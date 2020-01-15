00:00
after two years of negotiations we have
00:02
achieved a detailed arrangement that
00:04
permanently prohibits Iran from
00:06
obtaining a nuclear weapon a historic
00:08
deal it achieves one of our most
00:10
critical security objectives this is
00:13
great news for Iran’s eighty-two known
00:15
in people as it’s expected to massively
00:17
boost the economy Obama’s speech even
00:19
carried live on state television the
00:21
most comprehensive inspection and
00:23
verification regime ever negotiated to
00:26
monitor a nuclear program
00:27
Iran has reached a historic agreement
00:30
with major world powers the participants
00:32
in this process were interested in
00:34
seeing to it that this resolution gets
00:36
implemented the agreed plan will make
00:40
the United States and the world safer it
00:44
cuts off all of our ons pathways to a
00:46
bomb the United States will withdraw
00:51
from the Iran nuclear deal
00:58
Donald Trump ordered the attack warnings
01:06
are gonna have to respond sparking one
01:09
of the strongest publications of Iran
01:11
the u.s. and Iran on the brink and for
01:14
on valine swift revenge on American soil
01:25
which ones worst for an atomic bomb
01:30
[Applause]
01:39
after two years of negotiations we have
01:42
achieved a detailed arrangement that
01:44
permanently prohibits Iran from
01:46
obtaining a nuclear weapon a historic
01:48
deal it achieves one of our most
01:50
critical security objectives this is
01:52
great news for Iran’s 82 known and
01:55
people as it’s expected to massively
01:57
boost the economy Obama’s speech even
01:59
carried live on state television the
02:01
most comprehensive inspection and
02:03
verification regime ever negotiated to
02:06
monitor a nuclear program Iran has
02:08
reached a historic agreement with major
02:10
world powers the participants in this
02:12
process were interested in seeing to it
02:15
that this resolution gets implemented
02:17
the agreed plan will make the United
02:20
States and the world safer it cuts off
02:24
all of Iran z’ pathways to a bomb the
02:29
United States will withdraw from the
02:32
Iran nuclear deal
02:38
Donald Trump ordered the attack
02:45
Ron Ian’s are gonna have to respond
02:47
sparking one of the strongest
02:49
publications of Iran the u.s. and Iran
02:52
on the brink and Tehran valine swift
02:55
revenge on American soil suspending
02:57
commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal
02:59
abandoning neurotic madness which put a
03:06
run on sports for an atomic bomb
03:09
[Applause]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.