By Omeleto

.

.

An aspiring journalist hears rumors of a strange cult on his college campus. He launches into his own investigation and comes across a “club” where kids climb into tumble dryers at a 24-hour laundromat and see how long they can last — a phenomenon that eventually goes viral and becomes potentially perilous.

Director Simon Dymond’s thrilling short is a playful riff on David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” which lends the story a tense and compelling pace. With sharp camerawork, a propulsive score and clever performances, the film is continually engaging and suspenseful.

The short is also based on scriptwriter Russ Sutherland’s true story, who discovered the illicit underground wash club in his days at university — and in his efforts to expose it, became its unwitting leaders. Dymond reached out to Sutherland after hearing his story on a podcast and realizing the spoken-word piece would translate well to the screen.

In a world where “ice bucket challenges” and “planking” quickly spread over social media, “Wash Club” explores what happens when a story spins out of control the farther and faster they spread. It’s also a pure cinematic pleasure, and a compact yet powerful entertainment that will leave viewers wanting more.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:39

[Music]

00:43

then work on me was Rhaego Rhaego me

00:47

what was it like torturing him here

00:49

no no it was just a bunch of guys doing

00:50

crazy shit to John what I was like I’ve

00:52

got next then yeah yeah well you know me

00:56

you know me they were like jump in man

00:58

join the club join the club yeah yes you

01:02

know what I’m dryers they’ve got like a

01:03

temperature gauge ring yeah yeah Barry

01:05

sector zero

01:05

I was like listen God do me at the same

01:09

temperature as my clothes I don’t lose

01:10

their origin you get John I join I back

01:24

to yours yeah can do

01:29

[Music]

01:34

so for those of you that bother to read

01:36

your student handbook at the start of

01:38

the year you’ll know that this is going

01:39

to count for 70% of your first year

01:42

grade and trust me two weeks are going

01:44

to be up like that’s it’s research

01:47

interviews and remember the assignment

01:50

isn’t just to write the article you have

01:52

to pitch it to a publication as well

01:56

this isn’t literature it’s journalism

01:59

you have to sell so make it seductive

02:03

give it mystery if you don’t have a

02:07

mystery find one fast see you next week

02:22

[Music]

02:33

[Music]

02:58

secrets of the 24-hour launderette draft

03:03

one

03:11

[Music]

03:21

why would people get inside a machine

03:25

and spin around the thrills excitement

03:30

boredom

03:32

what would you do

03:39

you’ve heard of Chess Club you’ve heard

03:42

of running club but have you heard of

03:47

spinning club

03:50

you’ve heard it task one we’ve heard a

03:53

rowing boat but have you heard

03:57

washing machine club

03:59

[Music]

04:06

you’ve heard of Chess Club you’ve heard

04:09

Tennis Club

04:13

have you heard of washtubs

04:16

[Music]

04:32

[Music]

05:09

that’s not the situation the ethical

05:12

situation is do you publish a photograph

05:14

captures this

05:19

[Music]

05:37

[Music]

05:42

no extensions

05:48

[Music]

06:01

[Music]

06:37

ah

07:17

hello hello I don’t know if I’m allowed

07:23

to call it’s all safe isn’t it this is

07:27

my first time people have done it before

07:29

so don’t worry why do you do this what

07:36

did you sign up I don’t know I’m just

07:39

it’s not what I thought you would be

07:41

like can I ask you another question

07:45

how does it feel inside the thing the

07:48

dryer it’s hard to explain say it just

07:57

like you feel as if you’re sitting still

08:00

and then the outside world is just

08:02

turning around you instead I like that

08:07

vlogs I’m not gonna get my brains bashed

08:08

out that’s all that matters

08:10

no no it’s is safe trust me

08:17

[Music]

08:32

[Music]

08:41

[Music]

08:54

[Music]

08:58

I was like man you got do me at the same

09:01

temperature as my clothes I don’t lose

09:03

their Oh Reggie you get me

09:15

yeah please yes we need to send a call

09:18

right now to the laundrette on Cole Road

09:21

there’s like 30 to 40 50 people at a

09:24

party then there’s this

09:28

[Music]

09:41

[Applause]

09:46

are you hit this guy you him no the

09:53

message said to be here at 12:00

09:55

he’s I’m here yeah shit none of us ever

10:00

do it before so maybe we should leave it

10:03

then don’t be a pussy mate well no it’s

10:05

just it none of us know the risks

10:07

involved you know oh don’t worry I spoke

10:09

to him earlier he said it’s safe trust

10:12

me he’s not answering

10:14

look mate you just sit down yeah

10:24

and this guy’s got the right idea

10:26

yeah do you know if these runner who

10:28

knows come on we were waiting for let’s

10:30

just do it

10:30

yes fucking I’m gonna what happened to

10:31

the party environment hey there ma been

10:34

drinking all day long train ready let’s

10:38

do the name come on a boat good feeling

10:40

about this

10:42

[Music]

11:02

[Music]

11:34

so that girl who got in the machine held

11:40

that have died isn’t what he said oh no

11:42

that is why said she did time yeah this

11:47

guy said it up as a hoax or something it

11:50

was it was all bullshit fucking prick

12:02

maybe it’s tomorrow someone should go in

12:05

and set up a a poster or something sort

12:11

of from Abaddon again that work no what

12:16

do you study here journalism but I’m

12:21

thinking of changing shit I put some

12:26

stuff about washcloth on my chat room

12:27

and you should delete it okay so yeah

12:30

actually and I was talking to other

12:32

people back home about it all my mates

12:34

and we said that we wanted to set up a

12:36

watch Club – I’ll be sick

12:37

wait how many people did you tell that

12:41

wash Club watch look it’s like I don’t

12:46

where you get into that tumble dryers

12:47

and I know it’s your endurance it’s

12:49

really cool it actually happens on

12:51

campus here this is guy vandalism there

13:02

swept across the UK forcing at least 35

13:06

launderettes to close with reports still

13:08

coming in police are mounting an

13:11

investigation to find the ringleaders

13:13

behind this dangerous game

13:17

[Music]

13:19

weather report now there’s a watch club

13:22

moving in across the west coast ed

13:24

around watch club this evening

13:26

temperatures dropping from wash cut down

13:28

to wash club later tonight talking about

13:32

his watch Club watch Club

13:40

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video