational areas where business creation, product innovation and jobs of the future will exist.

If you ever wonder why so many foreigners still rave about the greatness of America while many Americans continue to lament America’s shortcomings, one reason is that while Americans are learning about the “sales” to be had during the Holiday season – many of those immigrating to America are studying and preparing to take advantage of the educational and economic opportunities in this country made available by STEM.

America ranks 25th in mathematics and 17th in science among industrialized nations. The PISA ranking tells the chilling truth about American schools. American schools on a whole are failing and unprepared children are unfortunately the rule rather than the exception. The fact that American corporations are looking at labor sources that live in neighborhoods outside of America should not come as a surprise.

America as a nation is growing increasingly unprepared for the future. And American children are becoming increasingly unprepared to participate in a global and technologically advanced economy. If we really want to be healthy, wealthy, and wise, it’s time that we discontinue an education that makes us sick, poor and foolish. Tis the season to be enlightened by STEM.

Tis the Season to Give Freely

The greatest part of the Holiday season is that we are supposed to give freely – gifting with no expectation of a gift in return. Thus, in the true spirit of the Holiday season, I want to gift a few things to you. Don’t worry, I won’t be offended if you don’t give me anything in return nor will I be disappointed if you re-gift my presents and give them to someone else. I actually would be hurt and saddened if you did anything other than send this gift to someone else.

Get acquainted with PISA – Make sure your child is being educated on a system identical to the one used by the countries with the best PISA ranking. In the civil disobedient spirit of our Founding Fathers, maybe it’s time to declare “no taxation for our inferior education”.

Introduce your child to the CK-12 Foundation – CK-12’s goal is to provide high-quality education materials to all, so that everyone has an opportunity to learn. This offer includes ALL children. Enroll at Udacity – “Udacity is the future of online higher education. We offer accessible, affordable, engaging classes that anyone can take, anytime.” Affordable as in “free interactive college classes” which means cheaper than a $350 Ferragamo belt and more valuable than a $2,500 Celine Handbag. Surf Lumosity – Spend a few minutes of the numerous hours you spend surfing online, wandering through the mall and interacting with family, friends and strangers on social websites and surf on over to Lumosity. Lumosity can help improve your brain performance, enhance memory and attention to detail so that you can live a better life and be the mentally alert parent your child needs you to be. Remember just because you are the parent doesn’t mean you should stop learning.

Happy Holidays to you and yours. And please remember to re-gift my gift to everyone you know (like it and share it). After all, this might be the best gift those you care about receive all year.

