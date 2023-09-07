Why It’s Actually EASIER Than Ever to Date Amazing Women

“Dating is so tough nowadays, bro…”

“All these women are 304s. They only want to date rich Chad millionaires with six-pack abs.”

“Honestly, you should focus on yourself. Chase success, don’t chase women.”

If you’re a young man who’s had his mind poisoned with this ‘red-pilled’ advice, it’s time to wake up!

I know that dating has changed a lot in recent times. I know there’s data proving that young men are lonelier than ever.

But the truth is: if you’re willing to put in the tiniest bit of effort, it’s actually EASIER than ever to date amazing women.

In this article, I’m going to explain why.

…

Dating Apps Changed The Game

Before we explore why dating can now be easier for men, we need to understand how modern romance has changed.

Dating apps became popular around 10 years ago when Tinder was released. They promised young guys some action just by swiping and typing a few messages — and boy did we eat that up! There are more than 300 million people across the world using dating apps. Most of them are dudes.

But these apps are rigged against men.

For starters, they have a horrible gender imbalance. There are way more men than women on these apps. That allows women to be as picky as they like and still be overwhelmed with attention.

And who are they being picky for? Good-looking guys — and maybe some men with a ton of money and status.

That’s because Tinder is an app where you can only really show off these superficial qualities. Its main competitors are mostly the same.

You might be a fun, charismatic dude with a million friends, but it’s difficult to show that off on a dating app. All you get is a few photos and a small bio (which, let’s be honest, no-one even reads anyway).

Of course, the majority of guys aren’t that good-looking. There are thousands of regular dudes competing for the same women on these apps. But women on Tinder aren’t interested in normal guys. They’re being overwhelmed with attention from the hottest of the hot guys on these apps. So, they can get away with only swiping on these top-tier men. And data shows that’s exactly what they’re doing.

…

Also, even if you look good enough to get some matches on dating apps, these apps aren’t designed to find you true love. They’re designed to make money!

And how do they do that?

By waving the little carrot in your face.

“Hey bro, look at all these baddies on our app. You should definitely keep swiping.”

You’ll see all the hottest babes when you first sign up to a dating app. New users are often placed to the top of the swiping pack. But not for long. Shortly afterward, these apps limit the reach of your profile so you’re tempted to pay for their premium features.

That’s why I say they’re rigged. The good-looking guys who pay for premium features are rewarded with extra matches, while everyone else gets the carrot on a stick.

Most guys barely get a shred of success on Tinder — or any other dating app. But they keep logging in every day, paying for Boosts, and praying that at least one woman will cure their loneliness.

At the end of the day, we’re humans. We’re naturally lazy. We want to take the path of least resistance. That’s why most guys pin their hopes on dating apps, rather than finding the strength to meet women in the real world.

…

Social Media Has Had A Huge Impact On Our Perception Of Dating

This isn’t only due to men trying to “slide in the DMs” of every wannabe Instagram model. It’s also because social media has given a voice to every idiot with an opinion about dating.

We see crazy purple-haired feminists screaming about how all men are trash.

There are TikTokers in the gym trying to shame men for looking in their direction.

There are bimbo ‘influencers’ claiming they’ll only date men who make $500,000 a year.

Then, there’s these ‘red pill’ guys who make podcasts every day talking trash about these women. The dudes who sit in their podcast studio all day ranting about how all women are superficial thots. If these guys actually went out to meet women in the real world, they’d realize most are kind, sweet and feminine. But they don’t!

Pure and innocent women rarely post on social media about their dating lives. And when they do, the algorithm doesn’t send their videos to the masses. Social media algorithms promote the most shocking and outrageous opinions only. So, most guys (who don’t interact with women in the real world) only see these rude and entitled women who go viral.

This makes them even more scared to approach women in real life. They decide it’s better to stick to the dating apps that are rigged against them. Because at least they won’t be shamed or accused of harassment there…

…

So, How Has Modern Dating Become Easier?

