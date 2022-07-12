Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Travis Chappell: Build Your Network

Travis Chappell: Build Your Network

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey

by

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Travis Chappell talks about his podcast: Build Your Network, his experience selling door to door, his podcast guest booking app and the importance of building habits.

 

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:03] What does championship leadership mean to Travis?
[4:20] Who is Travis Chappell and what brought him to where he is today?
[11:11] Leaders that have influenced him.
[16:21] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[19:18] A turning point inside of his life.
[23:53] Episode takeaways.

 

. . .

Important Quotes:

“Commit to building small habits in your life.”

. . .

About The Guest:

Travis Chappell is a podcast consultant and professional connector. He is the founder of Guestio, a new software that connects high level guests with high level content creators, and he is the host of the top rated show, Build Your Network. In addition to being featured in Entrepreneur, NASDAQ, Yahoo Finance, and ReadWrite, Travis has also been featured in Forbes as a top ten podcast that will change your life alongside Joe Rogan, Gary Vaynerchuck, Tim Ferriss, and the like.

. . .

Resources:

travischappell
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

About Nate Bailey

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

