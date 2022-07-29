Why I Chose To Be a School Counselor (and the role of NVLD) [Video]

By Understood

Not many people are aware of nonverbal learning disabilities (NVLD). Fewer still know the challenges of finding a job when you have NVLD. Michaela Hearst, who has NVLD, shares her career journey — and how she decided to be a school counselor so she could be there for students with learning differences. She also talks about how a social work degree can lead you to different career paths. Hear her story.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

from the understood podcast network this

is how did you get that job a podcast

that explores the unique and often

unexpected career paths of people with

learning and thinking differences my

name is eleni mathil and i’m a user

researcher here at understood that means

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

learn and who we are

i’ll be your host

[Music]

so our next guest is someone with a

really unique story michaela hirst is a

school counselor in vermont who works

with middle and high school students

she has non-verbal learning disabilities

and is going to share with us

how her learning differences led her to

her current job welcome michaela

hi everyone i’m michaela hirst thank you

for that introduction you took a lot of

words right out of my mouth

it’s been a

very interesting journey that led me

here mikayla can you just give me a

little quick summary of you know what

you’re doing right now

my full title is student assistance

professional counselor or sap sap

counselor or even counselor that’s fine

i serve as a resource in school for

promoting mental health super important

and substance misuse prevention also

super important and i like tying in

prevention education which goes of

course you need that when you work in a

high school in a middle school but i

like tying that in with what it’s like

to be neurodivergent and the correlation

between academic and social struggles

and wanting to turn to substances so

that’s one of the things that going

forward i’m going to be focusing on

we’ve actually never had anyone on the

show with a non-verbal learning

disability oh first for everything yeah

could you like describe a little bit

about what your challenges are and what

that means for our audience

you know it’s funny i used to be asked

that question and i used to know right

off the bat but

just after a lot of self-searching and a

lot of therapeutic processes the answer

isn’t so clear-cut anymore

but i think ultimately my struggles most

of all are visual spatial relations

depth perception processing speed and i

have a lot of trouble self-starting

organization

so you just shared that it can impact

you spatially and things like that like

what does that look like day to day

driving was something that i needed to

work on for a long time my relationship

with driving is complicated in part

because i was hit by a car and obviously

i you know survived and i was very very

very lucky that day but when the

accident happened it left me very

apprehensive to drive for a very long

time and i was just crossing the street

i wasn’t driving at the time but as you

know driving requires a lot of visual

spatial awareness and depth reception

and i have my own car and i drive to

work every day and even when it

terrifies me i’m still like not there

yet it still scares me

but the only way i think i’m gonna

really push through it is the exposure

therapy if i just keep going and i feel

a little bit better each time which is

good this is good so that’s just you

know one example of how i made something

work for me and you said that you’re

constantly learning about yourself and

there’s been things that have surprised

you or that you’ve only recently made

the connection that it’s related to your

difference

can you think of any recent examples of

something that you’ve learned about

yourself

yeah i’ve learned that some challenges

just don’t go away as much as that would

be you know in an ideal world but fact

of the matter is my brain is wired

differently and the way i speak i go off

on tangents sometimes i think faster

when i can talk or i talk faster than i

can think

and it’s part of who i am and i’m still

working on accepting that

i know you’ve done a little bit of

writing for understood we’ve done a

number of blogs and i read that

in one of your blogs that you have

really strong memory do you want to talk

a little bit about that and any other

strengths

that you can think of that relate to you

know your learning disability yeah i

have a very very very strong memory i

remember things that

most people with a neurotypical brain

wouldn’t and that comes as both a

blessing and a curse as i remember

everything so

my joke is like people have to watch

what they say to me because i’m gonna

hold on to that forever my brain will

hold on to it

but again it’s about the blessing and a

curse people will come to me if they

need help remembering some random thing

that happened in fourth grade on a

tuesday and my brain will just pick that

up and things that most of my classmates

that i keep in touch with don’t remember

but that’s okay

how do the memories come up for you is

it like a visual memory you know people

talk about memories being attached to

like smells or like photographic memory

and things like that like what does it

appear like for you

