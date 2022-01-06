Why We Need to Hang With People 2x Our Age

Only Seek Out Someone You Would Trade Places With

Don’t take advice from someone you wouldn’t trade places with. This is a critical decision. For example, a few years back someone tried to give me lifestyle advice who was obese, had type II diabetes, and went through a divorce. Love the guy, but would I take that lifestyle advice from him? Probably not.

Find someone you aspire to be when you are their age and seek them out instead.

Pick Up The Phone

If you are going to truly connect with someone twice your age, it’s advisable to pick up the phone and give them a call. This is a basic Stephen Covey thing — seek first to understand. Understand that someone twice your age will likely appreciate hearing the sound of your voice rather than a text or email. Especially if you already have some sort of affiliation or brief relationship with them.

Be Authentic & Genuine

Similar to the above, be your true, authentic self. Be genuine. A seasoned veteran of life will sense inauthenticity right away which won’t be good for either of you. Spending time with someone twice your age to advance your career shouldn’t be the goal. Getting to know them and building the relationship which will yield advice for years (and potentially decades) should be the goal.

Keep Them Updated

Once you’ve invited a veteran of life into your life, keep them updated from time to time. Remember, you may be in a busy season of life, but that person you are seeking advice from may be taking life a bit more slowly. They will enjoy hearing from you from time to time and seeing what you are up to. They are in your life for a reason so give them at least one life update per season.

Send A Card

Nothing beats getting good mail — even in the 2020’s. Good mail is mail that is anything other than a bill, political memo, or someone trying to sell you something. Write out a note in a carefully selected card each year to let them know you are thinking of them.