Travis Chappell: Build Your Network

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Travis Chappell talks about his podcast: Build Your Network, his experience selling door to door, his podcast guest booking app and the importance of building habits.

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:03] What does championship leadership mean to Travis?

[4:20] Who is Travis Chappell and what brought him to where he is today?

[11:11] Leaders that have influenced him.

[16:21] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[19:18] A turning point inside of his life.

[23:53] Episode takeaways.

. . .

Important Quotes:

“Commit to building small habits in your life.”

. . .

About The Guest:

Travis Chappell is a podcast consultant and professional connector. He is the founder of Guestio, a new software that connects high level guests with high level content creators, and he is the host of the top rated show, Build Your Network. In addition to being featured in Entrepreneur, NASDAQ, Yahoo Finance, and ReadWrite, Travis has also been featured in Forbes as a top ten podcast that will change your life alongside Joe Rogan, Gary Vaynerchuck, Tim Ferriss, and the like.

. . .

Resources:

travischappell

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

Photo credit: NateBailey.org