there are times where

everything is just so vivid and it feels

like i’m back there again

you know i remember the feel of my

elementary school desks i remember the

way that the chairs felt when i had to

sit in them for hours

i remember snack time being at 9 30 in

my staring at the clock i remember the

songs that were stuck in my head because

i was allowed to listen to my cd player

on the bus well

you know i can immediately think oh

fifth grade and all those things will

just come to my brain i remember where i

sat that entire year i remember where i

sat every single year starting from

first grade because that’s when we had

desks so believe me when i say when i

remember everything i remember

everything

yeah i think it’s so interesting that

you say that after a lot of reflection

and therapy it kind of redefined what it

means to you

was there a particular moment where that

shift happened or when you really

learned something about yourself

yeah some of it or most of it actually

was during cobid when you know i was

trying to find a job and

thinking about what i really wanted to

do and how social work was still

relevant to that but

i knew that i wanted a broader scope of

ways to work with students

a lot of the introspection came from if

i was going to start working i needed to

consider a lot of things i needed to get

to know myself a little bit better and

to come to terms with my challenges

because in the past i didn’t always come

to terms with what i really struggled

with and it took me a very long time to

really open up about some of the things

that i’ve been dealing with for years

so we’ve talked a little bit about your

non-verbal learning disabilities or

nvlds let’s transition a bit and talk

about your job and your career

how did you decide to become a school

counselor and

how did you decide to focus on learning

differences where did it all start

i knew from a young ish age that i

wanted to be a psychologist i used to

even in middle school i used to go

around saying that i was gonna make

people pay money to see my face and

listen to me talk for an hour and give

them advice because that sounded really

easy right no it’s not

but you know that little running joke

stuck with me all those years and i

ended up majoring in psychology in

college and

i took some time off to get my

certificate because i knew that i wanted

to work with students with learning

disabilities i knew that i wanted to be

in that field

i just wasn’t sure what capacity yet and

then

i

thought about social work and it felt

like it would give me a whole wide range

of opportunities that

i might not necessarily get had i

majored gone for my master’s in

psychology

and i knew i wanted to provide students

with support and

some support that i didn’t necessarily

receive yeah i was going to say so

you feel like you want to be that person

that you didn’t really have and i am

that person in my school i have students

show up at my office all the time with

different needs and sometimes they just

want to hang out sometimes they want to

tell me something good that happened in

their life and i love that i’m glad that

you can be there for them

yeah yeah too i definitely love it it’s

challenging but i’m doing what i love

and it’s all i can really ask for i

think so you were making the distinction

between social work and psychology do

you want to talk a little bit about how

you came to discover that distinction

and then also figure out like what your

niche would be and why working in a

school might be the best fit for you i

always knew that i wanted to work with

students even from the beginning of

college i knew that i wanted to work in

the learning disabilities field and then

as time went on i was like i can see

myself working in a school because you

know i knew i wanted to be working with

students i

kind of saw myself being a school social

worker but i knew that social work would

have helped me find

my way in terms of what i wanted to do

and social work really combined the

aspect of social justice which i love

and the psychological aspect and

social workers there’s a lot of

stigma and stereotypes about social

workers and what we do and

those stereotypes are not true we don’t

knock on doors and take away people’s

kids that’s not what we do

social workers do a lot of things and in

my case that means i wear different hats

right i’m still an lmsw i’m a licensed

master social worker

but i combine that with

my graduate certificate in learning

disabilities all my skills together and

everything i wanted to be doing as a

student assistance professional

yeah it’s pretty cool that you were able

to combine your interests in that way to

like find the perfect role for you that

fits in with both your interests and

like your qualifications what would you

say is the biggest overlap between those

two hats i mean one of them is like i

said the social justice aspect knowing

how to

sit and counsel students and knowing how

to complete referrals and make

connections when need be

and then the other side of that is the

educational component is my certificate

in learning disabilities and also my

lived experience so i have a dual

background in education and social work

and what i’m doing now really combines

the two in my very strong but humble

opinion

i mean that’s what this show is about

it’s about showcasing your strengths

yeah i just want to go back to something

you said earlier so you said in school

