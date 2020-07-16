Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Voting in Black Neighborhoods vs White Neighborhoods

Voting in Black Neighborhoods vs White Neighborhoods

If you still think voter suppression isn't racially motivated after seeing this video, I don't know what to tell you.

If you still think voter suppression isn't racially motivated after seeing this video, I don't know what to tell you. It's crystal clear. This clip is from our film "Suppressed: The Fight To Vote," which takes a deep dive into the voter suppression that swept across the state of Georgia in 2018.

But Georgia isn’t the only state where voter suppression is taking hold. Voter suppression may be the most important issue going into the 2020 election. We’ve already seen rampant voter suppression in 2020 elections in states like Kentucky and Wisconsin. It MUST be exposed.

Watch the full film here:
“Suppressed: The Fight To Vote”
This documentary takes a deep dive into Brian Kemp STOLE the 2018 Georgia governor’s election through voter suppression.
Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03DGj…

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:02
in here for three hours four or five
00:04
hour wait five hours this is way way too
00:07
long for us to stay in put three and a
00:11
half hours and you decide you can’t
00:13
stand it the lines were too long and
00:23
everyone was super helpful
00:24
we don’t hardly ever have to wait here
00:26
is always a pleasant bears up here if
00:30
you have a fixed resource an easy way to
00:32
suppress the vote is to just make that
00:34
resource unavailable to the people who
00:36
you don’t want to vote and that’s
00:38
exactly what happened in the 2018
00:40
election here in the state of Georgia in
00:43
places like North Fulton County which
00:45
are wealthy there were more machines
00:47
than anyone could ever use in black
00:49
neighborhoods there were a quarter of
00:50
the number of machines that were needed
00:52
to service the population
00:53
lots of people left without hurting
00:57
it was people just dropping off when it
01:00
became two hours three hours for power
01:04
is very heartbreaking all it takes is a
01:08
little walking away at 159 counties to
01:12
influence an election though here little
01:15
there and then in a race like this which
01:18
was so close there you go

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

