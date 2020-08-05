Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly

A young boy discovers a magical tree that brings his drawings to life.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

As the oldest film school in the U.S. — and the alma mater of filmmakers as accomplished and diverse as George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis, Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson — USC Cinematic Arts established a reputation for skilled craftsmanship, rich community and compelling storytelling. This week we spotlight their newest generation of filmmakers, working in a wide range of genres and styles.

Esme has just lost her father. At his funeral, her Uncle Al tries to console her in the way he knows best, by letting her drink the beer she asks for and trying to console her by telling her to look on the bright side: at least both her parents didn’t die.

But underneath his feckless demeanor, there’s something more, especially as he begins telling Esme a remarkable story: a tale about a magical tree that can bring his drawings and sketches to life. The tree and its keeper, Grey, brought a young Al comfort in various ways during his troubled childhood, where he too reckoned with the death of a parent and the resulting loneliness of his grief.

Curious and skeptical, Esme picks up where Al’s journey left off, and she discovers just how true Al’s story really is — and just what magic is left in the world, despite all of its pain and sorrow.

Magical, sharply funny and moving, this short fantasy explores the power of creativity and imagination to console, soothe and delight, often by evoking the very magic of cinematic craftsmanship itself to dazzle the eye and warm the heart.

Visually, the short is a marvel, mixing beautifully saturated cinematography with gorgeously intricate animation. The look and feel of the film have an elegant richness to them, one that both acknowledges the melancholic emotions that underlie the characters in the story but also the vibrant, poetic role that unfettered imagination plays for them.

The writing and performances all also have tremendous wit to them, both subverting the expectations that are typical to stories about children and yet respecting the complexity of their emotional experience. While Uncle Al is a risque character in giving Esme a beer and encouraging her swearing, he also treats her feelings seriously and recognizes the depth of her pain, something that’s especially valuable in a world that would prefer to look the other way.

Actor Glenn Howerton — best known for his role on much-beloved comedy “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” — plays Uncle Al with the insouciance and rebelliousness of a bachelor uncle. But underneath the demeanor is also a moving thoughtfulness as he reckons with his own lingering memories of grief. By sharing his story with Esme, however, he lifts a considerable burden from his own spirit — and rediscovers the spark within himself.

“When Pigs Fly” has flights of fancy, a sense of transgressive naughtiness and charm to spare, but it’s also grounded in the idea that childhood isn’t just an idyllic freedom unshackled by grown-up responsibilities and dilemmas. Instead, there’s an acknowledgment that the interior lives of children are full of their own thorniness and difficulties. Through navigating this rough terrain with the help of empathy, imagination and play — and the help of adults who see and hear us for who we are — we can come through to a deeper, richer understanding of life and people, and a remembrance that there is still magic to be found, both in the world and within ourselves.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:29
[Music]
01:04
[Music]
01:13
I’m not going back up now yeah I don’t
01:20
want to either but we have to look I’m I
01:25
know I’m supposed to comfort you and
01:28
your dad died when I was your age I lost
01:33
my mom could be worse
01:37
yeah think about if both your parents
01:41
had died
01:51
can I have a beer how old are you almost
01:56
ten I don’t see why not
02:04
are you gonna move in with us now my
02:07
mom’s been employed she’s I’m
02:09
underemployed there’s a big
02:11
difference all right not that you would
02:13
know anything about it how come my mom
02:17
doesn’t drink because your mom is boring
02:20
I shouldn’t say that right Tommy
02:28
your dad you didn’t drink either
02:33
yet his reasons
02:48
you know your dad and I grew up in this
02:51
house I’ve been back here in 25 years
02:56
that’s about your age wouldn’t burned
02:57
down how come it bring down I don’t know
03:02
something about water mains or hey did
03:05
you ever get into those Harry Potter
03:08
books mom only let me read American she
03:11
only lets you read American Jesus Christ
03:17
okay remember that part where all those
03:21
letters come flying down the chimney
03:23
terrible way to send the mail by the way
03:25
wildly inefficient anyway I used
03:32
to stare at that fireplace before it got
03:36
Bart – obviously waiting for
03:38
something magical like that to happen
03:43
[Music]
04:03
after our mom died your dad practically
04:06
raised me he looked the other way with
04:09
the magic thing your grandpa a bit of a
04:14
drinker not boring I used to say son
04:18
magic like that will only happen when
04:20
pigs fly and then one did almost so what
04:34
did you do I did what you did I ran
04:51
[Music]
05:12
[Applause]
05:17
[Music]
05:25
[Music]
05:34
[Music]
06:03
okay guys so I hope everybody had a good
06:05
weekend and did all their homework right
06:08
okay cuz this week we’re gonna be
06:10
learning about the Boston Tea Party
06:26
you ready you’re gonna get it this time
06:28
okay go go
07:14
I wouldn’t do that what’s wrong with
07:23
your skin
07:23
nothing what the is wrong with your
07:26
skin
07:28
nothing my mom says you shouldn’t swear
07:32
in general or just concerning the topic
07:34
of skin in general I think yeah that
07:40
sounds dumb I never heard that so
07:44
needless to say we got a long
07:46
famously that summer kind of miss her
07:50
she what
07:53
is that your first time
07:57
swearing yeah sorry uncle oh no no no no
08:02
don’t don’t fall guys yes not bad as he
08:07
it’s pretty good no yeah I mean we got
08:10
to work on your context didn’t make any
08:12
sense but tits Wow
08:14
never heard that one before you got
08:17
potential kid
08:33
I have to be back by dark
08:45
my dad’s rules I’ve gotta show Tommy the
08:49
can is it against the rules
08:52
buck rules he just can’t he’s too old
08:56
Crona Tommy’s not a grown-up he’s only
08:59
sick he’s grown up out how much hate to
09:02
see a bully sometimes same comes second
09:05
get it nope that little girl was trying
09:12
to tell me something but I didn’t listen
09:14
every lightbulb brought her drawing to
09:16
life so I draw summer until there was
09:19
just one all left
09:31
[Music]
09:44
what happened next
09:50
yeah I’ve made a unicorn or something
09:54
with the last bulb and next day I came
10:00
back and they were all gone what that’s
10:06
it
10:06
that’s standing at the horrible ending
10:08
start happy a unicorn
10:11
really hey that point in my life
10:16
unicorns were a real priority but I’m
10:18
not gonna apologize for it not to you
10:21
you’re ten okay fine you want to
10:27
know what happened a couple days later
10:32
the house caught fire we went to live
10:36
with an aunt in the city Tommy met your
10:39
mom and then he became your dad
10:45
he loved you as me more than anything
10:51
God knows why
10:53
personally I can’t stand you
10:56
unicorn police but he did if this house
11:08
hadn’t burned down and none of that
11:10
would have happened
11:10
so you’re the happy ending happy I meant
11:15
with you the tree the pig did it really
11:19
happen no of course it didn’t but it
11:26
made you feel better I don’t believe you
11:32
oh yeah that’s cuz you’re drunk
11:36
tits well you know you almost 10 year
11:39
old just can’t hold your liquor now get
11:44
out of here go find your mom
11:46
I need to comfort your uncle
11:50
Jagermeister
12:00
[Music]
12:32
against the rules you said rules
12:35
I’ll ah sorry let’s go down to the bar
12:39
your son’s flat I forgot my bag
12:56
[Music]
13:33
[Music]
13:40
[Music]
13:54
[Music]
14:10
[Music]
14:49
[Music]
15:04
[Music]
15:37
you
15:39
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

