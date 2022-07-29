Why I Chose To Be a School Counselor (and the role of NVLD) [Video]

By Understood
Not many people are aware of nonverbal learning disabilities (NVLD). Fewer still know the challenges of finding a job when you have NVLD. Michaela Hearst, who has NVLD, shares her career journey — and how she decided to be a school counselor so she could be there for students with learning differences. She also talks about how a social work degree can lead you to different career paths. Hear her story.
To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…
We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]
Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.
Transcript
from the understood podcast network this
is how did you get that job a podcast
that explores the unique and often
unexpected career paths of people with
learning and thinking differences my
name is eleni mathil and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
so our next guest is someone with a
really unique story michaela hirst is a
school counselor in vermont who works
with middle and high school students
she has non-verbal learning disabilities
and is going to share with us
how her learning differences led her to
her current job welcome michaela
hi everyone i’m michaela hirst thank you
for that introduction you took a lot of
words right out of my mouth
it’s been a
very interesting journey that led me
here mikayla can you just give me a
little quick summary of you know what
you’re doing right now
my full title is student assistance
professional counselor or sap sap
counselor or even counselor that’s fine
i serve as a resource in school for
promoting mental health super important
and substance misuse prevention also
super important and i like tying in
prevention education which goes of
course you need that when you work in a
high school in a middle school but i
like tying that in with what it’s like
to be neurodivergent and the correlation
between academic and social struggles
and wanting to turn to substances so
that’s one of the things that going
forward i’m going to be focusing on
we’ve actually never had anyone on the
show with a non-verbal learning
disability oh first for everything yeah
could you like describe a little bit
about what your challenges are and what
that means for our audience
you know it’s funny i used to be asked
that question and i used to know right
off the bat but
just after a lot of self-searching and a
lot of therapeutic processes the answer
isn’t so clear-cut anymore
but i think ultimately my struggles most
of all are visual spatial relations
depth perception processing speed and i
have a lot of trouble self-starting
organization
so you just shared that it can impact
you spatially and things like that like
what does that look like day to day
driving was something that i needed to
work on for a long time my relationship
with driving is complicated in part
because i was hit by a car and obviously
i you know survived and i was very very
very lucky that day but when the
accident happened it left me very
apprehensive to drive for a very long
time and i was just crossing the street
i wasn’t driving at the time but as you
know driving requires a lot of visual
spatial awareness and depth reception
and i have my own car and i drive to
work every day and even when it
terrifies me i’m still like not there
yet it still scares me
but the only way i think i’m gonna
really push through it is the exposure
therapy if i just keep going and i feel
a little bit better each time which is
good this is good so that’s just you
know one example of how i made something
work for me and you said that you’re
constantly learning about yourself and
there’s been things that have surprised
you or that you’ve only recently made
the connection that it’s related to your
difference
can you think of any recent examples of
something that you’ve learned about
yourself
yeah i’ve learned that some challenges
just don’t go away as much as that would
be you know in an ideal world but fact
of the matter is my brain is wired
differently and the way i speak i go off
on tangents sometimes i think faster
when i can talk or i talk faster than i
can think
and it’s part of who i am and i’m still
working on accepting that
i know you’ve done a little bit of
writing for understood we’ve done a
number of blogs and i read that
in one of your blogs that you have
really strong memory do you want to talk
a little bit about that and any other
strengths
that you can think of that relate to you
know your learning disability yeah i
have a very very very strong memory i
remember things that
most people with a neurotypical brain
wouldn’t and that comes as both a
blessing and a curse as i remember
everything so
my joke is like people have to watch
what they say to me because i’m gonna
hold on to that forever my brain will
hold on to it
but again it’s about the blessing and a
curse people will come to me if they
need help remembering some random thing
that happened in fourth grade on a
tuesday and my brain will just pick that
up and things that most of my classmates
that i keep in touch with don’t remember
but that’s okay
how do the memories come up for you is
it like a visual memory you know people
talk about memories being attached to
like smells or like photographic memory
and things like that like what does it
appear like for you
there are times where
everything is just so vivid and it feels
like i’m back there again
you know i remember the feel of my
elementary school desks i remember the
way that the chairs felt when i had to
sit in them for hours
i remember snack time being at 9 30 in
my staring at the clock i remember the
songs that were stuck in my head because
i was allowed to listen to my cd player
on the bus well
you know i can immediately think oh
fifth grade and all those things will
just come to my brain i remember where i
sat that entire year i remember where i
sat every single year starting from
first grade because that’s when we had
desks so believe me when i say when i
remember everything i remember
everything
yeah i think it’s so interesting that
you say that after a lot of reflection
and therapy it kind of redefined what it
means to you
was there a particular moment where that
shift happened or when you really
learned something about yourself
yeah some of it or most of it actually
was during cobid when you know i was
trying to find a job and
thinking about what i really wanted to
do and how social work was still
relevant to that but
i knew that i wanted a broader scope of
ways to work with students
a lot of the introspection came from if
i was going to start working i needed to
consider a lot of things i needed to get
to know myself a little bit better and
to come to terms with my challenges
because in the past i didn’t always come
to terms with what i really struggled
with and it took me a very long time to
really open up about some of the things
that i’ve been dealing with for years
so we’ve talked a little bit about your
non-verbal learning disabilities or
nvlds let’s transition a bit and talk
about your job and your career
how did you decide to become a school
counselor and
how did you decide to focus on learning
differences where did it all start
i knew from a young ish age that i
wanted to be a psychologist i used to
even in middle school i used to go
around saying that i was gonna make
people pay money to see my face and
listen to me talk for an hour and give
them advice because that sounded really
easy right no it’s not
but you know that little running joke
stuck with me all those years and i
ended up majoring in psychology in
college and
i took some time off to get my
certificate because i knew that i wanted
to work with students with learning
disabilities i knew that i wanted to be
in that field
i just wasn’t sure what capacity yet and
then
i
thought about social work and it felt
like it would give me a whole wide range
of opportunities that
i might not necessarily get had i
majored gone for my master’s in
psychology
and i knew i wanted to provide students
with support and
some support that i didn’t necessarily
receive yeah i was going to say so
you feel like you want to be that person
that you didn’t really have and i am
that person in my school i have students
show up at my office all the time with
different needs and sometimes they just
want to hang out sometimes they want to
tell me something good that happened in
their life and i love that i’m glad that
you can be there for them
yeah yeah too i definitely love it it’s
challenging but i’m doing what i love
and it’s all i can really ask for i
think so you were making the distinction
between social work and psychology do
you want to talk a little bit about how
you came to discover that distinction
and then also figure out like what your
niche would be and why working in a
school might be the best fit for you i
always knew that i wanted to work with
students even from the beginning of
college i knew that i wanted to work in
the learning disabilities field and then
as time went on i was like i can see
myself working in a school because you
know i knew i wanted to be working with
students i
kind of saw myself being a school social
worker but i knew that social work would
have helped me find
my way in terms of what i wanted to do
and social work really combined the
aspect of social justice which i love
and the psychological aspect and
social workers there’s a lot of
stigma and stereotypes about social
workers and what we do and
those stereotypes are not true we don’t
knock on doors and take away people’s
kids that’s not what we do
social workers do a lot of things and in
my case that means i wear different hats
right i’m still an lmsw i’m a licensed
master social worker
but i combine that with
my graduate certificate in learning
disabilities all my skills together and
everything i wanted to be doing as a
student assistance professional
yeah it’s pretty cool that you were able
to combine your interests in that way to
like find the perfect role for you that
fits in with both your interests and
like your qualifications what would you
say is the biggest overlap between those
two hats i mean one of them is like i
said the social justice aspect knowing
how to
sit and counsel students and knowing how
to complete referrals and make
connections when need be
and then the other side of that is the
educational component is my certificate
in learning disabilities and also my
lived experience so i have a dual
background in education and social work
and what i’m doing now really combines
the two in my very strong but humble
opinion
i mean that’s what this show is about
it’s about showcasing your strengths
yeah i just want to go back to something