The main reason is: most young men have completely given up on dating.

A recent Pew Research study said around 50% of young men aren’t actively pursuing serious or casual relationships. That’s half of your competition that has taken their ball and gone home!

I’m not saying this is good for society, but it makes dating a lot easier for you and me.

Plus, out of the guys who are still trying to date, barely any are trying to meet women in the real world. Not any more. They’re all too shy. They’re scared of being rejected or labelled as a creep!

So, if you can learn to do it, you have a great chance to stand out from the crowd. You can meet amazing women, start fun conversations and make great connections — and she’ll be impressed because barely any guy can do that anymore.

I know because that’s what I’ve been doing for the last ten years. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from going out and approaching thousands of women, it’s that most women in the real world are kind, feminine and polite. These obnoxious bimbos with crazy high standards are just the women that social media shows you.

Sure, some real-world women don’t want to talk to me. But most really appreciate it when a genuine man comes and speaks to them. They’re flattered. They think it’s courageous. They enjoy the conversation and some are super-excited to go on a date!

…

A Lot Of Women Are Waiting For A Cool Guy To Approach Them In The Real World

Men dramatically outnumber women on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and the rest! That’s because most women worry about meeting strangers from the internet.

They wonder:

“Eww, what if it’s awkward?”

“What if he’s creepy?”

“What if he’s a murderer who wants to chop me up and lock me in his basement?”

Women don’t like to take as many risks in dating because they’re not equipped to deal with that sort of thing.

But when you approach a woman in real life, she can see that you’re fun and charismatic. She can see whether you have chemistry with her. She can feel that emotional bond forming — and that makes her EXCITED to go on a date with you.

When you show you’re confident enough to approach her and build a connection, that makes you stand out from all the strangers in her Tinder or Instagram inbox.

…

How To Get Started Meeting Women In The Real World

I know most of you guys won’t have much experience approaching women in the real world, even if you’ve been reading my articles for months.

So, it’s time for brutal honesty…

There’s so much free information on the internet about going out and talking to women. If you still haven’t done it, you’re either too lazy or scared to leave your house.

Sure, you might be nervous on your first few approaches. That’s perfectly normal. But you’re a man and you have to fight through that fear. Men are supposed to go through challenges in life.

Sometimes, you’ll get rejected. Some women might even ignore you. But I promise it gets easier with experience. It’s just like any skill! The more you practice, the more natural it feels, the easier it becomes.

Eventually, you’ll start to swap contact details with women and go on dates. At this point, you’ll begin to realize how easy this can be. And that’s when you’ll start to feel like a true champion.

Once you’ve built momentum, approaching women becomes easier and more fun than sitting at home swiping on dating apps.

But you’ve got to find the courage to get started.

Men make a lot of excuses not to approach women in the real world. And I’ve heard all of them.

“I’m too ugly.”

“I’m not tall enough.”

“I’m too old.”

“I’m an introvert.”

For these guys, I’d encourage you to ask yourself: “Is there anyone in my position who is dating beautiful women right now?”

And the answer is probably yes.

So, if you’re not dating hot girls at the moment, you need to decide what you’re going to do.

Are you going to keep complaining online that it’s difficult? Are you going to keep watching ‘black pill’ videos that say “it’s over” if you’re not 6ft tall with hunter eyes? Are you going to keep reading my Medium articles and doing nothing with the information?

Or are you going to practice approaching women and making a connection until it becomes EASY? It’s completely up to you, bro! You have the tools at your disposal to make either choice.

For the guys who are working on becoming better with women, it’s easier than ever to live a crazy dating life!

You can date several girls at the same time. You can find one great girl and make her your girlfriend. Whatever you want! Because your competition is worse than ever. There are tons of women waiting to meet a cool guy in real life — and fewer dudes stepping up to the plate.

Good luck out there, guys.

…

