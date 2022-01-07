Get Daily Email
To the Boy Who Gave Me Hope Before Taking It Away: Thank You

To the Boy Who Gave Me Hope Before Taking It Away: Thank You

“I know every lyric to my heartbeat now because I wrote it.”

by

 

I woke up the morning of Valentine’s Day last year to your message: “I just don’t think I have enough time to talk to anyone right now I’m sorry.”

Yikes.

We’d only hung out once, but I liked you an awful lot. You were respectful of boundaries in a time in which others were not. Your texts had enthusiasm and exclamation points. You gave me compliments that I returned. You made me feel comfortable and safe and attractive.

We could’ve been magic. You were hope I found out of self-destructivity. You were a perfect enigma in between black-and-white lines.

I think about nights you spent up, drunk and throwing up, probably my number, probably my name, probably the two hours we spent together.

I always gave you the benefit of the doubt.

You were an algebra problem I could never get on my own. I never liked math anyway, but you were quite literally majoring in it at the college two minutes from my dad’s house, my mother’s town, my childhood home.

I think of therapy sessions with your name, tasting like syrup, sweet yet sticky. I think about how we’re still strangers somehow.

I see pictures shared between you and your apparent girlfriend; I see tweets that must be an epitaph to our relationship, or whatever it was. Every time I spoke or heard your name after that, I could hear the Grim Reaper playing his tune.

Cracking my bones, my skin, my heart: There’s no glue that can fix an earthquake.

But I climbed my way out of self-destructivity and the low sense of worth you gave me every time you wanted to “hang out” while your Twitter still reeked of girlfriends that didn’t have my name. I broke through the asphalt of shock and disappointment and hurt you caused me.

I know every lyric to my heartbeat now because I wrote it.

I am learning how to be unfazed by the men who do not love me, because now, I have so much beautiful time, all thanks to you.

Thank you. The way you repeatedly texted and then ghosted me showed me I am worth more. The ways you respected me showed me it’s possible to trust a boy and not be shot down.

The time you did not give me, I gave to myself — and I have the most beautiful friends anyone could ask for, positions in clubs, new people and experiences, and an upward shot of self-worth I deserved a long time ago. I am healing.

If you liked this article, consider signing up for a Medium membership for access to more of my work through this referral link. Some of my similar articles are below:

A version of this article was previously published on The Odyssey Online.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Ashley Broadwater

Hey y’all!

I’m Ashley, a recent graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. I received a BA in Journalism and Media with a specialization in Public Relations. I’m currently focusing on freelance writing; you can see my publications on PopSugar, Medium, and Avant - Youth.

Other than writing, my PR-related interests include social media managing, graphic design, event coordination and photography.

My areas of passion primarily include mental health, personal development, intersectional feminism, body positivity, violence prevention and response, and healthy relationship advocacy. My values include passion, empathy, communication, dedication, advocacy, friendliness and resiliency.

Outside of my academic interests and organizations, I love hanging out with friends, puns, Diet Cherry Lemon SunDrop, the part of meeting dogs where I’m hugging them but haven’t had an allergic reaction yet, speaking in acronyms, dancing, Halloween, poetry, and the word “literally.” Literally.

A fun fact about me: About 1/3 of my face was on Good Morning America.

Let’s go serve others together!