you said earlier so you said in school
you weren’t necessarily getting the
support that you needed or wanted
do you want to talk a little bit about
when you found out you had a non-verbal
learning disability and how that showed
up for you at school and maybe even the
kind of support that you would have
liked that you’re now reflecting back
thinking that you never really got at
the time yeah this is always a heavy one
but
i was diagnosed when i was 14
and yeah it’s a little late in the game
and i struggled for years before that
but my struggles weren’t as clear-cut i
was having a hard time with tests and
getting my homework done by myself but
to be fair i had a lot of homework and
that never should have happened
i just really struggled and my struggles
only got worse until high school when i
was failing my classes
and before i just failed tests i never
actually failed a class so my parents
were like we want answers and so i got
diagnosed and yeah it provided us with a
lot of answers but at the same time it
was like this is hard this is really
rough
and it sounds like from there you were
eventually able to go to college and to
get your degrees what do you think
helped you get to that place
well i went to a school called landmark
college it’s for students with learning
disabilities and they just taught me so
much and i learned so many
study strategies and writing strategies
and for the first time i genuinely felt
smart or i had that foundation to know
how to feel smart i just knew how to
help myself and that didn’t stop with
landmark like i’m still learning how to
help myself i’m still learning what i
need and you know that goes back to what
i said earlier about finding myself
it’s a process and it didn’t end with
landmark and it isn’t ending with my
work now it’s only beginning
so you mentioned that you were able to
apply like some of the things that you
learned at landmark later in life how
did that help you through your studies
and even you know now and the work that
you do i like to pass the things i
learned onto my students and i think of
what was done with me at landmark was i
would go to a place called the drake
center for academic support you can go
and make an appointment with a teacher
or a tutor there and they’ll say okay
what are you working on and you can work
on an essay or study strategies
and one of the things that landmark did
with me is working on learning how to
read documents and saying okay what did
i just read what did i just learn and
that’s one of the things that i do with
my students so it sounds like you’re
pretty open about your differences at
work is it just with the kids or is it
also with your colleagues kind of both
you know i’ve disclosed that part of why
i am where i am in life now is
my struggles have led me to my strengths
and made me want to make a difference
and with my students i’ll say some
things like you know if they tell me i
have dyslexia i have adhd and i said i
get it i have a learning disability
myself and some of them will look at me
with these wide eyes like somebody gets
it and i said where i am in life right
now like this did not happen overnight
but if i can get here you can get here
too i’m just here to help you do that i
hear that in my research a lot from
people when they’re reflecting back as
adults thinking about who made an impact
in their lives and it is often a teacher
that shares oh i have adhd too or i have
dyslexia too and just feeling like
you’re not alone and you can also
see an adult who’s successful has a job
doing pretty good can make a really big
difference for a young person definitely
for sure and i want to be that person i
went into this wanting to be that person
so what do you find challenging about
your job one of the things i find
challenging is the burnout level
because everybody is very tired right
now and i also wear another hat in
supporting students and staff mental
health and i always want to make sure my
students are staying on track and that’s
why i set up weekly counseling meetings
or check-in meetings with them but i’m
also here for staff
and you really you see things from the
other perspective when i was a student
for so many years and i never knew what
it was like to be a faculty member now i
do and i see that from both ends
and then another challenging part of it
is of course when you work in a school
you deal with some challenging family
systems and you have some behaviors that
are who have to deal with but i think
the way that i deal with that for the
most part is
doing my own self-care and remembering
that if a kid is acting out it’s you
know coming from a place of pain and
struggle and my school’s mentality is
every student every day whatever it
takes we want to get to every student
and part of my job is to help keep up
that motivation and morale
so how do learning differences impact
you at work what challenges come with
your learning disability i don’t face ld
related challenges on the job so much as
i know what i need to do to process
information so it’s like i tell students
if i have my notebook don’t worry about
it this is just how i process and
remember information and they’re like
okay none of them are really phased by
it i don’t think my notebook is
especially when i’m working with
students for the first time
i will write their name down who their
advisor is some of the things that they
tell me but i also don’t write down too
