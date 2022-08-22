What Black People Should Do Now (One Suggestion)

Exodus

In mass, slowly and methodically, many African Americans should migrate east to the DMV or the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area.

DMV stands for District, Maryland, and Virginia. It is a major metropolitan area in the country and it is where minds are more open and where history is on the side of freedom and democracy. Geographically, it is Washington D.C. and its suburbs. Six million people.

I was born in D.C.; it is cool to be living here right now. Really cool.Things are not perfect here but if you live in a backward state, a state swimming in guns and historic racist hate, anti-gay rhetoric, and a white supremacist GOD religious geographic tract, get out.

Leave. Let it rot.

Let it turn to sawdust and tumbleweeds. It deserves itself at this point but you should not live in an area swimming in hatred and backward views and values. Do like LeBron when he took his talents to South Beach from Cleveland. Take your talent to the DMV. Move.

I am serious. Your country is in a death spiral. Despite evidence of this death spiral, due to white male supremacy mostly, it is doubling down. When it falls further apart, you would not want to be caught there.

You might say I am being quite extreme, but I am not judging by the level of misinformation at work and backward ideological responses.

I lived in the Midwest for 11 years. The reactionary forces that drink racist conspiracy theories for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, that live their lives around and for white supremacy, are out there. I think they have an absolute right to live that way; yet, I won’t be a part of it. Tally ho.

You should do the same. Let their area become the cultural and intellectual wasteland it already is really. Much of America is already an ideological wasteland. So, take your money, skills, education, wealth, and get out.

You might be worried about your children being uprooted. Don’t. Parts of this country are as sick as the sickest periods of the country’s history right now. For African American children, living in some parts of the country is the equivalent of torture. They are in rage like Jimmy Baldwin said; they just can’t process it yet. Once, they get out, they will.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why wouldn’t some parts of America be in a death spiral? It never sought treatment. It was diagnosed with a serious problem with white male supremacy and white nationalist Christianity. It doesn’t think those values are lunacy. It is not like it tried to cure itself of those diseases. It didn’t even go into remission.

Why the D.C. Metropolitan Area?

Because the D.C. area actually looks like America demographically and it is thriving and will always thrive unless the Supreme Court moves the government to Nebraska (they might, but I doubt it).

But seriously, this is how America will look in many places soon (except the fly over states). It is simply a dynamic area in which to live even with America’s inequality and racial caste system at work. The diversity counters America’s growing hatred and division.

Here is the area’s profile:

As you see already, it is an area of ethnic and cultural diversity. The population is strong here too. Over 6 million. The area is a cultural and educational hotbed with some of the best universities, law schools, and medical schools all located in the region. There are private schools for your children. There are some very good public schools as well.

There is great music here. There is work here. There is literature, dance, visual arts, film, and a constant choice of cultural outlets. There is no stupidity called “Don’t Say, Gay.” There is no attack on the rights of women. In fact, the call now is to strengthen the rights of women.

I have to admit. I grew up in Washington D.C. I am totally biased. But I attribute my open mind to growing up there. I grew up when Washington D.C. was “Chocolate City.” It had an affect on me but mostly, it taught me that I didn’t need to accept racism, sexism, homophobia, and Christian hate. I went to a Catholic high school that was mostly about teaching social justice not religious dogma and bigotry.

Yes, the area has its own racial clouds to clear. But it will never try to turn the area into the medieval age or the stone age. If you want that, it is out there where you are now.

Also, there is no worries about making this happen and if it can happen. The Great Migration which began like 100 years ago is similar. During that period, 1910–1940, over a million African American migrated from the racist South to the North, for opportunities.

It is time for another migration.

I am serious now. Come to the DMV and make it greater than it is. Washington D.C., my city, actually was great when I was growing up. The DMV has great possibilities for African Americans.

And also, anyone of goodwill, regardless of ethnic background, sex, sexual orientation, with a love for humanity, diversity, difference, and anyone who is open minded about the world we live in, should consider coming to this area. There are other good landing spots but D.C. is a great one.

Those who want to go back to 1650 in medieval Europe, should build that craziness where they are.

Everyone else — we are here waiting on you.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com