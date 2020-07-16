Voting in Black Neighborhoods vs White Neighborhoods

.

If you still think voter suppression isn’t racially motivated after seeing this video, I don’t what to tell you. It’s crystal clear. This clip is from our film “Suppressed: The Fight To Vote,” which takes a deep dive into the voter suppression that swept across the state of Georgia in 2018.

But Georgia isn’t the only state where voter suppression is taking hold. Voter suppression may be the most important issue going into the 2020 election. We’ve already seen rampant voter suppression in 2020 elections in states like Kentucky and Wisconsin. It MUST be exposed.

00:00 [Music]

00:02 in here for three hours four or five

00:04 hour wait five hours this is way way too

00:07 long for us to stay in put three and a

00:11 half hours and you decide you can’t

00:13 stand it the lines were too long and

00:23 everyone was super helpful

00:24 we don’t hardly ever have to wait here

00:26 is always a pleasant bears up here if

00:30 you have a fixed resource an easy way to

00:32 suppress the vote is to just make that

00:34 resource unavailable to the people who

00:36 you don’t want to vote and that’s

00:38 exactly what happened in the 2018

00:40 election here in the state of Georgia in

00:43 places like North Fulton County which

00:45 are wealthy there were more machines

00:47 than anyone could ever use in black

00:49 neighborhoods there were a quarter of

00:50 the number of machines that were needed

00:52 to service the population

00:53 lots of people left without hurting

00:57 it was people just dropping off when it

01:00 became two hours three hours for power

01:04 is very heartbreaking all it takes is a

01:08 little walking away at 159 counties to

01:12 influence an election though here little

01:15 there and then in a race like this which

01:18 was so close there you go

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video