much because i don’t want to seem like
i’m too intense i also want it to be
like we’re having a conversation
and i take my notebook to all of my
meetings and i just write things down
and i do calligraphy and at this point
i’m pretty proud of my handwriting
overall when it doesn’t look like
chicken scratch it actually looks really
nice so i take my notebook and i’m able
to refer to it and it’s how i stay
organized in some ways i’m kind of old
school when it comes to staying
organized i like my notebook instead of
having everything in a million places on
my phone
so you just kind of communicate what
helps you yeah and like i know you said
you didn’t really feel supported at
school like do you feel a little bit
more supported now at work yeah i
work with such an amazing team i um told
them i was doing this podcast so shout
out to everyone i work with you guys are
awesome everyone at twin valley
yeah i just i work with an amazing team
and
i have really found my niche working
with teenagers and it works it works
with who i am as a person with my sense
of humor with all of my skills i just i
like that age group a lot and it
probably has something to do with the
fact that i was diagnosed in high school
and high school in general just sucks
for a lot of people so
if i can be the person that makes it
kind of suck not as much lack of a
better way to say it i think that’s
pretty cool
i got into this line of work because i
was a kid growing up with an undiagnosed
learning disability so most of my
students know i have a learning
disability or i say i’m neurodivergent
and a lot of my students are
neurodivergent too so i won’t mention
briefly every so often that i’m here
because of that struggle that struggle
led me to my strength so when i get
questions about what i do i talk about
being neuro-divergent having that lead
me here and then wanting to be that
person that people can trust and open up
to and
be listened by it sounds like your own
personal experiences make you really
good at your job i have lived experience
and the students are really able to
relate to me and they’re drawn to me
because of not just my age but who i am
as a person and i’ve had students come
in my office who
have learning disabilities who have
dyslexia who have adhd and this is hard
to describe over a podcast but i’ve said
this to my colleagues and i’ve said it
to some of my students it’s like you’re
right here you’re right on one side and
on the other side is your full potential
or the person that we can get you to be
not even just your full potential
because we don’t know what your full
potential is but there’s another place
that we can get you and we have to help
build that bridge connected from those
two places if we can help build that
bridge and help you cross it that’s part
of my job do you have any advice for
anyone with a learning disability or a
difference that is looking for a job or
a career and like maybe they have
similar challenges to you yeah my advice
or just something to remind you of is
that your voice matters you matter i
have students come in my office and i
tell them that when you’re in this room
with me or whenever really you you
matter and i’m always going to tell you
that you matter and my job is to
validate you and to listen to you when
you hear you and some of them have never
heard that before so what i want to say
to people like me
or to anybody you matter and you deserve
to be heard and validated for your
struggles and some people are never
gonna get it because they’re not in our
shoes but i get it
i get it and i hear you and i see you
and you’re valid i understand the
challenges and the struggle and i’m
gonna keep fighting i’m gonna keep doing
what i love doing and hopefully make
this world a little bit better than what
it is now yeah i hope so
i think that it sounds like you are
really making a difference for those
students thanks so much for coming on
this has been how’d you get that job a
19:08
part of the understood podcast network
19:10
you can listen and subscribe to how did
19:12
you get that job on apple spotify or
19:15
wherever you get your podcast
19:16
and if you like what you heard today
19:18
tell someone about it
19:19
how’d you get that job is for you so we
19:21
want to make sure you’re getting what
19:22
you need go to u.org that job to share
19:25
your thoughts and to find resources from
19:27
every episode that’s the letter u as in
19:30
understood.org
19:32
that job
19:34
do you have a learning difference in a
19:35
job you’re passionate about email us at
19:37
that job understood.org if you’d like to
19:40
tell us how you got that job we’d love
19:42
to hear from you
19:44
as a non-profit and social impact
19:46
organization i’m just literalizing the
19:47
help of listeners like you to create
19:49
podcasts like this one to reach and
19:51
support more people in more places we
19:53
have an ambitious mission to shape the
19:55
world for difference and we welcome you
19:56
to join us in achieving our goals learn
19:59
more at understood.org
20:01
mission
20:02
how’d you get that job is produced by
20:04
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
20:06
wrote our theme song
20:08
laura key is our editorial director at
20:10
understood scott cashier is our creative
20:12
director
20:13
seth melnick and briana berry are our
20:15
production directors thanks again for
20:17
listening
20:19
you
