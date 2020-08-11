Dr. Vibe speaks with a PhD candidate in Counseling Psychology about the trauma that Blacks adults experience as a result of police encounters

Stephanie Yee is a PhD candidate in Counseling Psychology at the University of Maryland, College-Park. Ms. Yee researches how people with marginalized identities navigate the mental health and criminal justice systems. Her dissertation examines cognitive mechanisms of trauma in police encounters with Black adults. As a therapist, she aspires to be multiculturally competent through pluralistic practice, with an emphasis on psychodynamic and interpersonal theoretical frameworks. She provides psychological services including assessments and therapy to adults and children at Old Town Psychology in Alexandria, VA. In the fall, Ms. Yee will begin a clinical internship at Whitman-Walker Health Center in Washington, DC. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys rock climbing, learning about hip hop, and watching movies.

Recently, Ms. Yee was live on our show talking about her recent article Why Black People Are Traumatized By Police Encounters.

During our conversation, Stephanie talked about:

– Some of her background and knowing from a young age what she wanted to do with her life

– The story behind the article

– The impact on Black people of media images of Black people people being killed by police

– Some of the reasons why many Blacks under utilize health services

– How does she deal with racial stereotypes

– What can the police do in regards to this issue

– What she has heard about Black peoples attitude to police in her conversations with her

– what can be done to get more Black and Brown psychologists to provide culturally sensitive help to Black and brown people

– The stigma that many Blacks have in dealing with mental illness, trauma

– Her thoughts on the possibility of change in the areas of social and criminal justice and health care system for Black Americans

– Her message to police and the justice system, Black and brown people when it comes to Black people experiencing trauma

After our conversation Ms. Yee added:

“I need to fact check myself. Black children are actually UNDER diagnosed with ADHD. Also just to add- Black adults are OVER diagnosed with schizophrenia.”

You can contact Ms. Yee via:

