An aspiring journalist hears rumors of a strange cult on his college campus. He launches into his own investigation and comes across a “club” where kids climb into tumble dryers at a 24-hour laundromat and see how long they can last — a phenomenon that eventually goes viral and becomes potentially perilous.
Director Simon Dymond’s thrilling short is a playful riff on David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” which lends the story a tense and compelling pace. With sharp camerawork, a propulsive score and clever performances, the film is continually engaging and suspenseful.
The short is also based on scriptwriter Russ Sutherland’s true story, who discovered the illicit underground wash club in his days at university — and in his efforts to expose it, became its unwitting leaders. Dymond reached out to Sutherland after hearing his story on a podcast and realizing the spoken-word piece would translate well to the screen.
In a world where “ice bucket challenges” and “planking” quickly spread over social media, “Wash Club” explores what happens when a story spins out of control the farther and faster they spread. It’s also a pure cinematic pleasure, and a compact yet powerful entertainment that will leave viewers wanting more.
[Music]
then work on me was Rhaego Rhaego me
what was it like torturing him here
no no it was just a bunch of guys doing
crazy shit to John what I was like I’ve
got next then yeah yeah well you know me
you know me they were like jump in man
join the club join the club yeah yes you
know what I’m dryers they’ve got like a
temperature gauge ring yeah yeah Barry
sector zero
I was like listen God do me at the same
temperature as my clothes I don’t lose
their origin you get John I join I back
to yours yeah can do
[Music]
so for those of you that bother to read
your student handbook at the start of
the year you’ll know that this is going
to count for 70% of your first year
grade and trust me two weeks are going
to be up like that’s it’s research
interviews and remember the assignment
isn’t just to write the article you have
to pitch it to a publication as well
this isn’t literature it’s journalism
you have to sell so make it seductive
give it mystery if you don’t have a
mystery find one fast see you next week
[Music]
[Music]
secrets of the 24-hour launderette draft
one
[Music]
why would people get inside a machine
and spin around the thrills excitement
boredom
what would you do
you’ve heard of Chess Club you’ve heard
of running club but have you heard of
spinning club
you’ve heard it task one we’ve heard a
rowing boat but have you heard
washing machine club
[Music]
you’ve heard of Chess Club you’ve heard
Tennis Club
have you heard of washtubs
[Music]
[Music]
that’s not the situation the ethical
situation is do you publish a photograph
captures this
[Music]
[Music]
no extensions
[Music]
[Music]
ah
hello hello I don’t know if I’m allowed
to call it’s all safe isn’t it this is
my first time people have done it before
so don’t worry why do you do this what
did you sign up I don’t know I’m just
it’s not what I thought you would be
like can I ask you another question
how does it feel inside the thing the
dryer it’s hard to explain say it just
like you feel as if you’re sitting still
and then the outside world is just
turning around you instead I like that
vlogs I’m not gonna get my brains bashed
out that’s all that matters
no no it’s is safe trust me
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
I was like man you got do me at the same
temperature as my clothes I don’t lose
their Oh Reggie you get me
yeah please yes we need to send a call
right now to the laundrette on Cole Road
there’s like 30 to 40 50 people at a
party then there’s this
[Music]
[Applause]
are you hit this guy you him no the
message said to be here at 12:00
he’s I’m here yeah shit none of us ever
do it before so maybe we should leave it
then don’t be a pussy mate well no it’s
just it none of us know the risks
involved you know oh don’t worry I spoke
to him earlier he said it’s safe trust
me he’s not answering
look mate you just sit down yeah
and this guy’s got the right idea
yeah do you know if these runner who
knows come on we were waiting for let’s
just do it
yes fucking I’m gonna what happened to
the party environment hey there ma been
drinking all day long train ready let’s
do the name come on a boat good feeling
about this
[Music]
[Music]
so that girl who got in the machine held
that have died isn’t what he said oh no
that is why said she did time yeah this
guy said it up as a hoax or something it
was it was all bullshit fucking prick
maybe it’s tomorrow someone should go in
and set up a a poster or something sort
of from Abaddon again that work no what
do you study here journalism but I’m
thinking of changing shit I put some
stuff about washcloth on my chat room
and you should delete it okay so yeah
actually and I was talking to other
people back home about it all my mates
and we said that we wanted to set up a
watch Club – I’ll be sick
wait how many people did you tell that
wash Club watch look it’s like I don’t
where you get into that tumble dryers
and I know it’s your endurance it’s
really cool it actually happens on
campus here this is guy vandalism there
swept across the UK forcing at least 35
launderettes to close with reports still
coming in police are mounting an
investigation to find the ringleaders
behind this dangerous game
[Music]
weather report now there’s a watch club
moving in across the west coast ed
around watch club this evening
temperatures dropping from wash cut down
to wash club later tonight talking about
his watch Club watch Club
[Music]
