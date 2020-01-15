Get Daily Email
Vote Like Your Life Depends on It: Iran

How do you feel about the current state of the world? Would you have believed where we are now if someone told you four years ago?

00:00
after two years of negotiations we have
00:02
achieved a detailed arrangement that
00:04
permanently prohibits Iran from
00:06
obtaining a nuclear weapon a historic
00:08
deal it achieves one of our most
00:10
critical security objectives this is
00:13
great news for Iran’s eighty-two known
00:15
in people as it’s expected to massively
00:17
boost the economy Obama’s speech even
00:19
carried live on state television the
00:21
most comprehensive inspection and
00:23
verification regime ever negotiated to
00:26
monitor a nuclear program
00:27
Iran has reached a historic agreement
00:30
with major world powers the participants
00:32
in this process were interested in
00:34
seeing to it that this resolution gets
00:36
implemented the agreed plan will make
00:40
the United States and the world safer it
00:44
cuts off all of our ons pathways to a
00:46
bomb the United States will withdraw
00:51
from the Iran nuclear deal
00:58
Donald Trump ordered the attack warnings
01:06
are gonna have to respond sparking one
01:09
of the strongest publications of Iran
01:11
the u.s. and Iran on the brink and for
01:14
on valine swift revenge on American soil
01:25
which ones worst for an atomic bomb
01:30
[Applause]
About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

