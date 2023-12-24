When Did Being a Good Person Become a Huge Liability?

“Strange days have found us,

Strange days have dragged us down.

They’re going to destroy … our casual joys.”

— Strange Days, The Doors

Growing up, I remember hearing ‘popular wisdom’ like “Good guys finish last” and “honesty is for suckers” — yet there were also always strong countervailing messages such as “Honesty is the best policy” and “Virtue is its own reward.”

Today, not so much. Today we are inundated by messages prodding us to be our worst selves, while messages promoting ‘goodness,’ honesty, and caring are distinctly in the minority.

But how did we get here? How did we fall into such a dark, ugly space of amoral and immoral negativity? How did our inner moral compass collapse so completely?

The bedrock foundations of ‘modern’ society are being shattered

I’ve been investigating and contemplating these issues in one form or another for several years now, and the theme that keeps haunting me is our recent ongoing slide into moral and ethical collapse. As I see it, this collapse has been steadily intensifying over the past two decades, in particular, and looks like it will come to a head during and after the approaching 2024 election.

Of course, all Americans are very familiar by now with the damaging, deep divisiveness and rage that are plaguing our nation. Most of the time we view these things as ‘political’ or as economically-based problems, yet I believe there are much deeper negative forces at play that are fundamentally altering our nation at the deepest social and psychological levels.

What I’m seeing is that the bedrock beliefs and foundations of ‘modern,’ equalitarian society are being shattered or discarded — and what is replacing them is a hodge-podge of racist, misogynist, homophobic, and utterly self-centered belief systems that see unity, sharing, and cooperation as ‘bad,’ while divisiveness, judgment, racism, and hate are somehow ‘good.’

We’re being sucked down into an ugly, vicious, upside-down ‘alternate reality’ — and most of us are so stunned and petrified (literally!) by this devastating downward slide that we’re not even capable of mounting a vigorous, effective defense.

The rebellion against modernity and social progress

As I’ve written before, everything in the U.S. changed drastically — and not in a good way — after Barack Obama (our first and only Black president) was elected and then re-elected. The White-centric powers that be were utterly aghast — and infuriated — and vowed that they would resist him and his administration with everything they had and in every way they could. And they did exactly that.

But far too little attention has been paid to the mushrooming social and psychological effects of this massive White backlash. Sure, our political divides have grown ever wider and deeper, but I’d say that our inner ‘social sense,’ core beliefs, and moral compass have suffered an even greater, more fundamental collapse.

What do I mean by this? Well, I’d say that the foundational beliefs and ideals that underlie ‘modern’ societies and our current semi-democracy have been greatly weakened or even demolished — ideals such as ‘truth,’ ‘justice,’ and ‘shared prosperity.’ What we’re experiencing is the intensifying collapse of the essential foundations of ‘liberal democracy’ — meaning, the modern, egalitarian society we’ve been striving to build (not liberal vs. conservative).

This collapse goes way beyond politics, and cuts to the heart of who we are as human beings. At this point, it’s crucial that we all ask ourselves “Who are we becoming?” and “Who do we really wish to be?” — because otherwise the hateful, powerfully disintegrative psychological forces at play within and around us now will totally overwhelm us and create endless havoc and misery (as happened in Nazi Germany).

Donald Trump and MAGA create endless havoc — and the U.S. suffers

It’s already been happening, in a big way. Not only can it happen here, it IS happening here, and it’s still intensifying, growing, and spreading right now.

The signs of accelerating havoc and misery are all around us today, in the news and in our everyday lives. To me, there’s no better symbolic image — and partial ‘explanation’ — for what’s happening than the astounding rise and dominance of Donald Trump, who is clearly both an effect of American collapse and also a persistent (Lord, is he persistent!) ongoing cause of American collapse.

I’m sure that historians, sociologists, and psychologists will be examining the rise of Trump, Trumpism, and his MAGA movement for decades to come — but we, as Americans forced to live through this bizarre and frightening period, need answers and effective responses now.

A series of profound, unavoidable life choices

To me, the rise of Trump and our ongoing American collapse together are forcing Americans into some very profound life choices and decisions.

Trump’s flagrant dishonesty, bullying, racism, cruelty, and overall amorality are now forcing each of us to choose: Will I willingly accept and embrace dishonesty, bullying, racism, cruelty, and amorality — and all the horrible, violent societal effects these choices produce — or do I choose a very different path, the path that leads to love, sharing, mutual respect, community, and possible harmony?

Do we truly want to be judgmental, hateful, mean-spirited, and racist? That’s exactly what’s happening now — usually unconsciously — to many, many people in our nation. Either they were always that way, and now are becoming even more so … or they’re ‘going with the flow’ of rising racism and hate in the U.S., and taking Trump’s example as permission — no, encouragement — to be, feel, and act that way.

Societal collapse is still accelerating — but we can still choose love

So far, the ongoing collapse of our moral compass, emotional openness, and basic kindness has had fairly limited outward effects — because we’re still in the early stages of societal collapse.

However, if we keep allowing this process to fester and intensify, I believe we’ll start to see and experience much more horrific social and political effects — including increasing public violence. Scarily, the 2024 election and its aftermath will very likely provide the necessary dynamic ‘spark’ to ignite a massive social conflagration and burgeoning disaster.

Time is running out, folks. The time for all good men and women to step up and do something — anything! — to try to save our society and ourselves from utter ruin is NOW.

The time to choose awareness, love, compassion, and a spirit of inclusiveness and sharing is now. It’s time to make a stand for love, in the broadest possible sense.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

