Vanity, It Looks Good on You

As many of you know, I am not a very good driver. Normally I have a lot of things running through my mind. Many important things, that are consuming a lot of computational cycles. Plus, there is always the terrible decision of which song to listen to next, and a little light-hearted banter with Siri. Also, there are infinite distractions. All over the route to and from work, there are diversions, and eye-catching sideshows, and fantastic scenes begging to be noticed.

Lately, there has been an unusual number of vanity plates. Each one deserves a little attention. That is the whole purpose behind having a little something extra put on your license plate, it is asking to be noticed.

Of course, it is difficult to take a decent picture while driving 65 miles an hour, and dodging all of the crazy people out there. Honestly, the roads are filled with crazy people, weaving in and out of traffic, talking on the phone, and being a potential hazard. It is amazing that I have lived this long. Anyway, I saw this vanity plate, and it reminded me of the big showdown this weekend with +Mike Raven. Over at the Tea drinkers r’ us. And, I thought it was kind of a sign, maybe drinking tea was ok.

But then this happened, and I changed my mind. I think I will stick to coffee. Care for a spot of tea, anyone?

—

Previously published on Tim-thingsastheyare.blogspot.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Tim-thingsastheyare.blogspot.com