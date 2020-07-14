White Male Millionaire Podcasters Interviewing Other White Male Millionaires Are Part of the Problem

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

~ Martin Luther King

Irrespective of many of their noble intentions, white male millionaire podcasters are drowning out the voices of the disenfranchised and should make room for the non-white non-male non-millionaires. At this point in the history of Western uncivilization, after the public executions of George Floyd and countless other People Of Color, white male millionaire podcasters should only invite non-white non-male non-millionaires onto their shows and open the conversations with, “I think I may be part of the problem. How can I be part of the solution?”

Let me ask you three questions, please:

1. Do you think there is a course at Howard University entitled “Great White Male Mathematicians”?

2. What would you think if you learned that Hitler and Goebbels sat around discussing “Jews we admire”?

3. On what planet would it acceptable for Bret and Eric Weinstein to sit around last week casually chatting about “Black intellectuals we admire” on Bret’s Dark Horse podcast???

“XXXXXX is so articulate!” you can almost hear them utter, looking down their noses from their gilded perch.

It’s grotesque.

And if you thought that familiarity breeds contempt you should try nepotism!

Until Bret and Eric fully understand the extent of their white privilege and use it to empower the hitherto oppressed, they remain part of the problem.

Please attach below all of the photos of white male millionaire podcasters who marched with BLM protesters. Uh, that would be zero… because none of them want to risk pissing off their advertisers.

Even more grotesque is Eric Weinstein shilling for his millionaire brother’s Patreon account so that Bret can have the same “Fuck You” money as Nassim Taleb, whom the brothers claim is “insufferable.” Are you fucking serious? Rich white men begging for alms like Buddhist monks… that is truly insufferable!

Due to their liberal good intentions, les frères Weinstein have deluded themselves into thinking they are part of the solution, but until they ACT — not talk, but actually DO SOMETHING— to help dismantle all of the systems corrupted by white men that favor white men and their offspring, they are no better than Boehner, McConnell, Pence and Trump.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We need to ELIMINATE SYSTEMS THAT HAVE BEEN CORRUPTED BY WHITE MALES TO BENEFIT WHITE MALES and create non-discriminatory and compassionate means of interacting with all people, not just the ones with our skin color, religious beliefs, and financial luck.

Here are actionable points that will help to remedy the inequalities caused by corrupted systems:

1. Our taxation system favors rich white men. Capital expands faster than labor, according to Thomas Piketty. This is correctable: institute a flat tax on all corporate earnings and all income including capital gains with no exemptions. Better yet, tax capital gains and/or higher marginal incomes at higher rates than labor earnings (cf. Robert Reich). And although rich white men like Bill Gates argue that higher taxes would stymy their incentive to innovate, this is obviously self-serving malarkey. Our taxation system has been horribly corrupted and needs to be revised completely and immediately.

2. Use the aforementioned taxpayer contributions to establish a free university system as well as a universal healthcare system — working models for both already exist throughout Europe. Our educational system has been horribly corrupted (cf. Scott Galloway) and our healthcare system is obviously subpar for the $3.5 trillion dollars per year that we spend on it.

2a. Similarly, eliminate all tax deductions for charitable contributions. Decent human beings do not need a tax incentive to make the world a better place. Millions of rich people as well as religious institutions skirt their tax obligations by establishing 501c3s and/or donating to them. This system has been corrupted. Churches are businesses that should be taxed just like all corporations (oh, need I mention the pedophilia?). The 501c3 non-profit distinction has been egregiously corrupted — what sane person would agree that Harvard University’s $40 billion dollar endowment should be tax-exempt???

3. Our voting system has been corrupted by white male millionaire’s gerrymandering. Either figure out a way to ensure that all votes are equal throughout all districts and/or eliminate the Electoral College.

4. Impose Federal judge term limits. President Trump has appointed a plethora of young, conservative white male judges to fight against women’s and minorities’ rights such as abortion and same-sex marriage. These people should not govern our appeal system for the next fifty years.

5. Remove all campaign contributions from the electoral system. There are better ways of electing representatives than the way we currently elect representatives. Abolish K-Street, abolish all political action committees, make lobbying illegal, strike the current system of systemic bribery, and let the constituents vote on the issues, not by being brainwashed by market-researched advertisements or hateful propaganda financed by 8 figure campaigns.

White male millionaire podcasters interviewing other white male millionaire podcasters is seriously unhelpful. We need to make room for the voices of non-white non-male non-millionaires. Clear the airwaves so that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar can state their cases.

—

A version of this post previously published on Medium

—

Shutterstock