you weren’t necessarily getting the

support that you needed or wanted

do you want to talk a little bit about

when you found out you had a non-verbal

learning disability and how that showed

up for you at school and maybe even the

kind of support that you would have

liked that you’re now reflecting back

thinking that you never really got at

the time yeah this is always a heavy one

but

i was diagnosed when i was 14

and yeah it’s a little late in the game

and i struggled for years before that

but my struggles weren’t as clear-cut i

was having a hard time with tests and

getting my homework done by myself but

to be fair i had a lot of homework and

that never should have happened

i just really struggled and my struggles

only got worse until high school when i

was failing my classes

and before i just failed tests i never

actually failed a class so my parents

were like we want answers and so i got

diagnosed and yeah it provided us with a

lot of answers but at the same time it

was like this is hard this is really

rough

and it sounds like from there you were

eventually able to go to college and to

get your degrees what do you think

helped you get to that place

well i went to a school called landmark

college it’s for students with learning

disabilities and they just taught me so

much and i learned so many

study strategies and writing strategies

and for the first time i genuinely felt

smart or i had that foundation to know

how to feel smart i just knew how to

help myself and that didn’t stop with

landmark like i’m still learning how to

help myself i’m still learning what i

need and you know that goes back to what

i said earlier about finding myself

it’s a process and it didn’t end with

landmark and it isn’t ending with my

work now it’s only beginning

so you mentioned that you were able to

apply like some of the things that you

learned at landmark later in life how

did that help you through your studies

and even you know now and the work that

you do i like to pass the things i

learned onto my students and i think of

what was done with me at landmark was i

would go to a place called the drake

center for academic support you can go

and make an appointment with a teacher

or a tutor there and they’ll say okay

what are you working on and you can work

on an essay or study strategies

and one of the things that landmark did

with me is working on learning how to

read documents and saying okay what did

i just read what did i just learn and

that’s one of the things that i do with

my students so it sounds like you’re

pretty open about your differences at

work is it just with the kids or is it

also with your colleagues kind of both

you know i’ve disclosed that part of why

i am where i am in life now is

my struggles have led me to my strengths

and made me want to make a difference

and with my students i’ll say some

things like you know if they tell me i

have dyslexia i have adhd and i said i

get it i have a learning disability

myself and some of them will look at me

with these wide eyes like somebody gets

it and i said where i am in life right

now like this did not happen overnight

but if i can get here you can get here

too i’m just here to help you do that i

hear that in my research a lot from

people when they’re reflecting back as

adults thinking about who made an impact

in their lives and it is often a teacher

that shares oh i have adhd too or i have

dyslexia too and just feeling like

you’re not alone and you can also

see an adult who’s successful has a job

doing pretty good can make a really big

difference for a young person definitely

for sure and i want to be that person i

went into this wanting to be that person

so what do you find challenging about

your job one of the things i find

challenging is the burnout level

because everybody is very tired right

now and i also wear another hat in

supporting students and staff mental

health and i always want to make sure my

students are staying on track and that’s

why i set up weekly counseling meetings

or check-in meetings with them but i’m

also here for staff

and you really you see things from the

other perspective when i was a student

for so many years and i never knew what

it was like to be a faculty member now i

do and i see that from both ends

and then another challenging part of it

is of course when you work in a school

you deal with some challenging family

systems and you have some behaviors that

are who have to deal with but i think

the way that i deal with that for the

most part is

doing my own self-care and remembering

that if a kid is acting out it’s you

know coming from a place of pain and

struggle and my school’s mentality is

every student every day whatever it

takes we want to get to every student

and part of my job is to help keep up

that motivation and morale

so how do learning differences impact

you at work what challenges come with

your learning disability i don’t face ld

related challenges on the job so much as

i know what i need to do to process

information so it’s like i tell students

if i have my notebook don’t worry about

it this is just how i process and

remember information and they’re like

okay none of them are really phased by

it i don’t think my notebook is

especially when i’m working with

students for the first time

i will write their name down who their

advisor is some of the things that they

tell me but i also don’t write down too

much because i don’t want to seem like

