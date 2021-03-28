We Need Each Other! [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
.
.
Hey Kids!
Thanks for getting us to 2M, you truly are amazing!
We need each other, especially with everything going on in the world.
I love the community of kindness and encouragement you all have built, it inspires me!
We are working to partner with a couple of international organizations to give back!
I am proud of you!
Blessings!
“Dad”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.