When My Husband Was Financially Unfaithful, It Hurt More Than If He Had Actually Cheated

When I first saw the credit card statement, I’d just noticed it had a $0 balance and didn’t look much further. I sent it to the lender and then left it on my desk. Later, I went in to grab a pen from my desk drawer when I saw the statement sitting there right on top. I scanned it, and a charge of $1363.12 jumped out at me.

He spent $1363.12 on something? WHAT?!? I thought. I snatched the statement up and started going through it line by line. I pulled a calculator out. What I found out was more than disturbing.

In two months, my then-husband and the father of my children had spent nearly $20,000 on Paypal, eBay, and other online websites purchasing what I would find out later to be vintage signs to decorate his “man cave.”

That’s a lot of money to spend without your partner’s knowledge. Some couples might be able to come back from that, but let me add that all-important context:

Our twins had just turned one a few months before. I’d taken 4 months off from work for maternity leave, and 10 weeks of those had been unpaid. Once I returned to work, we were paying $1600 a month for childcare. After not receiving 5 paychecks and then shelling out an extra $1600 a month, we were struggling financially.

That $20,000 my then-husband had spent on his “man cave” décor hadn’t gone to diapers, clothing, food, or daycare for our kids. It hadn’t gone toward even a nice dinner out for the two of us. It had gone to him and him alone.

As a father and husband, he had chosen to spend $20,000 in less than 2 months on things for himself while his wife and two babies were struggling. That credit card statement told me, with undeniable evidence, that while I thought I’d married someone who would be a good husband and father, I hadn’t. All of those secret purchases added up to a lot more than broken trust. They actually showed that we were operating with two totally different worldviews.

For example: I nursed and pumped two babies for over a year because formula was too expensive. I chose to do that to help my family save money and to do what I thought was best for my children. I sacrificed endless hours both at work and at home attached to a pump, so we didn’t have to spend upwards of $400 to $800 a month per child on formula.

While I’d done that for over a year, my then-husband blew all of the money I’d potentially saved us in two months. I could have understood a few purchases. We all like some nice things every now and again, but $20,000 worth? And with no thought to what his wife or children may need?

I couldn’t reconcile the difference in our worldviews: how I’d sacrificed because it was best for our family and how he’d selfishlessly blown all of the money on himself. It was the beginning of the end because how can two people stay married and raise children together as a “family” with such fundamentally different beliefs?