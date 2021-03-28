Get Daily Email
We Need Each Other! [Video]

We Need Each Other! [Video]

We need each other, especially with everything going on in the world.

by

 

By Dad, How Do I

.

.

Hey Kids!
Thanks for getting us to 2M, you truly are amazing!
We need each other, especially with everything going on in the world.
I love the community of kindness and encouragement you all have built, it inspires me!
We are working to partner with a couple of international organizations to give back!
I am proud of you!
Blessings!
“Dad”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids it’s giving you a chance to
00:04
respond back anyway hey we made it to
00:09
two million pretty pretty amazing you
00:12
guys are we made it to two million is
00:15
exactly right you guys did it not me
00:17
I’m just kind of long for the ride
00:19
really you guys are the heroes in this
00:22
whole thing so I just wanted to just
00:25
give a another thank you you guys are
00:27
you guys are amazing I got a little
00:29
quick message for you too and I got a
00:32
dad joke so what what time do you go to
00:35
the dentist 2:30 always awkward for me
00:40
too so so my message today is that we
00:44
need each other especially with all this
00:46
going on in the world we need each other
00:49
right and a couple things I just wanted
00:51
to hit on you know unfortunately there
00:54
and it’s pretty common that there’s
00:57
usually a generation gap right and then
00:59
in this case I’m speaking of like
01:00
boomers and Millennials and obviously
01:04
there’s other generations mixed in there
01:05
but you know it’s just sad you know we
01:09
need that we need each other
01:11
the boomers need the Millennials too
01:13
because I don’t you know you can tell by
01:16
my my videos that I don’t know what I’m
01:18
doing as far as the video stuff right
01:20
I’ve got a lot of help from my kids with
01:22
that and then you know there’s things
01:25
that I know how to do around the around
01:27
the house that you know maybe the
01:29
Millennials don’t need don’t know how to
01:30
do so anyway you know we really need
01:34
each other right and then also I’m so
01:38
grateful for the community that you guys
01:40
are building when I see all the comments
01:42
and then if somebody sees that
01:43
somebody’s hurting you’re responding and
01:46
walking alongside them and love that
01:48
because I I just don’t have the time to
01:50
be able to answer everybody I’ve tried
01:52
to jump on and then I get sucked in the
01:54
vortex and I’m hours in there trying to
01:57
oh and then get emotionally overwhelmed
01:59
so thank you so much for all of you
02:03
jumping in and walking alongside each
02:05
other because we need each other right
02:07
so and then you know I didn’t start this
02:11
to make money I have
02:12
absolutely didn’t I started simply
02:14
enough and thought I was gonna help a
02:16
few people I really thought I was gonna
02:18
have 30 or 40 subscribers and just kind
02:20
of help them help some people that
02:22
needed a little help and it’s turned
02:24
into way more than that and please don’t
02:27
think I’m only aiming it towards young
02:31
men it’s for young women anybody anybody
02:34
that feels like they need to learn
02:36
something or be empowered to learn
02:39
something that’s the aim of my channel
02:41
so when I started it had no idea it
02:45
would be this big and in the same way I
02:49
didn’t yeah like I said I didn’t start
02:51
this to make money but now I’m seeing
02:53
that there’s a way that I could give
02:55
back through that and so we’re gonna be
02:58
partnering with a couple international
03:01
organizations to give back and so I am
03:03
and actually monetized my channel I’ve
03:06
had other I’ve had several comments hey
03:08
you need to monetize your channel and I
03:09
just tried to take that slow because I
03:11
didn’t do this for the money
03:12
um so anyway just didn’t want you to be
03:15
surprised and just let you know that so
03:17
I want to end this message on just
03:21
talking about courage because when my
03:23
kids were little I used to put I’d put
03:25
courage up on the board or on a white
03:27
board or whatever on a piece of paper
03:30
and I’d say you know courage think about
03:34
how that makes you feel and how just it
03:36
just kind of brings up an emotion like
03:38
you can handle it you got it right you
03:40
got this and just just the word kind of
03:44
screams that and then if you think if
03:46
you add a prefix of of dis to the front
03:50
of it right
03:50
discourage what does that mean well
03:53
you’re actually taking away courage
03:55
right you’re taking away courage and we
03:58
don’t want to be that right so then
03:59
let’s think about an courage en courage
04:02
right you can actually give courage to
04:05
somebody right I mean just think about
04:07
the power of that and when I talked
04:09
about critics before kind of the same
04:11
thing you you know we can we can give
04:13
that courage to somebody so let’s be
04:16
known for that right I already feel like
04:18
our community is known for being kind
04:21
and being being good to each other and
04:24
courage is part of that let’s just
04:26
keep that up right let’s just keep going
04:28
and keep building on that so just want
04:32
to say I love you thank you again and
04:33
God bless you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

