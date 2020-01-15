Vote Like Your Life Depends on It: Iran

00:00

after two years of negotiations we have

00:02

achieved a detailed arrangement that

00:04

permanently prohibits Iran from

00:06

obtaining a nuclear weapon a historic

00:08

deal it achieves one of our most

00:10

critical security objectives this is

00:13

great news for Iran’s eighty-two known

00:15

in people as it’s expected to massively

00:17

boost the economy Obama’s speech even

00:19

carried live on state television the

00:21

most comprehensive inspection and

00:23

verification regime ever negotiated to

00:26

monitor a nuclear program

00:27

Iran has reached a historic agreement

00:30

with major world powers the participants

00:32

in this process were interested in

00:34

seeing to it that this resolution gets

00:36

implemented the agreed plan will make

00:40

the United States and the world safer it

00:44

cuts off all of our ons pathways to a

00:46

bomb the United States will withdraw

00:51

from the Iran nuclear deal

00:58

Donald Trump ordered the attack warnings

01:06

are gonna have to respond sparking one

01:09

of the strongest publications of Iran

01:11

the u.s. and Iran on the brink and for

01:14

on valine swift revenge on American soil

01:25

which ones worst for an atomic bomb

01:30

[Applause]

01:39

