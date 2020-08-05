When Pigs Fly

By Omeleto

As the oldest film school in the U.S. — and the alma mater of filmmakers as accomplished and diverse as George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis, Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson — USC Cinematic Arts established a reputation for skilled craftsmanship, rich community and compelling storytelling. This week we spotlight their newest generation of filmmakers, working in a wide range of genres and styles.

Esme has just lost her father. At his funeral, her Uncle Al tries to console her in the way he knows best, by letting her drink the beer she asks for and trying to console her by telling her to look on the bright side: at least both her parents didn’t die.

But underneath his feckless demeanor, there’s something more, especially as he begins telling Esme a remarkable story: a tale about a magical tree that can bring his drawings and sketches to life. The tree and its keeper, Grey, brought a young Al comfort in various ways during his troubled childhood, where he too reckoned with the death of a parent and the resulting loneliness of his grief.

Curious and skeptical, Esme picks up where Al’s journey left off, and she discovers just how true Al’s story really is — and just what magic is left in the world, despite all of its pain and sorrow.

Magical, sharply funny and moving, this short fantasy explores the power of creativity and imagination to console, soothe and delight, often by evoking the very magic of cinematic craftsmanship itself to dazzle the eye and warm the heart.

Visually, the short is a marvel, mixing beautifully saturated cinematography with gorgeously intricate animation. The look and feel of the film have an elegant richness to them, one that both acknowledges the melancholic emotions that underlie the characters in the story but also the vibrant, poetic role that unfettered imagination plays for them.

The writing and performances all also have tremendous wit to them, both subverting the expectations that are typical to stories about children and yet respecting the complexity of their emotional experience. While Uncle Al is a risque character in giving Esme a beer and encouraging her swearing, he also treats her feelings seriously and recognizes the depth of her pain, something that’s especially valuable in a world that would prefer to look the other way.

Actor Glenn Howerton — best known for his role on much-beloved comedy “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” — plays Uncle Al with the insouciance and rebelliousness of a bachelor uncle. But underneath the demeanor is also a moving thoughtfulness as he reckons with his own lingering memories of grief. By sharing his story with Esme, however, he lifts a considerable burden from his own spirit — and rediscovers the spark within himself.

“When Pigs Fly” has flights of fancy, a sense of transgressive naughtiness and charm to spare, but it’s also grounded in the idea that childhood isn’t just an idyllic freedom unshackled by grown-up responsibilities and dilemmas. Instead, there’s an acknowledgment that the interior lives of children are full of their own thorniness and difficulties. Through navigating this rough terrain with the help of empathy, imagination and play — and the help of adults who see and hear us for who we are — we can come through to a deeper, richer understanding of life and people, and a remembrance that there is still magic to be found, both in the world and within ourselves.

00:29 [Music]

01:04 [Music]

01:13 I’m not going back up now yeah I don’t

01:20 want to either but we have to look I’m I

01:25 know I’m supposed to comfort you and

01:28 your dad died when I was your age I lost

01:33 my mom could be worse

01:37 yeah think about if both your parents

01:41 had died

01:51 can I have a beer how old are you almost

01:56 ten I don’t see why not

02:04 are you gonna move in with us now my

02:07 mom’s been employed she’s I’m

02:09 underemployed there’s a big

02:11 difference all right not that you would

02:13 know anything about it how come my mom

02:17 doesn’t drink because your mom is boring

02:20 I shouldn’t say that right Tommy

02:28 your dad you didn’t drink either

02:33 yet his reasons

02:48 you know your dad and I grew up in this

02:51 house I’ve been back here in 25 years

02:56 that’s about your age wouldn’t burned

02:57 down how come it bring down I don’t know

03:02 something about water mains or hey did

03:05 you ever get into those Harry Potter

03:08 books mom only let me read American she

03:11 only lets you read American Jesus Christ

03:17 okay remember that part where all those

03:21 letters come flying down the chimney

03:23 terrible way to send the mail by the way

03:25 wildly inefficient anyway I used

03:32 to stare at that fireplace before it got

03:36 Bart – obviously waiting for

03:38 something magical like that to happen

03:43 [Music]

04:03 after our mom died your dad practically

04:06 raised me he looked the other way with

04:09 the magic thing your grandpa a bit of a

04:14 drinker not boring I used to say son

04:18 magic like that will only happen when

04:20 pigs fly and then one did almost so what

04:34 did you do I did what you did I ran

04:51 [Music]

05:12 [Applause]

05:17 [Music]

05:25 [Music]

05:34 [Music]

06:03 okay guys so I hope everybody had a good

06:05 weekend and did all their homework right

06:08 okay cuz this week we’re gonna be

06:10 learning about the Boston Tea Party

06:26 you ready you’re gonna get it this time

06:28 okay go go

07:14 I wouldn’t do that what’s wrong with

07:23 your skin

07:23 nothing what the is wrong with your

07:26 skin

07:28 nothing my mom says you shouldn’t swear

07:32 in general or just concerning the topic

07:34 of skin in general I think yeah that

07:40 sounds dumb I never heard that so

07:44 needless to say we got a long

07:46 famously that summer kind of miss her

07:50 she what

07:53 is that your first time

07:57 swearing yeah sorry uncle oh no no no no

08:02 don’t don’t fall guys yes not bad as he

08:07 it’s pretty good no yeah I mean we got

08:10 to work on your context didn’t make any

08:12 sense but tits Wow

08:14 never heard that one before you got

08:17 potential kid

08:33 I have to be back by dark

08:45 my dad’s rules I’ve gotta show Tommy the

08:49 can is it against the rules

08:52 buck rules he just can’t he’s too old

08:56 Crona Tommy’s not a grown-up he’s only

08:59 sick he’s grown up out how much hate to

09:02 see a bully sometimes same comes second

09:05 get it nope that little girl was trying

09:12 to tell me something but I didn’t listen

09:14 every lightbulb brought her drawing to

09:16 life so I draw summer until there was

09:19 just one all left

09:31 [Music]

09:44 what happened next

09:50 yeah I’ve made a unicorn or something

09:54 with the last bulb and next day I came

10:00 back and they were all gone what that’s

10:06 it

10:06 that’s standing at the horrible ending

10:08 start happy a unicorn

10:11 really hey that point in my life

10:16 unicorns were a real priority but I’m

10:18 not gonna apologize for it not to you

10:21 you’re ten okay fine you want to

10:27 know what happened a couple days later

10:32 the house caught fire we went to live

10:36 with an aunt in the city Tommy met your

10:39 mom and then he became your dad

10:45 he loved you as me more than anything

10:51 God knows why

10:53 personally I can’t stand you

10:56 unicorn police but he did if this house

11:08 hadn’t burned down and none of that

11:10 would have happened

11:10 so you’re the happy ending happy I meant

11:15 with you the tree the pig did it really

11:19 happen no of course it didn’t but it

11:26 made you feel better I don’t believe you

11:32 oh yeah that’s cuz you’re drunk

11:36 tits well you know you almost 10 year

11:39 old just can’t hold your liquor now get

11:44 out of here go find your mom

11:46 I need to comfort your uncle

11:50 Jagermeister

12:00 [Music]

12:32 against the rules you said rules

12:35 I’ll ah sorry let’s go down to the bar

12:39 your son’s flat I forgot my bag

12:56 [Music]

13:33 [Music]

13:40 [Music]

13:54 [Music]

14:10 [Music]

14:49 [Music]

15:04 [Music]

15:37 you

15:39 [Music]