i’m too intense i also want it to be

like we’re having a conversation

and i take my notebook to all of my

meetings and i just write things down

and i do calligraphy and at this point

i’m pretty proud of my handwriting

overall when it doesn’t look like

chicken scratch it actually looks really

nice so i take my notebook and i’m able

to refer to it and it’s how i stay

organized in some ways i’m kind of old

school when it comes to staying

organized i like my notebook instead of

having everything in a million places on

my phone

so you just kind of communicate what

helps you yeah and like i know you said

you didn’t really feel supported at

school like do you feel a little bit

more supported now at work yeah i

work with such an amazing team i um told

them i was doing this podcast so shout

out to everyone i work with you guys are

awesome everyone at twin valley

yeah i just i work with an amazing team

and

i have really found my niche working

with teenagers and it works it works

with who i am as a person with my sense

of humor with all of my skills i just i

like that age group a lot and it

probably has something to do with the

fact that i was diagnosed in high school

and high school in general just sucks

for a lot of people so

if i can be the person that makes it

kind of suck not as much lack of a

better way to say it i think that’s

pretty cool

i got into this line of work because i

was a kid growing up with an undiagnosed

learning disability so most of my

students know i have a learning

disability or i say i’m neurodivergent

and a lot of my students are

neurodivergent too so i won’t mention

briefly every so often that i’m here

because of that struggle that struggle

led me to my strength so when i get

questions about what i do i talk about

being neuro-divergent having that lead

me here and then wanting to be that

person that people can trust and open up

to and

be listened by it sounds like your own

personal experiences make you really

good at your job i have lived experience

and the students are really able to

relate to me and they’re drawn to me

because of not just my age but who i am

as a person and i’ve had students come

in my office who

have learning disabilities who have

dyslexia who have adhd and this is hard

to describe over a podcast but i’ve said

this to my colleagues and i’ve said it

to some of my students it’s like you’re

right here you’re right on one side and

on the other side is your full potential

or the person that we can get you to be

not even just your full potential

because we don’t know what your full

potential is but there’s another place

that we can get you and we have to help

build that bridge connected from those

two places if we can help build that

bridge and help you cross it that’s part

of my job do you have any advice for

anyone with a learning disability or a

difference that is looking for a job or

a career and like maybe they have

similar challenges to you yeah my advice

or just something to remind you of is

that your voice matters you matter i

have students come in my office and i

tell them that when you’re in this room

with me or whenever really you you

matter and i’m always going to tell you

that you matter and my job is to

validate you and to listen to you when

you hear you and some of them have never

heard that before so what i want to say

to people like me

or to anybody you matter and you deserve

to be heard and validated for your

struggles and some people are never

gonna get it because they’re not in our

shoes but i get it

i get it and i hear you and i see you

and you’re valid i understand the

challenges and the struggle and i’m

gonna keep fighting i’m gonna keep doing

what i love doing and hopefully make

this world a little bit better than what

it is now yeah i hope so

i think that it sounds like you are

really making a difference for those

students thanks so much for coming on

this has been how’d you get that job a

19:08

part of the understood podcast network

19:10

you can listen and subscribe to how did

19:12

you get that job on apple spotify or

19:15

wherever you get your podcast

19:16

and if you like what you heard today

19:18

tell someone about it

19:19

how’d you get that job is for you so we

19:21

want to make sure you’re getting what

19:22

you need go to u.org that job to share

19:25

your thoughts and to find resources from

19:27

every episode that’s the letter u as in

19:30

understood.org

19:32

that job

19:34

do you have a learning difference in a

19:35

job you’re passionate about email us at

19:37

that job understood.org if you’d like to

19:40

tell us how you got that job we’d love

19:42

to hear from you

19:44

as a non-profit and social impact

19:46

organization i’m just literalizing the

19:47

help of listeners like you to create

19:49

podcasts like this one to reach and

19:51

support more people in more places we

19:53

have an ambitious mission to shape the

19:55

world for difference and we welcome you

19:56

to join us in achieving our goals learn

19:59

more at understood.org

20:01

mission

20:02

how’d you get that job is produced by

20:04

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

20:06

wrote our theme song

20:08

laura key is our editorial director at

20:10

understood scott cashier is our creative

20:12

director

20:13

seth melnick and briana berry are our

20:15

production directors thanks again for

20:17

listening

20:19

